2022 York Motorcycle Festival

April 9-10

2022 will mark 10 years since the York Motorcycle Festival was first held, as a small activity surrounding a charity ride. The first event included a handful of trade displays, a small show and shine, and the charity ride from Midland to York.

Fast forward ten years and the York Motorcycle Festival is the biggest motorbike event in Western Australia, attracting visitors from across the country, and featuring a full line-up of activity and attractions.

The York Motorcycle Festival will be held over the April 9-10 weekend in 2022, with activity planned on the Saturday afternoon and evening, to launch the main event on the Sunday.

Festival Director Peter Woods said the York Motorcycle Festival has been so successful over the years because of the support it gets from the industry, sponsors, and local businesses, as well as from visitors who attend each year.

Peter Wood – York Motorcycle Festival Director

“The Motorcycle Festival is one of the biggest events held each year in York, and the whole town comes alive when the bikes are lining the streets and people are having a great time. Local businesses are extremely supportive of the event and plan special activities all weekend for visitors, whether it’s a special menu or extra entertainment, or just longer opening hours. We have a lot of support from the industry with Shannons Insurance and Harley-Davidson sponsoring the event, and new sponsor Eni Oils and Lubricants. We also have all the major brands on display at the Festival including Harley-Davidson, Indian, Yamaha, Suzuki, Kawasaki, Husqvarna and Honda. The Festival is also supported by Shire of York and Department of Tourism Royalties for Regions. This year we are planning more activations for visitors to enjoy, and we encourage everyone to make a weekend of it and stay in York on the Saturday night, We have camping facilities available right in town, and plenty to see and do for the whole family.”

Peter said the Saturday afternoon and evening activities would be family friendly and will begin at 4pm, and the Sunday event runs from 10am-4pm.

Saturday at the 2022 York Motorcycle Festival

Saturday in York is the ideal time to arrive for the Festival. Visitors can take a sneak peek at the bikes arriving for the Show and Shine. The Show and Shine is one of the most popular activities Festival activities and is staged inside the historic York Town Hall.

Everyone loves food trucks, and this year we will have a special Food Truck night from 4pm-8pm in Peace Park thanks to the Vintage Collective Markets. Bring the family and indulge in your favourite cuisines from a range of food trucks; plus enjoy some casual light entertainment during the afternoon.

Enjoy the music and activity of the free Harley-Davidson concert at the Imperial Hotel from 6pm. Or have a meal and dance the night away at any of the other local pubs to dance the night away!

Sunday at the 2022 York Motorcycle Festival

Sunday 10 April is the main event! The York Motorcycle Festival is a free family festival that was originally set up as a charity event. In 2022, the Festival is again pleased to support Beyond Blue in its fundraising. To raise money, a Charity Ride for beyondblue will be held on Sunday 10th April from Midland to York, starting at 9am. The charity ride is supported and led by HOG Swan River Chapter.

When you get to York, check out the awesome Show and Shine display in the Town Hall. Die-hard enthusiasts attend the Show and Shine year after year to show off their bikes; and the display in the stunning old York Town Hall is truly a sight to see. Visitors can choose their favourite and vote for it in the People’s Choice prize! The Show and Shine is proudly sponsored by Clean Ride and Motorcycle Panel and Paint.

The Vintage Collective Markets will be set up in Peace Park on the Sunday for those who need that little extra shopping fix! The Vintage Collective Markets will feature a range of displays that focus on vintage, up-cycled, remade, reclaimed, recycled and vintage-style wares or services. Attractions as part of the Markets will include kids’ activities and rides, food trucks and live music.

While you’re in Peace Park, get the kids on a quad bike or mini motorbike. Thanks to Motorcycle WA, kids can test their riding skills on the specially designed track.

The main attraction of the Festival is always the Trade Display along Avon Terrace. Check out new bikes from major brands such as Harley-Davidson, Indian and Victory, Yamaha, Kawasaki and more. Check out the displays of clothing, jewellery, accessories, and more. The full list of Exhibitors is available at yorkmotorcyclefestival.com.au

Stop at the Harley-Davidson stage area for entertainment throughout the day, including live music, new product reviews and more. To encourage motorcycle rider safety, the York motorcycle Festival coincides with Safety Awareness Week, and the Road Safety Commission along with MRAWA will be at the event to share information on safe motorcycle riding.

From South Street, head to the new Eni Stunt Track for freestyle motocross demos and stunt riders from Hardwired Entertainment, as well as Super Moto demos.

Experience the excitement of motorcycle racing close up with Super Moto WA. The team will do race demonstrations on Sunday 10th April along Lowe Street. It’s loud, it’s fast, it’s not to be missed!

This year we have brought in one of the best freestyle motocross teams in Western Australia. Stand back and watch these crazy stunt riders as they fly through the air in death defying action. Then get ready for the smoke as the stunt riders get their bikes revving for wheelies and burnouts as part of WA’s best stunt show!

The York Motorcycle Festival is supported by Department of Tourism Western Australia, Department of Regional Development, the Shire of York, and proudly sponsored by Shannons Insurance, Harley-Davidson, and Eni Oils and Lubricants.

The main Festival is held on Sunday 10 April from 10am-4pm. This is a free event supporting Beyond Blue. The York Motorcycle Festival is a covid-safe event and follows all current government guidelines. For more information, visit www.yorkmotorcyclefestival.com.au.