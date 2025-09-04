Jack Miller contract extension confirmed
Yamaha has announced that Jack Miller’s time as an official Prima Pramac Yamaha MotoGP rider will be extended into the 2026 season. The signing completes the team line-up for next season, in which Miller will be joined by MotoGP debutant and two-time Superbike World Champion, Toprak Razgatlioğlu.
Returning this year to defend the Pramac Racing colors, after the 2018–2020 seasons, Miller in his debut year on the Yamaha has contributed to the development work of the YZR-M1, achieving a best result of fifth place at the Grand Prix of the Americas in Austin. During the MotoGP summer break, he also made an important contribution to the Factory Yamaha Racing Team‘s 2nd place in the 46th Suzuka 8 Hours.
Jack Miller – Prima Pramac Yamaha MotoGP
“I‘m really happy and excited to stay with Yamaha and the Prima Pramac Yamaha MotoGP Team. This year has been an amazing return to Pramac Racing. I‘m looking forward to working hard with Yamaha to help developing the bike and closing the gap to the other manufacturers. I believe the best is still to come. Most of all, I want to say a massive thank you to Yamaha, Pramac Racing, and to the two Paolos, Pavesio and Campinoti, for their continuous trust in my contribution to the project.”
At the same time, the Prima Pramac Yamaha MotoGP Team thanked Miguel Oliveira for having been part of the team in this very important debut year with Yamaha, wishing him the best of luck and much success in the future challenges ahead.
Paolo Campinoti – Prima Pramac Yamaha MotoGP Team Principal
“It‘s no secret that I have great affection for Jack, a rider who experienced an important stage of his career growth with Pramac Racing and whose return this season was welcomed with great joy by everyone in the team. Beyond the human side, Jack‘s contribution has been crucial in supporting Yamaha with the development of the YZR-M1. His confirmation as official Yamaha rider with Prima Pramac Yamaha for 2026 is important and precious. Managing a team sometimes requires difficult choices, and in this regard, I want to sincerely thank Miguel for the commitment and professionalism he has shown in these months, as well as the ease with which he integrated into our team. It was a pleasure having him on board and discovering not only a great professional but also a great person.”
Gino Borsoi – Prima Pramac Yamaha MotoGP Team Director
“I‘m very pleased that Jack will continue with us next season. After so many months together, we know each other better, we‘ve understood what he needs, and I‘m convinced that we can keep making progress. Two years is the right amount of time to fine-tune all the gears and we are already working to prepare for 2026 in the best possible way. At the same time, I want to thank Miguel for the great work he has done throughout the season. I‘m truly sorry that the injury he suffered at the start of the championship didn‘t give him the chance to show the great talent he has. However, I hope that, with the development work we are continuing to carry out, he will be able to achieve results in the final races that reflect his true value.”