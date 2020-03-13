Motorcycle Recall Notice
A recall notice has been issued for the 2019 Yamaha YZF-R3A due to a front brake hose bracket which may dislodge, wearing the brake hose and front fork, creating the possibility of brake fluid loss, effecting brake performance, possibly causing front brakes not to work.
Recall Notice
PRA No. 2020/18225
Date published 12 Mar 2020
Campaign number MC111
Product description Yamaha YZF-R3A
Model Year 2019
202 affected motorcycles
Identifying features
VIN (Vehicle identification number)
See attached VIN list
What are the defects?
The bracket supporting the front brake hose may dislodge, causing friction between the brake hose and the front fork, resulting in brake fluid loss.
What are the hazards?
If the brake system loses fluid, the effectiveness of the brakes decreases, increasing the risk of an accident causing serious injury to the rider and other road users.
What should consumers do?
Customers should immediately contact their local Yamaha Dealer and arrange to have a replacement brake hose bracket fitted at no charge.
Consumers can find their nearest authorised Yamaha dealership by visiting https://www.yamaha-motor.com.au
Supplier – Yamaha Motor Australia Pty Ltd
Traders who sold this product – Authorised Yamaha Dealers
Where the product was sold – Nationally
Dates available for sale – 29 March 2019 – 24 February 2020