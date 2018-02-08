SHARE

2018 Ducati Panigale R Superbike

Technical Specification
‘Superquadro’ Engine Type 4-stroke L-twin 90°
Capacity 1,198 cc
Bore x Stroke 112 mm x 60.8 mm
Timing system Desmodromic, 4 valves per cylinder
Cooling system Liquid cooled
Engine management Electronic Ignition-injection
ECU Magneti Marelli MLE Fuel injection Electronic injection system, independent motorized elliptical throttle bodies
Injectors Mitsubishi SF2204, twin injectors each cylinder
Exhaust system Akrapovic titanium 2-1-2 with two titanium mufflers.
Power > 210 bhp at 12,400 rpm at the crankshaft.*
Maximum speed > 315 km/h
Lubrication Gear oil pump
Chassis Frame Aluminium monocoque
Front Suspension 42 mm pressurized RVP25 upside-down Öhlins fork,
Rear Suspension single-side aluminium swingarm, with Öhlins RSP40 shock absorber
Wheels Marchesini aluminium forged wheels 3.50 x 17’’ front and 6.00 x 17’’ rear
Transmission Gearbox 6 speed, straight cut gears
Clutch EVR wet multiplate slipper clutch with hydraulic control
Brakes Front Brembo radial P4X30-34 calipers, two Ø 336 mm floating discs
Brakes Rear Brembo radial P2X34 caliper, one Ø 230 mm disc
Tyres Front Pirelli slick 120/70-R17 Rear Pirelli slick 200/60-R17
Dimensions Length 2070mm Width 670mm
Dry weight 168kg with water and oil
Wheelbase 1450mm
Fuel tank capacity 23.9 litres

2018 Ducati Panigale R Images

2018 Ducati Panigale R Technical Specifications (WorldSBK)

