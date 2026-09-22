World Supercross 2026

British GP cancelled as investment talks continue

SX Global has cancelled the British round of the 2026 FIM World Supercross Championship, citing the time needed to secure new investment as the reason for abandoning the October 10 event in Birmingham.

The announcement comes just 18 days before racing was due to take place at Alexander Stadium. Birmingham was scheduled to host round two, following the August 8 season opener in Calgary, where Cooper Webb and Max Anstie claimed the SX1 and SX2 overall victories respectively.

In a statement distributed on September 22, also circulated by the FIM, SX Global said discussions over significant new investment were progressing positively. However, the promoter has not named the prospective investors, disclosed the amount involved or given a deadline for completing the process.

SX Global

“As with any investment of this scale, completing the process requires appropriate time and due diligence. While we remain confident in the future of the Championship, the timing requires us to make some short-term operational measures. “As a result, we have taken the difficult decision not to proceed with the World Supercross British GP, scheduled to take place in Birmingham, England on 10 October.”

SX Global said its priority was to complete the investment process, support the teams and partners, and put the championship on a stronger footing for the longer term.

Gold Coast and Christchurch still listed

For Australian fans, the immediate question is what this means for the November 21 round at Cbus Super Stadium on the Gold Coast.

At the time of writing, the official World Supercross website still advertises that event, with tickets on sale. The December 5 finale at One New Zealand Stadium in Christchurch also remains listed.

Neither event is specifically addressed in the latest statement. The announcement confirms the cancellation of Birmingham but provides no revised calendar or firm date for the championship to resume.

That leaves fans, teams and riders awaiting further detail on the remainder of the season while the investment discussions continue.

Teams voice support

A joint statement from the World Supercross teams backed SX Global’s efforts to secure the championship’s future and reiterated their belief in the international audience for the sport.

World Supercross teams – joint statement

“We are encouraged by the efforts being made by SX Global to position the Championship for the future. We all believe in World Supercross and know there is a global audience for the sport. Motorcycles, riding equipment, content and streaming are consumed across markets throughout the world, and we need to continue working towards reaching those audiences. “We look forward to seeing what the future holds for World Supercross. The teams remain committed and will be ready to race when the Championship returns.”

British GP ticket refunds

SX Global said British GP ticket holders would receive an email directly from Ticketmaster within 24 hours of the announcement.

Refunds will be processed automatically to the original payment method, with the promoter advising that they should arrive within 14 to 21 days.