Maeving Australia

Stark Future secured more than €150 million in new financing this week, giving the Spanish electric motorcycle maker more room to look beyond its VARG range. CEO Anton Wass has already talked about expanding further into road bikes, including adventure machinery.

Here in Australia, Savic Motorcycles has already delivered its first C-Series road bikes. Its challenge is getting production up to commercially viable volumes, and the Melbourne company has been looking for a buyer, investor or industrial partner to help it get there.

Now Britain’s Maeving is coming to Australia with two electric road bikes aimed squarely at city riders. Maeving launched its first RM1 in 2022 and says it has sold to thousands of riders at home. It cites March 2026 registration data from the UK’s Motorcycle Industry Association to support its claim as Britain’s best-selling electric motorcycle brand. It has also expanded into France, Germany and the US.

The bikes are designed and built in Coventry. Maeving’s head of product, Graeme Gilbert, spent 15 years in the equivalent role at Triumph.

Sydney first, with orders taken online

Australian deliveries will start in Sydney in early 2027, with Brisbane and Melbourne to follow. The single-seat RM1S and two-seat RM2 each start at $14,995. Australia will be Maeving’s first market in the Southern Hemisphere.

Maeving told MCNews it will take orders directly through its website, following the model it uses in the UK, Europe and the US. There’s no distributor network planned, with handover taking place when the bike is delivered to the customer.

Maeving says it will handle after-sales through its own team, appointed service partners or both. The company will give more detail at its Australian launch in the new year.

Both bikes are twist-and-go, with a brushless rear hub motor rated at 7.2 kW continuously and 11.1 kW at peak. Maeving says it has revised the drivetrain for stronger roll-on acceleration and lists a top speed of 110 km/h.

Charge the bike or take the batteries indoors

The two removable packs store 3.33 kWh apiece, giving each bike 6.66 kWh and a claimed combined range of up to 160 km. Maeving says the new batteries have 25 per cent more capacity than their predecessors.

The new onboard charger can draw up to 3.3 kW from a public Type 2 AC charging point or a home wallbox. Maeving quotes 60 minutes to charge from 20 to 80 per cent on Type 2 and 2.5 hours from empty to full. Charging the bike from a standard power point takes a claimed two hours and 20 minutes for the same top-up or about five hours for a full charge.

Buyers can choose a Type 2-to-Type 2 cable or a Type 2-to-three-pin cable with the bike. The other cable is available as an accessory.

If you park on the street or away from a power point, you can lift out the batteries and charge them indoors using Maeving’s optional dock. The spec sheets list about six hours for a full charge on the dock. Maeving estimates a full charge of both packs will cost about $2.25 at the national average residential electricity rate.

One seat or two

The RM1S gets a low bobber seat for one, while the RM2 has a bench seat with room for a pillion. The RM2’s optional rear rack can carry a 30-litre lockable top box. Both bikes have a small storage compartment in the tank alongside the charging port.

Spoked wheels, exposed metalwork and an analogue speedo carry the vintage styling across both models. They share a chrome-moly steel cradle frame, a 37 mm fork and twin rear shocks with preload adjustment. The linked brakes use a 300 mm front disc and a 180 mm rear disc.

Specification RM1S RM2 Seat height 778 mm 780 mm Road-ready weight 147 kg 151 kg Rated payload 129 kg 215 kg

Australian orders and licensing

Expressions of interest are now open at maeving.com.au. Ride-away pricing is still to be confirmed.

There are plenty of terrific conventional bikes under $15,000, backed by local dealers for parts and servicing. Buying through those dealers also helps support Australian jobs, from the showroom to the workshop. For day-to-day city riding, a mid-capacity scooter is hard to beat for storage and weather protection; however, if minimalist looks, quiet running, and tailpipe emissions akin to a unicorn fart are your thing, a Maeving might be right up your alley. If you get one, let us know how you get on…

Maeving Images