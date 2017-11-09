Marquez isn’t the only rider that Andrea has to be concerned about this weekend, as pretty much every rider will be aiming to end their season on a high note, either looking for victory or the chance at a podium. Dani Pedrosa who is always strong on home turf will be chasing a victory himself while consequently helping is Honda team mate Marc Marquez as he looks to take points for himself and away from Dovizioso and potentially handing the championship to Marc, should MM bring it home 11th or better. Dani Pedrosa will certainly be looking to improve upon his DNF in 2016.

Dani Pedrosa

“We head to Valencia in a positive mood, looking to try and finish the season with a good result. I always feel a good atmosphere there, and I get a lot of good energy from the fans! We made a step with our bike setup in Malaysia and this gives us confidence for the weekend. Valencia is a track that I like a lot, I’ve been strong in the past and had good results so I hope to that the bike works well there and we can do a good race.”

Another rider who is becoming a regular on the podium and somebody that Dovizioso will have to contend with is Johan Zarco. Formally a winner here back in 2016 piloting his Ajo Motorsport Kalex Moto2 bike. Zarco will be looking to add to what has been a hugely successful rookie year in the premiere class. Despite being a rookie in the premiere class, Johan puts decorum to one side as he’s aiming for his first MotoGP win to wrap up a great debut.

Viñales arrives in his home country determined to fight for a podium spot. Having secured third place in the championship at the previous round at the Sepang International Circuit a fortnight ago, he focuses on wrapping up the season in the best way possible this weekend.

Maverick Vinales

“I arrive in Valencia in a very positive mood. After the last three races in Asia and Oceania I’ve spent some time at home, training and relaxing. The Ricardo Tormo Circuit is a track that I really like, it has a lay-out that suits my riding style very well. We expect nice weather for the entire week, so I will try to push and give my 100% to finish the season with a nice podium at the last round. We are already focused on the next season and we also want to work hard during the test next week.”

After three intense race weekends overseas, Rossi enters the final round determined to keep hold of fourth place in the championship rankings. He has a 12-point advantage over his closest rival and will push to the maximum to further increase it in the 2017 Grand Finale.

Out of the 17 premier class races that the nine-time World Champion took part in at the Ricardo Tormo track so far, he has taken two MotoGP wins, in 2003 and 2004, and he stood on the podium eight times in total, having secured second places in 2002, 2009 and 2014 and third places in 2005, 2008 and 2010.

Valentino Rossi

“The last race of the season has come. It wasn’t an exciting end of the season for us, but during the three races overseas we’ve got some more data for our bike and we’ve always been fine on the dry. We hope that there will be good weather in Valencia to work in the best way. We are not fighting for the championship this weekend, but we will try to make it a good race anyway, and we will try to use next week’s two-day test to start working on the 2018 season”

Andrea Iannone has not had the best of seasons thus far but a after a recent spurt of form aboard is GSX-RR, Iannone like many others will be wanting to finish the season on a high. Andrea has fond memories here when he first rode his Suzuki in pre season testing and also was a podium finisher at Valencia while with his previous team (Ducati) back in 2016.

Andrea Iannone

“Valencia is a peculiar track that I can race very well when I have a good feel for the bike. My race last year was a good one. I was coming back after injury and had a positive feeling with the layout. This year I’m approaching the race in a high spirits because I still link this circuit with the first time ever that I tried the GSX-RR, and the feeling was great. Our goal is to close this season in a good way. In the last races we have had some ups and downs, but on average we have been able to make important improvements in this final stretch of the season.”

Alex Rins is looking to bounce back from his DNF at the Malaysian GP.

Alex Rins