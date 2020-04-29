Coronavirus lock-down sees Yamaha extend customer warranty period

Yamaha Motor Australia has introduced a three month warranty extension to give marine and motorcycle customers added peace of mind in these uncertain times.

The initiative has been introduced to ensure that customers who are unable to use their Yamaha products during the current period of enforced inactivity are not left disadvantaged.

The Three month Warranty Extension applies to all Motorcycle, Outboards and WaveRunner products and to these groups between 1 April and 30 June 2020:

Existing warranty holders

Warranties that expire within this period

New models purchased within this period

The offer does not apply to ATVs and ROVs

Terms and conditions

Three Month Warranty Extension is provided by Yamaha for Motorcycles, WaveRunners and Outboards. This three month extension is applied to the manufacturer’s warranty.

The Three Month Warranty Extension is applied to any product that currently has a warranty, or has a warranty that expired, or is due to expire between 1 April and 30 June 2020.

Customers who purchase, or have purchased, a new Yamaha during this period will automatically receive a three-month warranty period extension. Note that Three Month Warranty Extension does not cover any ATV or ROV products.