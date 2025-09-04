Jack Miller contract extension confirmed

Yamaha has announced that Jack Miller’s time as an official Prima Pramac Yamaha MotoGP rider will be extended into the 2026 season. The signing completes the team line-up for next season, in which Miller will be joined by MotoGP debutant and two-time Superbike World Champion, Toprak Razgatlioğlu.

Returning this year to defend the Pramac Racing colors, after the 2018–2020 seasons, Miller in his debut year on the Yamaha has contributed to the development work of the YZR-M1, achieving a best result of fifth place at the Grand Prix of the Americas in Austin. During the MotoGP summer break, he also made an important contribution to the Factory Yamaha Racing Team‘s 2nd place in the 46th Suzuka 8 Hours.

Jack Miller – Prima Pramac Yamaha MotoGP

“I‘m really happy and excited to stay with Yamaha and the Prima Pramac Yamaha MotoGP Team. This year has been an amazing return to Pramac Racing. I‘m looking forward to working hard with Yamaha to help developing the bike and closing the gap to the other manufacturers. I believe the best is still to come. Most of all, I want to say a massive thank you to Yamaha, Pramac Racing, and to the two Paolos, Pavesio and Campinoti, for their continuous trust in my contribution to the project.”

At the same time, the Prima Pramac Yamaha MotoGP Team thanked Miguel Oliveira for having been part of the team in this very important debut year with Yamaha, wishing him the best of luck and much success in the future challenges ahead.

Paolo Campinoti – Prima Pramac Yamaha MotoGP Team Principal

“It‘s no secret that I have great affection for Jack, a rider who experienced an important stage of his career growth with Pramac Racing and whose return this season was welcomed with great joy by everyone in the team. Beyond the human side, Jack‘s contribution has been crucial in supporting Yamaha with the development of the YZR-M1. His confirmation as official Yamaha rider with Prima Pramac Yamaha for 2026 is important and precious. Managing a team sometimes requires difficult choices, and in this regard, I want to sincerely thank Miguel for the commitment and professionalism he has shown in these months, as well as the ease with which he integrated into our team. It was a pleasure having him on board and discovering not only a great professional but also a great person.”

