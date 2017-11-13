Remy Gardner looks to season 2018
Remy Gardner finished his full year in Moto2 with a determined fight in the challenging season finale.
Gardner leapt forward when the lights went out and quickly set into his pace as the sun shone down on the Valencia circuit.
Eventually, he crossed the finish line in 22nd to close the difficult weekend, but he confidently eyes up for the forthcoming 2018 tests.
Remy Gardner – P22 Race – Championship P21 with 23-points
“I can’t hide how truly disappointed I am with this race. We tried a new setting and it didn’t suit me. I really struggled and in the end, I just made sure that I made it to the chequered flag. Hopefully, when we test this week and next, we can make a big step forward and try to start getting everything ready for the 2018 season, because we need to improve.”
Hervé Poncharal – Team Manager
“Remy has had a tough weekend and he finished in 22nd. I think that he needs to find some consistency and it’s a shame that he’s losing his teammate, who was a good reference for him. We are 100 per cent behind Remy, which is why we signed him for another year. Yet, right now it’s a bit confusing about what is going on and it is disappointing.
“Anyway, the team will start testing in Jerez this week and then the week after in Valencia. Hopefully, he can find a new feeling for the 2018 season. Thanks to the entire crew, everyone worked very hard and now we will start preparing for 2018.“
MotoGP 2017 – Round 18 – Valencia – Moto2 Race Results
2017 Moto2 Final Championship Points Standings
- Franco MORBIDELLI Kalex ITA 308
- Thomas LUTHI Kalex SWI 243
- Miguel OLIVEIRA KTM POR 241
- Alex MARQUEZ Kalex SPA 201
- Francesco BAGNAIA Kalex ITA 174
- Mattia PASINI Kalex ITA 148
- Takaaki NAKAGAMI Kalex JPN 137
- Brad BINDER KTM RSA 125
- Simone CORSI Speed Up ITA 117
- Hafizh SYAHRIN Kalex MAL 106
- Xavi VIERGE Tech 3 SPA 98
- Dominique AEGERTER Suter SWI 88
- Fabio QUARTARARO Kalex FRA 64
- Jorge NAVARRO Kalex SPA 60
- Luca MARINI Kalex ITA 59
- Lorenzo BALDASSARRI Kalex ITA 51
- Marcel SCHROTTER Suter GER 50
- Sandro CORTESE Suter GER 43
- Axel PONS Kalex SPA 27
- Jesko RAFFIN Kalex SWI 26
- Remy GARDNER Tech 3 AUS 23
- Isaac VIÑALES Kalex SPA 18
- Xavier SIMEON Kalex BEL 16
- Yonny HERNANDEZ Kalex COL 16
- Stefano MANZI Kalex ITA 14
- Tetsuta NAGASHIMA Kalex JPN 14
- Khairul Idham PAWI Kalex MAL 10
- Andrea LOCATELLI Kalex ITA 8
- Ricard CARDUS KTM SPA 7
- Joe ROBERTS Kalex USA 6