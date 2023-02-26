2023 MOTUL FIM Superbike World Championship

Round One – Phillip Island

World Superbike Warm Up

The warm-up session this morning at Phillip Island was dry until the dying seconds of the session when a few slight drops of precipitation fell to spoil the final laps of some riders.

World Superbike Warm Up Results

Pos Rider Bike Time/Gap Speed 1 A. Bautista Ducati Panigale V4R 1m29.798 324.3 2 T. Razgatlioglu Yamaha YZF R1 +0.322 321.4 3 A. Locatelli Yamaha YZF R1 +0.768 320.5 4 M. Rinaldi Ducati Panigale V4R +0.813 326.3 5 I. Lecuona Honda CBR1000 RR-R +1.110 320.5 6 P. Oettl Ducati Panigale V4R +1.160 321.4 7 R. Gardner Yamaha YZF R1 +1.167 318.6 8 D. Petrucci Ducati Panigale V4R +1.208 323.4 9 D. Aegerter Yamaha YZF R1 +1.219 321.4 10 J. Rea Kawasaki ZX-10RR +1.374 320.5 11 L Baz BMW M1000 RR +1.453 319.5 12 A. Lowes Kawasaki ZX-10RR +1.516 320.5 13 X. Vierge Honda CBR1000 RR-R +1.656 326.3 14 A. Bassani Ducati Panigale V4R +1.692 321.4 15 M. Van Der Mark BMW M1000 RR +1.775 322.4 16 S. Redding BMW M1000 RR +1.783 322.4 17 G. Gerloff BMW M1000 RR +1.860 327.3 18 L. Baldassarri Yamaha YZF R1 +2.032 312.1 19 T. Sykes Kawasaki ZX-10RR +2.268 307.7 20 E. Granado Honda CBR1000 RR-R +2.979 313.0 21 O. Konig Kawasaki ZX-10RR +3.206 310.3 22 H. Syahrin Honda CBR1000 RR-R +3.769 313.0

World Supersport Warm Up

The rain got quite heavy just before the pit exit opened for the World Supersport warm-up session and thus no riders were in any hurry to get out. In fact only Schroetter and Sofuoglu went out briefly.

