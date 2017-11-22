2017 Australian Historic Road Racing Championships

Part Three – With Colin Rosewarne

Sidecars

The three-wheel brigade put once some very fast and entertaining racing with Mark Knight/David Rumble on their 1980 Kellet Suzuki 1130 taking out the P5 championship.

John Clancy / Warren Grubb won the P4 championship on their 1972 DeWith Honda 940 after some titanic tussles with Doug Chivas / Scoobie Breen on the beautifully presented 1971 Chivo 500 Konig. Max Hooper and Brad Gorrie rounded out the P4 Sidecar podium.







Garth Francis / Paul Kenny combination won the P3 silverware on their 750 Norton Atlas. A testimony to the work these racers put in at these meetings is that their Norton outfit was seen having some trackside repairs done with the cylinder head being lifted and its pistons being resurrected in-situ with an angle grinder on the Saturday night to correct the pistons hitting the head.

Special credit has to be given to the William Hargrave and Annette Tregger combo who traverse the Nullarbor year after year to race their trusty old 1956 Triumph Thunderbird in the major historic events – great stuff!











Unobtanium

Rarities aplenty at the championship this year with beautiful examples of fine marques such as the Norton, Norvin, JAP and Ducati taking to the track.













Next year’s AHRRC is being hosted by the non-historic based Preston Club in Victoria and is already shaping up to be doozy with record numbers of racers entering the cruisy, family friendly sport. See you there perhaps?