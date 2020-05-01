Eric de Seynes, Yamaha Motor Europe President and CEO

“The reopening of both Motorcycle, Scooters and engines production plants we have in Europe is a positive news within a very complicated period we are experiencing. It has been possible thanks to the cooperation with all involved parties, which I sincerely want to thank, and will happen securing all the safety standard for our employee. It also represents a key milestone to support with new products our dealer network which during the coming weeks will restart operations in all the countries involved in the lockdown as Italy (May 4th) or France and Spain (May 11th).”

Yamaha Motor Europe today announced that final product manufacturing will resume at the Motori Minarelli engine factory in Calderara di Reno, Italy and the MBK Industrie assembly plant in Saint Quentin , France on Monday 4th May.

Production at both facilities was temporarily suspended on March 16th to ensure the safety of the workforce, prior to the mandatory lockdown eventually imposed in both countries to combat the spread of coronavirus.

The situation has been monitored closely in the intervening period, with the factory closures assessed on a weekly basis.

Resumption of production has been a two-phase process, with phase one taking place in April. In strict accordance with the restrictions in each country, this initial phase saw a return to work only by those employees allowed to do so and able to practice social distancing in their role, together with a program to introduce Covid-19 safety measures within the main working environments and to prepare the factory for full re-opening and the recommencement of priority operations.

Phase two will commence on May 4th with a progressive return to final product manufacturing operations at both facilities, where working practices will be adapted to safeguard the health and wellbeing of the workforce, which remains the priority for Yamaha Motor Europe.