Ducati GP18 Gallery

For quotes from Ducati management and 2018 contracted riders Andrea Dovizioso and Jorge Lorenzo, check out our news piece on the launch of the 2018 Ducati Desmosedici GP overnight in Bologna, but for those of us just more interested in the mechanical eye candy, revel in these great images of the machine that Ducati hope will take them to the MotoGP World Championship Title in 2018.