2018 Monster 821 takes cues from original Monster 900

Gains features from big daddy M1200

Ducati’s Monster 821 has been updated for its 25th anniversary, taking inspiration from the original Monster 900 and available in a strictly-limited Ducati Yellow colour option.

The original Monster was launched at the Cologne Show back in October 1992, and the updated 821 was aimed at inheriting the character and charm of the first Monster 900, a model that injected new life into the Ducati brand, by successfully combining high performance, agility and rider-friendliness.

The 2018 Monster 821 adopts design features introduced in the Monster 1200, with a streamlined design with redesigned tank and tail end, inspired by the 1992 version. A new silencer and headlight are also part of the new design.

For a clear, readable view of all necessary information, the mid-size Monster adds a colour TFT display, including selected gear and fuel indicators. The Ducati Quick Shift up/down and the Ducati Multimedia Systems are now available as accessories.

The Monster comes back in the iconic historic Ducati Yellow colour, and this colour – available for the 821 only, completes the Red and assertive Matte Black colour range.

The 109hp at 9250rpm of the liquid-cooled twin-cylinder Testastretta offers rider-friendly thrills, and with 86Nm of torque at 7750rpm, the 821 guarantees exciting performance, easy riding and great fun.

The Monster 821 also features the Ducati Safety Pack as standard, which comprises Bosch ABS and Ducati Traction Control, both of which have adjustable intervention levels. The Riding Modes ensure easy adjustment of ABS, DTC and Power Modes (controlling peak power and type of delivery), allowing the 821 to exhibit three different distinct personalities.

Completing the impressive equipment of the Monster 821 are the Brembo brakes, with dual 320 mm discs and M4-32 monobloc radial callipers at the front. The suspension system includes 43 mm forks at the front and an adjustable shock absorber at the rear.

The extensive standard equipment, long maintenance intervals, and a rich catalogue of accessories make the 821 the perfect riding partner.

The new Monster 821 is just the first of the Ducati 2018 new range. The Ducati World Premiere, to be streamed live on Sunday, 5 November at 9pm, will unveil four more new models designed by the Italian manufacturer, which will later be presented to the general public at EICMA – scheduled from 9 to 12 November at the Rho fair.





