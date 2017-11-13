Remy Gardner looks to season 2018

Remy Gardner finished his full year in Moto2 with a determined fight in the challenging season finale.

Gardner leapt forward when the lights went out and quickly set into his pace as the sun shone down on the Valencia circuit.

Eventually, he crossed the finish line in 22nd to close the difficult weekend, but he confidently eyes up for the forthcoming 2018 tests.

Remy Gardner – P22 Race – Championship P21 with 23-points

“I can’t hide how truly disappointed I am with this race. We tried a new setting and it didn’t suit me. I really struggled and in the end, I just made sure that I made it to the chequered flag. Hopefully, when we test this week and next, we can make a big step forward and try to start getting everything ready for the 2018 season, because we need to improve.”

Hervé Poncharal – Team Manager

“Remy has had a tough weekend and he finished in 22nd. I think that he needs to find some consistency and it’s a shame that he’s losing his teammate, who was a good reference for him. We are 100 per cent behind Remy, which is why we signed him for another year. Yet, right now it’s a bit confusing about what is going on and it is disappointing.

“Anyway, the team will start testing in Jerez this week and then the week after in Valencia. Hopefully, he can find a new feeling for the 2018 season. Thanks to the entire crew, everyone worked very hard and now we will start preparing for 2018.“

MotoGP 2017 – Round 18 – Valencia – Moto2 Race Results

2017 Moto2 Final Championship Points Standings