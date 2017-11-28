Davison tells Guy Martin’s life in 170 photos

From bestselling author Stephen Davison comes a new hardback book about the world’s most famous road racer – Guy Martin.

Recognised wherever he goes, his achievements guarantee him a place among the elite riders in the history of the sport.

Stephen Davison

“From the moment he appeared in an Irish road racing paddock in 2002, Guy Martin was a sensation. Young and brash, delivering his views on everything and anything at machine-gun speed, the twenty-year-old made people sit up and take notice. Most important of all, he was fast – sometimes too fast.”

Stephen Davison, one of road racing’s leading photographer and writer, has documented every aspect of the Lincolnshire ace’s career. In this new photo book, he brings together the best of his images to provide an unparalleled account of Guy’s road racing years.

Close-ups, unguarded moments, sensational action shots, life on and off the track – Davison’s 170 photographs tell the Guy Martin story as never before, celebrating the iconic rider and the magic of his career between the hedges.

Guy Martin: Road Racer is available for purchase on Amazon. Stephen Davison is also the author of eight bestselling road racing books: Joey Dunlop: King of the Roads, Beautiful Danger, Ragged Edge, Hard Roads, Flying Finn, Between the Hedges, John McGuinness: TT Legend and Road Racers.