2022 Yamaha YZF-R6 Race

Yamaha have introduced a new race ready YZF-R6 for 2022 and you can have it any colour you like, as long as it’s black… But they will only be coming Down Under in very small numbers, and only in the more base spec’ of the two offerings that have been released overseas.

Some markets will have two options, a full GYTR race kitted version straight from the dealer, or as in our case, a more standard version that is essentially a regular YZF-R6, but in race fairings with no road gear on it.

And this is now the only way you can buy an R6 as they are no longer being sold for registered road use via the Australian Yamaha dealership network.

Yamaha have dominated World Supersport competition in recent years but next season the World Supersport Championship will have its biggest shake-up since its inception. No doubt the new YZF-R6 Race GYTR model is aimed at helping to stave off the looming onslaught from Ducati and others as the series opens up to larger twin-cylinder motorcycles in 2022. Organisers will use various methods to try and artificially achieve parity, including torque mapping the engines to reduce outputs at various RPM to try and level the playing field somewhat, but it will be very interesting to see how season 2022 pans out…

Yamaha YZF-R6 Race Specifications