Brayden Elliott back in BSB Superstock 1000 for 2018
Tumut’s Brayden Elliott had a tumultuous first year in British Superstock 1000 during 2017, where the 22-year-old actually scored his best results on his debut at Doningon Park.
Elliott then had some major crashes which sidelined the CF Motorsport rider for some rounds, and had him battling injury during others.
Thus Elliott has some unfinished business to take care of in 2018 and will join team Mission Racing on board a BMW S 1000 RR for the 2018 British Superstock 1000cc Championship season.
Brayden Elliott
“My move to the UK in 2017 was certainly difficult in many areas and when deciding on my 2018 plans I wanted to put major changes in place on and off the track to ensure I can give my best effort each time I ride the BMW S1000RR.
“I was fortunate enough to test the BMW S 1000RR before leaving England and instantly felt at home on the bike. From a season of learning this year, I feel confident that we can make changes, and learn from our experience to grow this coming year and put together a competitive package.
“Personally, I feel very confident, hungry and excited to get 2018 underway. I have learnt from mistakes, dusted myself off, allowed my body to heal while I have been home and am now looking ahead to this exciting new opportunity.
“Russell Owen (Team Owner) and members of the Mission team have already made me feel so at home, making my decision to move to BMW and return to the British Championship a lot easier. Having the opportunity to jump on a bike that has been developed during the past few seasons while also having a structured testing schedule in place definitely boosts my confidence.”