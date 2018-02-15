WorldSBK at Phillip Island by brand

Aprilia

Aprilia is the third most successful manufacturer at Phillip Island, with six wins. The first victory came with Troy Corser in 2000 and, after their return to racing, they won five times from 2012 to 2015. Last year the best result for Aprilia was scored by Eugene Laverty in Race 1, an eighth.

BMW

BMW recorded three podium placements here from 2011 to 2013, one for each year. Last year and two years ago their best result was a seventh and was recorded by Jordi Torres (Race 2/2016; Race 1/2017).

Ducati

Ducati is the most successful team here with 22 wins, spanning from 1991 to 2012. Their podiums tally is 58 – last year they recorded three podium finishes with Davies second in both races, and Melandri third in Race 2. The Italian factory have only won more at Misano (29 wins) and Assen (25). Similarly, their podium tally of 58 here is surpassed only by the 77 podiums they recorded in Misano and the 72 scored in Assen.

Honda

Honda have won four times at Phillip Island, the last one eleven years ago with James Toseland in Race 2. Their last podium finishes here was from Michael van der Mark, who was third and second in the 2016 races. Last year their best result was scored by the late Nicky Hayden, an 11th in Race 1. Honda recorded 27 podium finishes here, a value surpassed only by Ducati (58).

Kawasaki

Kawasaki have won with Jonathan Rea here in the last two seasons, and can become the second manufacturer with a string of six wins after Ducati (2003, 2004 and 2005). The Japanese manufacturer have won 10 races in total at Phillip Island, the last five coming thanks to Rea in the last six held here. The last Phillip Island race without at least one Kawasaki on the podium was the first one in 2014, when the best-placed Kawasaki rider was Loris Baz in fifth.

Yamaha

Yamaha have won here five times, four in the Nineties and once in this century back in 2009, when newcomer Ben Spies was able to win Race 2 after securing pole position. Their last podium finish came in 2011, when Marco Melandri was third in Race 2. Last year their best results came thanks to Alex Lowes, who secured two fourth postions.

MV Agusta

Last year MV Agusta claimed their best result at this track with a fifth from Leon Camier. They have improved on their best result each season they come here: a 16th in 2007, 13th in 2014, 8th in 2015, 7th in 2016 and 5th last year.