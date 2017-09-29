Team Suzuki Ecstar complete last two days of testing of the current season at Motorland Circuit in Aragon this week

Suzuki MotoGP Test – September 2017

Team Suzuki Ecstar complete last two days of testing of the current season at Motorland Circuit in Aragon. Thanks to very cooperative and warm weather both official riders, Andrea Iannone and Alex Rins were able to make use of the track for an extensive period of time.

With numerous new parts to try out, Iannone and Rins completed the testing plan with no incidents and enough time to seek out the direction in which to work for next season.

The work in the garage was focused on testing new parts for the 2018 season, in particular a new chassis, from which they have compared different setups from the old one. Ahead of a tough series of three races, Andrea and Alex tested different settings as well, helped by good weather conditions (around 25ºC air temperature and 35ºC on the track). The testing concluded with the Italian rider completing 170 laps and the Spaniard a total of 142.

The team´s next appearance will be in a few weeks’ time at the Motegi Circuit where they will compete in the Japanese Grand Prix on October 15th.

