2018 Ducati Panigale R Superbike
|
Technical Specification
|‘Superquadro’ Engine Type 4-stroke L-twin 90°
|Capacity 1,198 cc
|Bore x Stroke 112 mm x 60.8 mm
|Timing system Desmodromic, 4 valves per cylinder
|Cooling system Liquid cooled
|Engine management Electronic Ignition-injection
|ECU Magneti Marelli MLE Fuel injection Electronic injection system, independent motorized elliptical throttle bodies
|Injectors Mitsubishi SF2204, twin injectors each cylinder
|Exhaust system Akrapovic titanium 2-1-2 with two titanium mufflers.
|Power > 210 bhp at 12,400 rpm at the crankshaft.*
|Maximum speed > 315 km/h
|Lubrication Gear oil pump
|Chassis Frame Aluminium monocoque
|Front Suspension 42 mm pressurized RVP25 upside-down Öhlins fork,
|Rear Suspension single-side aluminium swingarm, with Öhlins RSP40 shock absorber
|Wheels Marchesini aluminium forged wheels 3.50 x 17’’ front and 6.00 x 17’’ rear
|Transmission Gearbox 6 speed, straight cut gears
|Clutch EVR wet multiplate slipper clutch with hydraulic control
|Brakes Front Brembo radial P4X30-34 calipers, two Ø 336 mm floating discs
|Brakes Rear Brembo radial P2X34 caliper, one Ø 230 mm disc
|Tyres Front Pirelli slick 120/70-R17 Rear Pirelli slick 200/60-R17
|Dimensions Length 2070mm Width 670mm
|Dry weight 168kg with water and oil
|Wheelbase 1450mm
|Fuel tank capacity 23.9 litres
2018 Ducati Panigale R Images
