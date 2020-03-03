Qatar WSBK Round to be rescheduled

After a blockbuster opening round of the 2020 Motul FIM World Superbike Championship at Phillip Island, fans will now unfortunately have to wait longer before their next dose of WorldSBK action due to the postponement of the Qatar Round until further notice.

As the global coronavirus outbreak continues, travel restrictions to Qatar have been enforced, primarily affecting passengers from Italy, amongst others.

People arriving directly from the country or who have been in Italy in the past two weeks will be taken directly to quarantine for a minimum of 14 days.

Italian participation in WorldSBK – both on track and off – is vital, thus the decision has been taken to postpone the Lauretana Water Qatar Round until further notice.