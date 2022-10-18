FIM Superbike & Supersport World Championships Regulations

A host of WorldSBK regulation tweaks have been announced, including around the use of the pitlane when the podium is located in or above it, national federations and their wildcard candidates, and the creation of a ‘Super Concessions’ system.

A percentage based price cap increase for the production machines in 2023 has also been agreed upon, however we’ll have to wait for the full details on that one, with fuel also required to contain 40 per cent sustainable fuel content, or E40, mirroring MotoGP.

Here’s the official run down:

Changes to Superbike & Supersport World Championships Regulations

The Superbike Commission, composed of Messrs. Gregorio LAVILLA (Dorna, WorldSBK Executive Director), Franck VAYSSIÉ (FIM Commission of Circuit Racing Director), Biense BIERMA (MSMA General Secretary), coordinated by Paul DUPARC (FIM Commission of Circuit Racing Manager – SBK Commission secretary), with the presence of Jorge VIEGAS (FIM President), Ludovic REIGNIER (FIM WorldSBK Technical Director), Roland BERGER (FIM CTI Director) and Scott SMART (FIM WorldSBK Technical Director), made the following decisions in Portimao, on 6th and 8th October 2022.

Sporting Regulations

Podium ceremony

In harmonisation with the other FIM World Championships, it was approved that “when the podium is located in the pitlane or above, the pit lane cannot be open during the podium ceremony”. This is to avoid any safety matter in the pitlane.

Wildcard allocation

When presenting a wildcard candidate to the SBK Commission, the National Federations must ensure and validate that the quality of the rider, their staff, their equipment and the presentation of their team are compatible with the level of the FIM Superbike World Championship.

Technical Regulations

Creation of a Super Concession concept

A revised concession point system was adopted which will allocate concession points to a larger number of finishers (5) in order to capture a better balance of relative bike performance.

Concession points will be totalled every three events and then qualifying manufacturers will passto a ‘Performance Calculator’ (full details in the regulations). The results can enable manufacturers to either update existing concession parts or to Super Concessions.

Super Concessions for 2022 are chassis based. By allowing a greater setting range, manufacturerswill be better able to optimise their machines for the intense level of competition that World Superbike is famous for.

Since the first meeting of the SBK Commission on Thursday 6 th October, this Super Concession concept has been in use, mainly for testing the concept for the end of the 2022 season and to prepare for the 2023 season.