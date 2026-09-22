MOTOREX Top Speed 4T

Four grades, one focus on protection

From the morning commute to a weekend in the hills, a motorcycle asks plenty of its oil. Heat, engine speed and repeated gear changes all place demands on the lubricant, while many motorcycles also rely on that same oil to keep a wet clutch working as it should.

MOTOREX Top Speed 4T brings those requirements together in a range of Synthetic Performance motorcycle oils. Available in 5W/40, 10W/30, 10W/40 and 15W/50, the four grades share a focus on wear protection, stability under heat and compatibility with wet multi-disc clutches.

What’s in the bottle?

At the heart of Top Speed 4T is MOTOREX’s Molecular Converted technology, combined with PAO and ester components. The formulation is designed to maintain a protective lubricating film as the engine works hard and temperatures rise.

MOTOREX highlights thermal and shear stability as key strengths of the range. In practical terms, those qualities help the oil resist changes in viscosity under heat and mechanical stress, maintaining the protection needed by working engine and transmission components.

The company also points to low NOACK volatility, a measure of evaporation loss at high temperature. Lower evaporation losses can help reduce oil consumption when the lubricant is exposed to sustained heat.

Every grade carries JASO MA2 approval, addressing the friction requirements of wet multi-disc clutches. That matters in motorcycles where the engine, gearbox and clutch share their oil supply.

Top Speed 4T 5W/40

The 5W/40 option combines the range’s lowest winter viscosity rating with a 40-grade rating at operating temperature. It is aimed at motorcycles whose manufacturers specify this combination of cold-start performance and operating-temperature viscosity, while retaining the range’s emphasis on wear protection and stability.

Top Speed 4T 10W/30

For engines designed around a lower operating-temperature viscosity, 10W/30 provides the range’s 30-grade option. It suits a variety of four-stroke applications calling for that specification, including Japanese machinery across different engine capacities. The engine’s requirements determine the choice, rather than capacity alone.

Top Speed 4T 10W/40

The versatile 10W/40 grade covers a broad spread of road, adventure and off-road applications where this viscosity is specified. MOTOREX positions it as an all-rounder, combining wear protection with resistance to the heat and mechanical loads encountered in everyday riding and more demanding use.

Top Speed 4T 15W/50

The 15W/50 is the highest operating-temperature viscosity grade in the Top Speed 4T line-up. MOTOREX highlights applications in medium-to-large-capacity engines designed to use this grade, with an emphasis on maintaining lubrication under sustained heat and load.

Choose the grade that suits your motorcycle

The starting point is your motorcycle’s handbook: match both the specified viscosity and the required performance standards, taking account of any manufacturer guidance for temperature and riding conditions.

With four grades and convenient one-litre and four-litre packs, Top Speed 4T gives riders a choice of motorcycle-specific lubricants for their next service. MOTOREX is distributed in Australia by A1 Accessory Imports and is available through motorcycle dealers.

Explore the MOTOREX Top Speed 4T Synthetic Performance range for product details and viscosity options.