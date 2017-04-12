Australian Motorcycle sales take a downturn in 2017

  • Australian Motorcycle sales take a downturn in 2017

by
Aprilia , ATV / SSV , Benelli , BMW , Ducati , Features , Harley , Honda , Husqvarna , Indian , Kawasaki , KTM , Moto Guzzi , Motorcycle News , MV Agusta , Norton , Scooters , Suzuki , Triumph , Victory , Yamaha
No Comment
2017 January-March (Q1) Australian Motorcycles Sales Figures – Results by brand
Australian retail motorcycle sales data examined by Trevor Hedge

2017 Jan-March Road sales overview by brand – 2017 Jan-March Off Road sales overview by brand

Australian Motorcycle sales take a downturn in 2017

Quarterly sales figures released this week by the Federal Chamber of Automotive Industries indicate that there is very little joy for motorcycle distributors thus far in 2017. The Australian motorcycle market has taken a significant downturn.

Road bike sales are down 15.5 per cent, while off-road motorcycle sales are in a similar state, down 15.3 per cent.

Sportsbike sales continue their marked downturn but sales of learner bikes are still quite strong. An encouraging sign for the industry as a whole.

2017 Honda Fireblade SP2

Honda led road bike sales while sportsbike sales continue in a downward trend. Hopefully the impending arrival of the new Fireblade CBR1000RR, which has received significant updates for the 2017 model year, including an SP and SP2 model available also later in the year, should help reinvigorate sportsbike sales in Australia.

The scooter market continues to contract, down 22.3 per cent compared to the same three-month period in 2016.

ATV/SxS sales mainly held their ground, only down 1.3 per cent.

Total volume across all those sectors was 21,794 compared, with 25,160 units sold in the first quarter of 2016.

Which brands are shifting the most units?

Honda led the market overall with 4516 sales ahead of Yamaha’s 4094. Both brands were down 18 per cent overall. 

Kawasaki is third with their road, off-road, ATV and scooter sales combining for a total of 2298, narrowly ahead of the 2261 roadbike only sales of Harley-Davidson.

KTM moved ahead of Suzuki in regards to total volume across all sectors, 2261 sales for the Austrian brand ahead of Suzuki’s 1710.

Husqvarna showed some of the strongest growth across total sales, and now moves up to seventh overall. 2017 FE350 pictured.

Husqvarna showed some of the strongest growth across total sales, and now moves up to seventh overall. 2017 FE350 pictured.

ATV speciailist Polaris is the next biggest brand in Australia ahead of Husqvarna. Husky climbed a number of spots on the charts to now rank as the eighth largest selling brand ahead of Triumph and BMW.

The 2017 sales tumble comes after what was a good 2016, in which the industry recorded its best annual result since 2009.

The full breakdown by brand across each segment is below, the first figure listed is the 2017 first quarter result, the second figure is for the same period in 2016, and the third figure is the percentage change. 

We have also constructed pages with a detailed breakdown of sales by individual model segment with a study of those results found at the following links – Road Motorcycle Sales – Off Road Motorcycle Sales. 

Honda has also maintained their overall market lead by thanks to off road machines like the popular CRF450R which is Australia's top selling off-road motorcycle.

Honda has also maintained their overall market lead by thanks to off road machines like the popular CRF450R which is Australia’s top selling off-road motorcycle.

2017 Q1 Australian Overall motorcycle sales by brand
Manufacturer / 2017 sales / 2016 sales / % change
  1. Honda / 4516 / 5512 / -18.10%
  2. Yamaha / 4094 / 4995 / -18.00%
  3. Kawasaki / 2298 / 2684 / -14.40%
  4. Harley-Davidson / 2261 / 2286 / -1.10%
  5. KTM / 1723 / 1788 / -3.60%
  6. Suzuki / 1710 / 2395 / -28.60%
  7. Polaris / 1244 / 1139 / 9.20%
  8. Husqvarna / 675 / 507 / 33.10%
  9. Triumph / 658 / 704 / -6.50%
  10. BMW / 632 / 869 / -27.30%
  11. BRP Australia / 514 / 440 / 16.80%
  12. Ducati / 412 / 468 / -12.00%
  13. Piaggio / 293 / 291 / 0.70%
  14. Vespa / 240 / 284 / -15.50%
  15. Indian / 154 / 137 / 12.40%
  16. Others / 147 / 218 / -32.60%
  17. Victory / 95 / 59 / 61.00%
  18. Aprilia / 84 / 211 / -60.20%
  19. Moto Guzzi / 29 / 62 / -53.20%
  20. Hyosung / 9 / 52 / -82.70%
  21. Torino / 6 / 12 / 
  22. Norton / – / 16 /
  23. Vmoto / – / 31 / 
Harley-Davidson Street 500 2017

Harley-Davidson’s Street 500 remains not only one of the strongest selling motorcycles so far in 2017 but also one of the most popular LAMS options.

Top Ten Selling Motorcycles in Australia (excludes ATVs) – January-March 2017
  1. Honda NBC110 / 527 / -38.9%
  2. Harley Davidson FXSB / 352 / 15.8%
  3. Harley Davidson XG500 / 322 / -18.5%
  4. Honda GROM / 294 / 0.0%
  5. Yamaha YZF-R3A / 279 / -27.3%
  6. Kawasaki Ninja 300 / 268 / -40.8%
  7. Honda CRF450R / 260 / 176.6%
  8. Kawasaki KLX110 / 258 / 0.4%
  9. Harley Davidson VRSCDX / 254 / 48.5%
  10. Yamaha MT07L / 250 / -36.2%
2017 Harley-Davidson Street Rod

Harley-Davidson continue to lead the Road segment led by the Street 500 (XG500) and Breakout (FXSB) models. New for 2017 is the Street Rod pictured.

2017 Q1 Australian Road sales by brand
Manufacturer / 2017 sales / 2016 sales / % change
  1. HD / 2261 / 2286 / -1.10%
  2. Honda / 1943 / 2377 / -18.30%
  3. Yamaha / 1455 / 1778 / -18.20%
  4. Kawasaki / 1097 / 1425 / -23.00%
  5. Triumph / 658 / 704 / -6.50%
  6. BMW / 618 / 851 / -27.40%
  7. Suzuki / 615 / 733 / -16.10%
  8. Ducati / 412 / 468 / -12.00%
  9. KTM / 330 / 429 / -23.10%
  10. Indian / 154 / 137 / 12.40%
  11. Victory / 95 / 59 / 61.00%
  12. Others / 76 / 116 / -34.50%
  13. Husqvarna / 65 / 54 / 20.40%
  14. Moto Guzzi / 29 / 62 / -53.20%
  15. Aprilia 19 / 89 / -78.70%
  16. Hyosung 9 / 52 / -82.70%
2017 Yamaha YZ450F

Yamaha led the Off Road sales category, with a marked decrease on the previous year’s sales figures across most manufacturers. 2017 Yamaha YZ450F pictured.

2017 Q1 Australian Off Road sales by brand
Manufacturer / 2017 sales / 2016 sales / % change
  1. Yamaha / 1734 / 2280 / -23.90%
  2. Honda / 1467 / 1836 / -20.10%
  3. KTM / 1393 / 1359 / 2.50%
  4. Kawasaki / 880 / 971 / -9.40%
  5. Husqvarna / 610 / 453 / 34.70%
  6. Suzuki / 601 / 989 / -39.20%
  7. Others / 40 / 56 / -28.60%
ATV Sales – Polaris continue to lead the way

Polaris again led the ATV segment with 1,244 sales. The North American brand was followed by Honda with 908 sales, with Yamaha a close third with 845 sales.

The Polaris Sportsman was #1 with 224 sales putting it comfortably ahead of Yamaha’s YFM450 which registered 139 sales to clinch second spot on the charts, ahead of Honda’s TRX500FM by just two sales.

Yamaha’s YFM350 was fourth ahead of the Honda TRX500FA.

2017 Polaris Ace 150 EFI - Youth off-road single seater

Polaris retains leadership in the ATV category by a significant margin and posted an increase in the first quarter of 2017. Polaris Ace 150 EFI a youth off-road single seater introduced for 2017 with roll cage.

2017 Q1 Australian ATV sales by brand
Manufacturer / 2017 sales / 2016 sales / % change
  1. Polaris / 1244 / 1139 / 9.20%
  2. Honda / 908 / 1015 / -10.50%
  3. Yamaha / 845 / 841 / 0.50%
  4. BRP Australia / 514 / 550 / 16.80%
  5. Suzuki / 388 / 553 / -29.80%
  6. Kawasaki / 321 / 288 / 11.50%
Polaris Sportsman

The Polaris Sportsman was notable not only for being the clear leader in the ATV category but also for posting an almost 10 per cent increase over the same period last year.

Top Ten Selling ATVs in Australia – January-March 2017
  1. Polaris Sportsman / 224 / 9.8%
  2. Yamaha YFM450FA/P / 139 / -22.3%
  3. Honda TRX500FM / 137 / -50.9%
  4. Yamaha YFM350F / 130 / 32.7%
  5. Honda TRX500FA / 122 / 67.1%
  6. Yamaha YFM700FB/P / 118 / 162.2%
  7. Yamaha YFM90R / 114 / 15.2%
  8. Suzuki LT-F300F / 94 / -6.0%
  9. Honda TRX420FM / 94 / -15.3%
  10. Yamaha YFM350 / 86 / -32.8%
Scooter Sales – 1013 scooters sold in the first quarter of 2017

Piaggio remained top-seller in the declining scooter market with 293 sales. Second place was taken by Vespa with 240 sales, and Honda third with 198 sales.

The top selling scooter model was the Piaggio Fly 150 with 97 sales placing it ahead of Suzuki’s Address which registered 88 sales.

Vespa GTS 125

Vespa saw a more marked drop in sales in comparison to Q1 of 2016 than category leader Piaggio. 2017 Vespa GTS 125 pictured.

2017 Q1 Australian Scooter sales by brand
Manufacturer / 2017 sales / 2016 sales / % change
  1. Piaggio / 293 / 291 / 0.70%
  2. Vespa / 240 / 284 / -15.50%
  3. Honda / 198 / 284 / -30.30%
  4. Suzuki / 106 / 120 / -11.70%
  5. Aprilia / 65 / 122 / -46.70%
  6. Yamaha / 60 / 96 / -37.50%
  7. Others / 31 / 46 / -32.60%
  8. BMW / 14 / 18 / -22.20%
  9. Torino / 6 / 12 / -50.00%
Piaggio Fly 150

The Piaggio Fly 150 was top selling scooter, although the Suzuki Address was not far behind and saw less of a downturn in 2017 Q1 in comparison.

Top Ten Selling Scooters in Australia – January-March 2017
  1. Piaggio Fly 150 / 97 / -14.2%
  2. Suzuki ADDRESS / 88 / -9.3%
  3. Honda WW150 / 81 / -19.8%
  4. Piaggio ZIP 50 / 77 / 11.6%
  5. Vespa GTS 300 / 58 / -10.8%
  6. Vespa PRIMAVERA 150 / 54 / -1.8%
  7. Honda NSC110 / 53 / -48.5%
  8. Piaggio Typhoon 50 / 46 / -4.2%
  9. Vespa GTS 250 / 42 / 2.4%
  10. Honda MW110 / 41 / -18.0%

2017 Jan-March Road sales overview by brand – 2017 Jan-March Off Road sales overview by brand

Tagged: , , , , , , ,

You may also like

No Comment

You can post first response comment.