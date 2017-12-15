Brayden Elliott back in BSB Superstock 1000 for 2018

Tumut’s Brayden Elliott had a tumultuous first year in British Superstock 1000 during 2017, where the 22-year-old actually scored his best results on his debut at Doningon Park.

Elliott then had some major crashes which sidelined the CF Motorsport rider for some rounds, and had him battling injury during others.

Thus Elliott has some unfinished business to take care of in 2018 and will join team Mission Racing on board a BMW S 1000 RR for the 2018 British Superstock 1000cc Championship season.

Brayden Elliott