Stark to contest WSX

The Fédération Internationale de Motocyclisme (FIM) has confirmed the technical regulations that will allow Stark Future’s VARG MX 1.2 to compete directly against combustion motorcycles in the 2025 FIM World Supercross Championship (WSX).

To compete in the FIM World Supercross Championship (SX1 and SX2), electric motorcycles must run under the FIM’s Equivalence of Technologies / Balance of Performance (EOT/BOP) rules. These regulations are designed to keep racing safe and competitive between electric and combustion bikes.

The rules also require compliance with FIM electric safety standards, which may include the use of approved ballast to meet minimum weight limits. In addition, all electric bikes must run functioning LED side lights during World Supercross events.

The FIM International Technical Commission and FIM Motocross Commission highlighted the extensive work undertaken to ensure parity and fairness.

FIM International Technical Commission and FIM Motocross Commission

“Over the summer, our two Commissions worked closely with Stark Future to ensure a fair balance of performances and an equivalence of technologies that allows Stark electric motorcycles to compete alongside internal-combustion motorcycles in both the SX1 and SX2 classes. The process included extensive work both on and off the track. All motorcycles were thoroughly tested on a test bench, where a detailed analysis of all power and torque curves was carried out to define the equivalence of technologies. On track, we conducted comprehensive sessions comparing benchmark 450cc and 250cc machines with the Stark motorcycle in its corresponding SX1 and SX2 configurations. This collaborative, data-driven process gives us confidence that the regulations are robust, fair, and ready for top-level competition.”

The FIM’s confirmation now clears the way for Stark Future’s highly anticipated debut at Round 01 of the 2025 World Supercross Championship in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia. Led by Team Principal Sébastien Tortelli and fielding a seasoned rider lineup making the switch from combustion to electric machinery, Stark Future will take its place on the gate alongside some of the sport’s most established teams: Pipes Motorsports Group, Quad Lock Honda, MotoConcepts Racing, Venum Bud Racing Kawasaki, Rick Ware Racing, and GSM Yamaha.

Sébastien Tortelli – Stark Future Race Director

“This is more than just a race season; it’s a defining moment for our sport. Entering the FIM World Supercross Championship is a bold move, and exactly the kind of challenge Stark Future was built for. We’ve assembled a world-class roster of riders who share our vision: to push boundaries and challenge the norm, ride with purpose, and prove that we belong at the front of the pack. We’re not here to simply participate; we’re here to lead the charge.”

Anton Wass – Stark Future Founder & CEO

“Racing in the FIM World Supercross Championship is an incredible milestone, not just for Stark Future, but for the sport as a whole. From day one, our vision has been to prove that electric can stand shoulder-to-shoulder with combustion at the very highest level, and the FIM’s confirmation gives us the green light to do exactly that. With clear regulations in place, we can race with confidence on a fair playing field and showcase the Stark VARG’s performance when the gates drop in Kuala Lumpur. This is more than just participation, it’s about leading an evolution where innovation meets competition, shattering preconceived notions and setting new benchmarks for performance and sustainability in motorsports.”

Guided by two-time World Champion Sébastien Tortelli in his role as Race Director, the team will start its campaign at Round 1 in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, before moving on to Argentina, Canada, Australia, and South Africa.

Kurt Nicoll – World Supercross Vice President of Race Development

“This announcement delivers exactly what we set out to achieve – a championship that embraces innovation while guaranteeing fairness. The FIM has built a framework that lets electric and combustion machinery compete side by side, which is groundbreaking. Fans are about to see something truly new: two technologies battling head-to-head on equal terms. It’s a historic moment that will make the 2025 World Supercross season our most thrilling yet.”

With riders coming from traditional combustion racing backgrounds, 2025 will provide the first real measure of how electric performance stacks up against established supercross competition.

Jorge Viegas – FIM President

“Innovation and development have long been a key part of motorcycle sport, as such the FIM has recognised and embraced the addition of electric motorcycles to our various FIM World Championships, which represents an exciting and new chapter across all disciplines. We are therefore delighted to welcome Stark Future to the FIM World Supercross Championship, as we know this will add a new and thrilling dynamic to the racing, as electric motorcycles now can race against their combustion engine rivals and show how competitive they are in front of thousands of fans around the world.”

2025 FIM World Supercross Championship Calendar