2023 MOTUL FIM Superbike World Championship
Round One – Phillip Island
World Superbike Warm Up
The warm-up session this morning at Phillip Island was dry until the dying seconds of the session when a few slight drops of precipitation fell to spoil the final laps of some riders.
World Superbike Warm Up Results
|Pos
|Rider
|Bike
|Time/Gap
|Speed
|1
|A. Bautista
|Ducati Panigale V4R
|1m29.798
|324.3
|2
|T. Razgatlioglu
|Yamaha YZF R1
|+0.322
|321.4
|3
|A. Locatelli
|Yamaha YZF R1
|+0.768
|320.5
|4
|M. Rinaldi
|Ducati Panigale V4R
|+0.813
|326.3
|5
|I. Lecuona
|Honda CBR1000 RR-R
|+1.110
|320.5
|6
|P. Oettl
|Ducati Panigale V4R
|+1.160
|321.4
|7
|R. Gardner
|Yamaha YZF R1
|+1.167
|318.6
|8
|D. Petrucci
|Ducati Panigale V4R
|+1.208
|323.4
|9
|D. Aegerter
|Yamaha YZF R1
|+1.219
|321.4
|10
|J. Rea
|Kawasaki ZX-10RR
|+1.374
|320.5
|11
|L Baz
|BMW M1000 RR
|+1.453
|319.5
|12
|A. Lowes
|Kawasaki ZX-10RR
|+1.516
|320.5
|13
|X. Vierge
|Honda CBR1000 RR-R
|+1.656
|326.3
|14
|A. Bassani
|Ducati Panigale V4R
|+1.692
|321.4
|15
|M. Van Der Mark
|BMW M1000 RR
|+1.775
|322.4
|16
|S. Redding
|BMW M1000 RR
|+1.783
|322.4
|17
|G. Gerloff
|BMW M1000 RR
|+1.860
|327.3
|18
|L. Baldassarri
|Yamaha YZF R1
|+2.032
|312.1
|19
|T. Sykes
|Kawasaki ZX-10RR
|+2.268
|307.7
|20
|E. Granado
|Honda CBR1000 RR-R
|+2.979
|313.0
|21
|O. Konig
|Kawasaki ZX-10RR
|+3.206
|310.3
|22
|H. Syahrin
|Honda CBR1000 RR-R
|+3.769
|313.0
World Supersport Warm Up
The rain got quite heavy just before the pit exit opened for the World Supersport warm-up session and thus no riders were in any hurry to get out. In fact only Schroetter and Sofuoglu went out briefly.
Phillip Island WorldSBK/ASBK Race Schedule
|Sunday 26 February 2023
|Start
|Finish
|Session
|Session
|Laps
|Distance
|0800
|0810
|Timekeeping
|Track System Test
|0830
|0840
|FIM Medical Inspection /// FIM Track Inspection
|0910
|Australian Supersport 300
|R3
|8
|35.56km
|0945
|Australian Superbike
|R2
|12
|53.34km
|1030
|1045
|WorldSBK
|WUP
|1055
|1110
|WorldSSP
|WUP
|1130
|Australian Supersport
|R3
|10
|44.45km
|1200
|1235
|Pit Walk 2 & Safety Car Laps
|ASBK Presentations on Podium
|1300
|WorldSBK
|SPRace
|10
|44.45km
|1340
|Australian Superbike
|R3
|12
|53.34km
|1430
|WorldSSP
|R2
|80.01km
|1505
|1535
|ASBK Pillion Rides
|ASBK Presentations on Podium
|1600
|WorldSBK
|R3
|22
|97.79km