Motorcycle Sales Figures

January 1 through March 31, 2024

Australia

A total of 19,903 motorcycles and Off-Highway-Vehicles (OHV) were sold from January–March 2024, marking a decrease of 11 per cent compared with the same period in 2023.

Road motorcycles made up 41.3 per cent of total sales with 8,217 new roadbikes hitting the streets. This is a decrease of 10.2 per cent on 2023 figures.

Off road motorcycles made up 36.5 per cent of total sales with 7,260 units, a decrease of 11.9 per cent on 2023 Q1 figures.

Off-Highway Vehicles accounted for 15 per cent of total sales, with 2,976 ATV/SxS sold. This represents a decrease of 16.1 per cent on 2023 figures.

While sales across most segments fell, the scooter market grew by 1.1 per cent, with 1,450 scooters sold. Scooters represent 7.3 per cent of total sales in the Australian market.

FCAI Motorcycle Sales Figures

2024 Q1 Total Sales – 19,903 (- 11 per cent)

(2023 Q1 was 22,374)

(2022 Q1 was 24,388)

2024 Q1 Total Road Sales – 8217 (-10.2 per cent)

(2023 Q1 was 9150)

(2022 Q1 was 9723)

2024 Q1 Total Off-Road Sales – 7260 (-11.9 per cent)

(2023 Q1 was 8242)

(2022 Q1 was 9644)

2024 Q1 Total Scooter Sales – 1450 (+1.1 per cent)

(2023 Q1 was 1434)

(2022 Q1 was 1696)

2024 Q1 Total OHV/ATV/SSV Sales – 2976 (-16.1 per cent)

(2023 Q1 was 3548)

(2022 Q1 was 3275)

Segment YTD 2024 YTD 2023 Change OHV 2976 3548 -16.1% Off-Road 7260 8242 -11.9% Road 8217 9150 -10.2% Scooter 1450 1434 +1.1% Total 19,903 22,374 -11%

This is not the full picture

Unfortunately these are the only figures we now receive from the official sales audit. Historically we would be able to see brand by brand and model by model performances, but the FCAI aligned brands now hold their cards close to their chest and refuse to release detailed data which is why of late you have not seen the regular detailed motorcycle sales figures analysis by model segment and model that we generally brought to you each quarter on MCNews.com.au.

New Zealand have a transparent mechanism with public reporting of registration data on a monthly basis but here it has all gone a bit secret squirrel.

It should be noted that some brands are not represented in the official audit figures in relation to motorcycle sales. Their reticence to release their figures to the audit body and be part of the FCAI seems to be the catalyst for the FCAI brands now releasing only very limited data, seemingly to not reveal any market intelligence to the brands not aligned with the FCAI.

Brands under the Urban Moto Imports group such as Royal Enfield, Benelli, MV Agusta, Segway and Rieju are not included in the FCAI audit.

Likewise, the likes of CFMOTO, Kymco, Sherco and Landboss that come under the stewardship of Mojo Motorcycles, are not included in the sales figures as these companies are not members of the Federal Chamber of Automotive Industries.

With the quoted 19,903 total sales in the Australian market from the FCAI figures not including sales from those brands, the real figure is quite likely closer to 25,000 units, or perhaps even more.