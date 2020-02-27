2020 WorldSBK – Phillip Island

Race Direction at Phillip Island have announced that the Sunday afternoon World Supersport race has been shortened to 16 laps, with a compulsory pit-stop for all riders to change their rear tyre, no later than lap 10. In the event of a wet race the race duration will also be 16 laps, with no mandatory pit stop if using racing wets, however the maximum number of laps on a dry tyre still needs to be observed.

The announcement mirrors a similar situation in 2019, where a mandatory pit stop was also added to the World Supersport race due to Phillip Island’s highly abrasive surface.

The World Superbike class is uneffected, and will race as normal.

Here’s the full release from Race Direction:

The World Supersport Race (Yamaha Finance Australia Round) will have a compulsory pit stop. The race distance will be 16 laps for a ‘dry’ race.

– No more than 10 race laps are allowed for any rear dry tyre.

– The Riders must enter pit lane to change tyre no later than the end of lap 10.

– The race tyre that is fitted on the grid and will start the race MUST have a tyre sticker fitted.

The second tyre does NOT require a tyre sticker.

A race started as ‘wet’ the race distance will be 16 laps. No mandatory pit stop is required, provided the conditions below are met:

– A wet rear tyre is used for the complete race

– In the case of starting the race with a wet rear tyre, the team may decide to change to a dry rear tyre but must respect the maximum limit of 10 racing laps for that tyre.

Any rider doing more than 10 laps with a rear dry tyre will be black flagged (sighting, warm up and slow down laps are not counted).

In the case of a restarted race, the maximum number of laps to be covered will be 10.

The Superbike Races will remain at their originally published race distance.

– The RACE DIRECTION, Phillip Island 27/02/2020

Thursday 27th February 2020 * Thursday session not open to public * Time Class Program 13:10 Oceania Junior Cup FP1 13:30 Australian Supersport FP1 14:05 Australian Superbike FP1 14:40 Australian Supersport 300 FP1 15:15 Oceania Junior Cup FP2