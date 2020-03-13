Motorcycle Recall Notice

A recall notice has been issued for the 2019 Yamaha YZF-R3A due to a front brake hose bracket which may dislodge, wearing the brake hose and front fork, creating the possibility of brake fluid loss, effecting brake performance, possibly causing front brakes not to work.

Recall Notice

PRA No. 2020/18225

Date published 12 Mar 2020

Campaign number MC111

Product description Yamaha YZF-R3A

Model Year 2019

202 affected motorcycles

Identifying features

VIN (Vehicle identification number)

See attached VIN list

What are the defects?

The bracket supporting the front brake hose may dislodge, causing friction between the brake hose and the front fork, resulting in brake fluid loss.

What are the hazards?

If the brake system loses fluid, the effectiveness of the brakes decreases, increasing the risk of an accident causing serious injury to the rider and other road users.

What should consumers do?

Customers should immediately contact their local Yamaha Dealer and arrange to have a replacement brake hose bracket fitted at no charge.

Consumers can find their nearest authorised Yamaha dealership by visiting https://www.yamaha-motor.com.au

Effected VIN List

Supplier – Yamaha Motor Australia Pty Ltd

Traders who sold this product – Authorised Yamaha Dealers

Where the product was sold – Nationally

Dates available for sale – 29 March 2019 – 24 February 2020