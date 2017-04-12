Argentine MotoGP Images | Gallery C

MotoGP Images Gallery C from the Argentine MotoGP through the lens of Andrew Northcott

MotoGP 2017 – Round Two – Argentina – Image Gallery C – MotoGP Images by Andrew Northcott 

MotoGP 2017 – Championship Points Standings after Round Two
  1. VINALES Maverick 25 SPA 50 Movistar Yamaha MotoGP
  2. ROSSI Valentino 46 ITA 36 Movistar Yamaha MotoGP
  3. DOVIZIOSO Andrea 4 ITA 20 Ducati Team
  4. REDDING Scott 45 GBR 17 Octo Pramac Racing
  5. CRUTCHLOW Cal 35 GBR 16 LCR Honda
  6. FOLGER Jonas 94 GER 16 Monster Yamaha Tech 3
  7. MILLER Jack 43 AUS 15 Team EG 0,0 Marc VDS
  8. BAUTISTA Alvaro 19 SPA 13 Pull&Bear Aspar Team
  9. MARQUEZ Marc 93 SPA 13 Repsol Honda Team
  10. ZARCO Johann 5 FRA 11 Monster Yamaha Tech 3
  11. PEDROSA Dani 26 SPA 11 Repsol Honda Team
  12. ESPARGARO Aleix 41 SPA 10 Aprilia Racing Team Gresini
  13. PETRUCCI Danilo 9 ITA 9 Octo Pramac Racing
  14. BAZ Loris 76 FRA 9 Reale Avintia Racing
  15. ABRAHAM Karel 17 CZE 8 Pull&Bear Aspar Team
  16. RINS Alex 42 SPA 7 Team Suzuki Ecstar
  17. BARBERA Hector 8 SPA 6 Reale Avintia Racing
  18. LORENZO Jorge 99 SPA 5 Ducati Team
  19. RABAT Tito 53 SPA 5 Team EG 0,0 Marc VDS
  20. ESPARGARO Pol 44 SPA 2 Red Bull KTM Factory Racing
  21. SMITH Bradley 38 GBR 1 Red Bull KTM Factory Racing
