MotoGP Images Gallery B from the Argentine MotoGP through the lens of Andrew Northcott
MotoGP 2017 – Round Two – Argentina – Image Gallery B – MotoGP Images by Andrew Northcott
MotoGP 2017 – Championship Points Standings after Round Two
- VINALES Maverick 25 SPA 50 Movistar Yamaha MotoGP
- ROSSI Valentino 46 ITA 36 Movistar Yamaha MotoGP
- DOVIZIOSO Andrea 4 ITA 20 Ducati Team
- REDDING Scott 45 GBR 17 Octo Pramac Racing
- CRUTCHLOW Cal 35 GBR 16 LCR Honda
- FOLGER Jonas 94 GER 16 Monster Yamaha Tech 3
- MILLER Jack 43 AUS 15 Team EG 0,0 Marc VDS
- BAUTISTA Alvaro 19 SPA 13 Pull&Bear Aspar Team
- MARQUEZ Marc 93 SPA 13 Repsol Honda Team
- ZARCO Johann 5 FRA 11 Monster Yamaha Tech 3
- PEDROSA Dani 26 SPA 11 Repsol Honda Team
- ESPARGARO Aleix 41 SPA 10 Aprilia Racing Team Gresini
- PETRUCCI Danilo 9 ITA 9 Octo Pramac Racing
- BAZ Loris 76 FRA 9 Reale Avintia Racing
- ABRAHAM Karel 17 CZE 8 Pull&Bear Aspar Team
- RINS Alex 42 SPA 7 Team Suzuki Ecstar
- BARBERA Hector 8 SPA 6 Reale Avintia Racing
- LORENZO Jorge 99 SPA 5 Ducati Team
- RABAT Tito 53 SPA 5 Team EG 0,0 Marc VDS
- ESPARGARO Pol 44 SPA 2 Red Bull KTM Factory Racing
- SMITH Bradley 38 GBR 1 Red Bull KTM Factory Racing
