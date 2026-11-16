Stark Future lands €150m-plus

Big money for bigger bikes

Stark Future has secured more than €150 million in financing, taking the Barcelona-based electric motorcycle manufacturer’s pre-money valuation to €1.2 billion and giving it considerably more firepower to expand beyond its established VARG range.

The investment was led by Highland Europe, with Morgan Stanley Investment Management’s 1GT climate private equity strategy and Axon Partners Group also joining as new shareholders. Existing investors participated, while Stark says the round was oversubscribed and a second closing remains open for further strategic backing, potentially including Lombard Odier.

It is a major step forward for a manufacturer founded in 2020. Stark was valued at €750 million in its September 2025 funding round, making the latest valuation a 60 per cent increase. The company says this is the largest investment yet made in a European electric motorcycle manufacturer.

From early investment to a billion-euro valuation

MCNews has followed Stark’s financial development through its €40 million European Investment Bank credit facility , its September 2025 equity round and the increasingly encouraging operating results reported since.

Stark recorded revenue of €115 million in 2025, up 77 per cent on 2024. Its first quarter of 2026 delivered 212 per cent year-on-year revenue growth and a positive EBITDA result.

By the halfway mark of 2026, the company was reporting €86 million in revenue, 8124 motorcycle deliveries and a gross margin of 39.6 per cent. It had also reached positive EBIT for the six-month period, as detailed in our analysis of Stark’s sales and financial results .

Founder and CEO Anton Wass told Reuters that Stark expects roughly €150 million in revenue for the full 2026 year, with an EBIT-positive result. He credits the company’s margins to owning its technology and keeping its supply chain short.

It is a striking trajectory for a business making high-performance electric motorcycles in a segment where plenty of other manufacturers have struggled to establish sustainable sales.

Stark has much bigger motorcycles in its sights

The VARG MX, VARG EX and VARG SM have given Stark an established presence across motocross, enduro and supermoto. The manufacturer estimates it now holds around five per cent of a €3 billion global market covering those categories.

Stark says it has grown to nearly 500 employees and more than 650 dealerships worldwide, with the United States now its biggest market by volume. The new financing will support further international expansion, initially with an emphasis on Latin America, along with development of entirely new electric motorcycle platforms.

The ambition is to compete in substantially larger motorcycle categories, which Stark estimates represent a €90 billion market. Wass has previously outlined plans for road-going motorcycles beyond the VARG SM, including adventure machinery. No new production model, launch date or Australian pricing was confirmed with this funding announcement.

Building an electric motocross or enduro bike that can take the fight to established petrol machinery is one challenge. Building a competitive road or adventure motorcycle, where buyers expect useful range, convenient charging and long-distance practicality, is another altogether. Especially when going up against the industrial might of the Chinese manufacturers when they decide to get serious in this space.

IPO ambitions remain on the table

Stark has also confirmed receiving takeover approaches, but Wass says selling the company is not the plan. Instead, he hopes the current fundraising could be its last private round ahead of a potential stock market listing in a couple of years, possibly in the United States.

For now, the company has a considerably stronger financial base from which to develop its next motorcycles. The investment and rapid rise in valuation are impressive, but the real test will be whether Stark can translate the success of the VARG into the much larger road-bike market.

There is no shortage of ambition at Stark. It now has some serious institutional money behind it as well.