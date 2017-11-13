SHARE

Remy Gardner looks to season 2018

Remy Gardner finished his full year in Moto2 with a determined fight in the challenging season finale.

Remy Gardner
Remy Gardner

Gardner leapt forward when the lights went out and quickly set into his pace as the sun shone down on the Valencia circuit.

Remy Gardner
Remy Gardner

Eventually, he crossed the finish line in 22nd to close the difficult weekend, but he confidently eyes up for the forthcoming 2018 tests.

Remy Gardner – P22 Race – Championship P21 with 23-points

“I can’t hide how truly disappointed I am with this race. We tried a new setting and it didn’t suit me. I really struggled and in the end, I just made sure that I made it to the chequered flag. Hopefully, when we test this week and next, we can make a big step forward and try to start getting everything ready for the 2018 season, because we need to improve.”

Remy Gardner
Remy Gardner

Hervé Poncharal – Team Manager

“Remy has had a tough weekend and he finished in 22nd. I think that he needs to find some consistency and it’s a shame that he’s losing his teammate, who was a good reference for him. We are 100 per cent behind Remy, which is why we signed him for another year. Yet, right now it’s a bit confusing about what is going on and it is disappointing.

Remy Gardner
Remy Gardner

“Anyway, the team will start testing in Jerez this week and then the week after in Valencia. Hopefully, he can find a new feeling for the 2018 season. Thanks to the entire crew, everyone worked very hard and now we will start preparing for 2018.“

Remy Gardner
Remy Gardner

MotoGP 2017 – Round 18 – Valencia – Moto2 Race Results

MotoGP 2017 – Round 18 – Valencia – Moto2 Race Results
MotoGP 2017 – Round 18 – Valencia – Moto2 Race Results

2017 Moto2 Final Championship Points Standings

  1. Franco MORBIDELLI Kalex ITA 308
  2. Thomas LUTHI Kalex SWI 243
  3. Miguel OLIVEIRA KTM POR 241
  4. Alex MARQUEZ Kalex SPA 201
  5. Francesco BAGNAIA Kalex ITA 174
  6. Mattia PASINI Kalex ITA 148
  7. Takaaki NAKAGAMI Kalex JPN 137
  8. Brad BINDER KTM RSA 125
  9. Simone CORSI Speed Up ITA 117
  10. Hafizh SYAHRIN Kalex MAL 106
  11. Xavi VIERGE Tech 3 SPA 98
  12. Dominique AEGERTER Suter SWI 88
  13. Fabio QUARTARARO Kalex FRA 64
  14. Jorge NAVARRO Kalex SPA 60
  15. Luca MARINI Kalex ITA 59
  16. Lorenzo BALDASSARRI Kalex ITA 51
  17. Marcel SCHROTTER Suter GER 50
  18. Sandro CORTESE Suter GER 43
  19. Axel PONS Kalex SPA 27
  20. Jesko RAFFIN Kalex SWI 26
  21. Remy GARDNER Tech 3 AUS 23
  22. Isaac VIÑALES Kalex SPA 18
  23. Xavier SIMEON Kalex BEL 16
  24. Yonny HERNANDEZ Kalex COL 16
  25. Stefano MANZI Kalex ITA 14
  26. Tetsuta NAGASHIMA Kalex JPN 14
  27. Khairul Idham PAWI Kalex MAL 10
  28. Andrea LOCATELLI Kalex ITA 8
  29. Ricard CARDUS KTM SPA 7
  30. Joe ROBERTS Kalex USA 6

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here