BMW Motorrad presents 2017 K 1600 GTL

BMW Motorrad present the 160hp 2017 BMW K 1600 GTL, now further optimised as a luxury performance tourer

The famous six-cylinder K 1600 GTL now offers a more elegant and dynamic package, with side trim sections that have been redesigned from the the top down and have been drawn backwards for improved wind and weather protection.

There are also wind deflectors to provide more effective protection for the rider’s hands. The two mirrors are also newly styled as well has having enlarged mirror areas with an aspherical section for a further enhanced view of traffic to the rear. The emblem carrier and model designation are presented in high-quality chrome.

The foot guard and storage compartment on the left and right in the lower area of the engine (now both standard features) have also been redesigned.

Optimum travel suitability is guaranteed by the standard topcase, fitted with a back pad that allows the passenger to lean back and relax over long distances.

With the standard electronically controlled suspension Dynamic ESA and its adjustment modes “Road” and “Dynamic”, the new K 1600 GTL opens up a whole new dimension of ride comfort, stability and dynamics to provide an incomparable riding experience.

In the standard setting “Road”, damping adaptation is fully automated and offers the very highest level of comfort and traction over virtually all surfaces.

Depending on customer preference, the spring preload can be adapted to the load state at the press of a button and independently of the damping.

Likewise at the press of a button – conveniently positioned on the handlebars, so it is even possible during travel – the rider can switch to the damping characteristics “Dynamic”, thereby selecting a tighter damping set-up overall.

The new K 1600 GTL meets the demands of a luxurious touring bike even when manoeuvring. The reverse assist function can be conveniently activated from the left handlebar panel at the press of a button. Movement itself is initiated by the rider by pressing on the starter button.

Shift Assistant Pro, available as an ex works option, enables the rider to conveniently shift up and down without activating the clutch or throttle valve and can be used for most gearshift operations.

Ensuring the fastest possible assistance in the event of an accident or in situations of emergency and danger can save people’s lives – something that particularly affects motorcyclists.

For this reason, the new K 1600 GTL can be fitted with the e-Call system “Intelligent Emergency Call” as part of an optional equipment item available ex works.

This option will be introduced in numerous European markets by 2018. It should be noted that this function will initially only be available in markets with ConnectedDrive capability.

A wide range of Original BMW Motorrad Accessories and optional equipment items available ex works means that the new K 1600 GTL leaves virtually nothing to be desired.

New footrest base plates now permit installation of comfortable footboards for the passenger. Newly designed, optional forged wheels, each with eleven double spokes, further enhance the exclusivity of the K 1600 GTL.

The new K 1600 GTL is presented in the three new colour variants Lightwhite non-metallic, Thundergrey metallic and Ebony metallic/Blackstorm metallic.

2017 BMW K 1600 GTL main features

Adaptation to EU4 requirements

6-cylinder in-line engine

Output of 118kW (160hp) at 7750rpm

Torque of 175Nm at 5250rpm.

Enhanced visual presence

Optimised wind and weather protection due to enlarged slipstream deflectors and windshield

Handlebars shifted further back (as compared to the K 1600 GT) and lower footrests

Topcase as standard with integrated comfortable backrest

Electronic suspension Dynamic ESA with automatic damping adaptation

Reverse assist for even simpler manoeuvrability as an ex works option

Shift Assistant Pro for shifting up and down without clutch activation as an ex works option