York Motorcycle Festival 2024

The 2024 York Motorcycle Festival is scheduled for the weekend April 6 & 7, and as always is set to attract huge crowds to the West Australian country town of York.

The York Motorcycle Festival was launched in 2012 as a small activity surrounding a charity ride. The first event included a handful of trade displays, a small show and shine, and the charity ride from Midland to York.

Now the York Motorcycle Festival is the biggest motorbike event in Western Australia, attracting visitors from across the country, and featuring a full line-up of activity and attractions.

The York Motorcycle Festival is a free and family friendly event. The main roads within the town are closed to traffic and filled with trade stalls, motorcycle displays, food trucks and a huge stunt track. The event includes a Show and Shine inside the York Town Hall, FMX stunts and Harley-Davidson stunt riders, Super Moto demos, live music and plenty of bikes on display.

New this year is new activity in “Harley-Davidson Park” in Avon Park, presented by VCM Events Perth, which will include the 2024 York Motorcycle Festival launch party on Saturday 6th April from 5pm.

The York Motorcycle Festival is also proud to present the Harley-Davidson concert on Saturday night and supports the Black Dog Ride on the Sunday morning.

More information is available at yorkmotorcyclefestival.com.au

Saturday at the York Motorcycle Festival 2024

There’s plenty of reasons to head to York early and set yourself up for the Festival. Enjoy relaxing and soaking in the ambience of WA’s most historic town and watch the Festival all come together on Saturday morning.

Avon Park will come alive on Saturday afternoon from 5pm – 9pm with the York Motorcycle Festival launch party at the new Harley-Davidson Park. This free activity will include food trucks, bar and licensed area, sideshow alley, kids’ fun, live music, and fire entertainers in Avon Park.

Harley-Davidson Park will be a hub of activity on the Sunday too with the Vintage Collective Markets and all the extra activity for visitors to enjoy, and all thanks to VCM Events Perth.

Then head to one of the local pubs to dance the night away! The York Motorcycle Festival’s Harley-Davidson concert will be at the Imperial Homestead. It’s free to attend, and the band will be on from 8pm-11.30pm at the Imperial Homestead’s outdoor courtyard.

Around town: the Castle Hotel and Settlers House will have live music and special menus for the weekend.

Sunday at the York Motorcycle Festival 2024

The York Motorcycle Festival is pleased to again be supporting Black Dog Ride. Black Dog Ride began in 2009 as a ride to raise awareness of depression, evolving into a national charity involving thousands of Australians who have raised millions for mental health programs and fostered mental health awareness around the nation.

As part of the 2024 York Motorcycle Festival, they will host a ride from Midland Gate Shopping Centre carpark to York on the morning of April 7, starting off at 9am. To register for the ride, visit: yorkmotorcyclefestival.com.au/festival-charity-ride/

It’s all happening in York with the ever-popular Show and Shine display in the Town Hall. Die-hard enthusiasts attend the Show and Shine year after year to show off their bikes; and the display in the stunning old York Town Hall is truly a sight to see. Visitors can choose their favourite and vote for it in the People’s Choice prize. The Show and Shine is proudly sponsored by Motorcycle Panel and Paint.

The Vintage Collective Markets will be set up in Avon Park on the Sunday for those who need that little extra shopping fix. Attractions as part of the Markets will include kids’ activities and rides, food trucks and live music.

The main attraction of the Festival is always the Trade Displays along Avon Terrace. Check out new bikes from major brands such as Harley-Davidson, Yamaha, BMW, Triumph and more. Check out the displays of clothing, accessories, and more.

This year, the Eni Stunt Track will feature FMX demos, Harley-Davison stunt demos and Super Moto demos throughout the day. Check the website for times.

The York Motorcycle Festival runs from 10am-4pm on Sunday 7 April and is the biggest event of its kind in Western Australia. More information is available at yorkmotorcyclefestival.com.au

2024 York Motorcycle Festival highlights

Harley-Davidson concert at the Imperial Homestead (Saturday)

Food Trucks and Entertainment in Avon Park (Saturday)

Show & Shine in York Town Hall

New bike displays on Avon Terrace

Vintage Collective Markets at Avon Park

Super Moto Demos on South Street stunt track

FMX and stunt Demos on South Street stunt track

Black Dog Ride from Midland

The York Motorcycle Festival is supported by Department of Tourism Western Australia, Department of Regional Development, the Shire of York, and proudly sponsored by Shannons Insurance, Harley-Davidson, and Eni Oils Australia.