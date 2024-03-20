Ducati Financial Results 2023

Despite increasing competition on the international scene and difficulties experienced in the Chinese market, the revenue of Ducati exceeded one billion euros for a second consecutive year, reaching 1,065 million euros, slightly below the record level reached in 2022 (1,089 million euros).

The operating result recorded in 2023 is the best ever for Ducati, with 112 million euros, and a corresponding level of company profitability that increased further compared to the previous year, reaching 10.5 per cent.

In 2023, 58,224 motorcycles were delivered to Ducatisti enthusiasts around the world. A result that, despite being slightly lower than 2022, places the past year as the third best in the Company’s history in terms of sales volume.

Claudio Domenicali – CEO of Ducati

“The results obtained by Ducati in 2023 confirm the validity of the strategic decisions and self-financed investment policy that we have been pursuing for several years. We closed the fiscal year with a revenue that once again exceeded one billion euros and a record operating result, to which must be added the successes in racing which saw us become World Champions in MotoGP and WorldSBK for the second consecutive year. Strengthened by the goals achieved, we look to the future with determination and continue with the development plan of the brand and the product range, with the desire to expand our presence towards new segments, speak to new motorcyclists and grow the community of Ducatisti. The entry into motocross planned for this year is proof of this.”

For 2024, Ducati has presented to the public seven new models which expand an increasingly sophisticated product range.

Among the most anticipated models are certainly the new Hypermotard 698 Mono, with which Ducati makes its entry into the single-cylinder supermoto segment, and the DesertX Rally, which takes the off-road capabilities of the DesertX family to a higher level of off-road ability.

Then there is the Multistrada V4 RS, which, with the Desmosedici Stradale engine, combines the worlds of touring and super sports bikes in a single model, and the Multistrada V4 S Grand Tour, the touring motorcycle par excellence for those who love travelling over long distances.

More space is dedicated to collectible motorcycles. For 2024, Ducati presented two celebratory bikes that mark the 30th anniversary of the birth of two of the Bologna-based company’s most iconic models: the Panigale V4 SP2 30° Anniversario 916 and the Monster 30° Anniversario. Both were in a numbered series limited to 500 units, with dedicated liveries and components.

For lovers of exclusivity, performance and craftsmanship, Ducati presented the Ducati Diavel for Bentley: a numbered edition limited to 500 units, inspired by the Bentley Batur and built on the technical base of the Diavel V4.

Finally, for the most passionate Ducatisti, the five collectible Panigale dedicated to the successes achieved in the MotoGP, WorldSBK and WorldSSP championships have been created. Made with special liveries inspired by those of the Ducati Champions, the Panigale 2023 Replicas are made unique by the rider’s original signature on the tank and delivered with a certificate of authenticity, dedicated technical equipment and wooden shipping box.

Henning Jens – Ducati CFO

“2023 was characterised by a global motorcycle market scenario with a growing competition and challenging economic situations around the world. Despite this, Ducati could close the year with a further improvement in profitability reaching 10.5 per cent Return on Sales and a new record operating result. This was possible thanks to a very attractive model mix and a great focus on cost discipline and efficiency in all processes. The result also shows that Ducati operates with a clear strategy on a robust financial basis, delivering a good performance even in challenging years.”