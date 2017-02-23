Wayne Maxwell quickest as 2017 Yamaha Motor Finance Australian Superbike Championship kicks off at Phillip Island
ASBK 2017 launched in to action at Phillip Island this afternoon with a 30-minute opening practice session for each category that will contest the opening round of the series, staged in conjunction with the FIM Superbike World Championship season opener at the seaside Victorian circuit.
This weekend marks the opening ASBK championship round for Superbike, Supersport and the new Supersport 300 category. While the Period 5/6 Historic bikes also take to the track, they are not officialy a part of the ASBK series.
For the first time eight different manufacturers are represented this season, which will be contested across seven rounds, the final of which will be staged back here at Phillip Island in early October.
The viability of Barbagallo Raceway to contest the TBC round four of the championship has seen circuit amendments and subsequent approvals blow out further than anticipated. Thus, a replacement venue for that round four is expected to be announced by Motorcycling Australia at some stage this weekend.
2017 Yamaha Motor Finance Australian Superbike Championship Calendar
- Round 1 Phillip Island GP Circuit, WSBK, VIC 23-26 February
- Round 2 Wakefield Park Raceway, NSW 17-19 March
- Round 3 Winton Motor Raceway, VIC 28-30 April
- Round 4 (TBC) June
- Round 5 Morgan Park Raceway, Warick, QLD 25-27 August
- Round 6 SMP Eastern Creek, NSW 8- 10 September
- Round 7 Phillip Island Circuit, VIC 6-10 October
Recent news also broke that ASBK is to be televised live on SBS in 2017
Early form today showed a Yamaha triumvirate of Wayne Maxwell, Glenn Allerton and Daniel Falzon leading the initial charge ahead of Josh Waters, who is debuting Suzuki’s new GSX-R1000R here this weekend.
Robbie Bugden was fifth quickest on the BCperformance ZX-10R ahead of defending champion Troy Herfoss, and his new Crankt Protein Honda teammate Bryan Staring.
Cru Halliday finished the opening session eigthth quickest ahead of Matt Walters, while Beau Beaton rounded out the top ten ahead of Michael Blair and Superbike rookie Callum Spriggs.
ASBK competitors will next hit the track at 1300 tomorrow, Friday, afternoon for a 15-minute FP2, followed by a 15-minute qualifying session at 1340.
Saturday morning will see competitors hit the track bright and early, with the first of three 12-lap races slated to commence at 0915 while race two and three for the Superbike category are both scheduled for Sunday. Race two set to commence at 1150 on Sunday before the final stanza at 1610.
ASBK 2017 – Round One – Phillip Island – Superbike First Practice
- Wayne Maxwell 1m33.952 / Yamaha
- Glenn Allerton 1m33.979 / Yamaha
- Daniel Falzon 1m34.128 / Yamaha
- Josh Waters 1m34.472 / Suzuki
- Robbie Bugden 1m34.826 / Kawasaki
- Troy Herfoss 1m34.856 / Honda
- Bryan Staring 1m35.286 / Honda
- Cru Halliday 1m35.415 / Yamaha
- Matt Walters 1m35.955 / Kawasaki
- Beau Beaton 1m36.003 / Ducati
- Michael Blair 1m36.172 / Yamaha
- Callum Spriggs 1m36.255 / Ducati
- Sam Lambert 1m36.663 / BMW
- Paul Byrne 1m37.091 / Honda
- Aaiden Coote 1m37.296 / Kawasaki
- Chas Hern 1m37.402 / MV Agusta
- Simon Galloway 1m37.593 / Yamaha
- Kyle Buckley 1m37.646 / Kawasaki
- Mitch Levy 1m37.703 / Yamaha
- William Davidson 1m37.955 / Yamaha
- Troy Guenther 1m38.010 / BMW
- Corey Turner 1m38.284 / Yamaha
- Albie Wheeler 1m38.496 / Yamaha
- Trent Gibson 1m38.571 / Yamaha
- Adam Senior 1m38.613 / Yamaha
- Brendan Schmidt 1m39.516 / Kawasaki
- Alex Phillis 1m39.615 / Aprilia
- David Barker 1m39.688 / Kawasaki
- Paul Dutton 1m40.391 / Yamaha
- Nathan Spiteri 1m40.459 / Kawasaki
- Ashley Manuel 1m41.176 / Kawasaki
- Jack Baker 1m41.727 / Kawasaki
- Gary Smith 1m42.004 / Yamaha
- Heath Griffin 1m44.199 / Ducati
- Max James-Beatsonbell 1m45.064 / Yamaha
- Jake Drew 1m45.309 / Yamaha
- Hamish McMurray 1m46.392 / Kawasaki
- Tracey Davies 1m49.120 / Ducati
- John Quinn 1m52.117 / Suzuki
- Ashley Fleming 2m02.484 / Aprilia
Australian Supersport
Mark Chiodo, who recently celebrated his 19th birthday, continued his pre-season testing form to again top the Supersport ranks at Phillip Island this afternoon as the opening 30-minute practice session for 600cc competitors got underway just after 1400 this afternoon.
The Triumph rider blitzed the field to end the session almost two-seconds clear of second placed Ryan Taylor (Yamaha), and Ted Collins (Suzuki). Chiodo’s 1m36.885 would have been good enough to put him 14th in the Superbike ranks, ahead of Paul Byrne, Aaiden Coote and Chas Hern.
ASBK 2017 – Round One – Phillip Island – Supersport First Practice
- Mark Chiodo 1m36.885 / Triumph
- Ryan Taylor 1m38.568 / Yamaha
- Ted Collins 1m38.754 / Suzuki
- Chris Quinn 1m38.940 / Yamaha
- Mason Coote 1m39.049 / Yamaha
- Nic Liminton 1m39.171 / Yamaha
- Luke Mitchell 1m39.252 / Yamaha
- Sam Condon 1m39.663 / Yamaha
- Giuseppe Scarcella 1m39.726 / Honda
- Tom Toparis 1m39.833 / Kawasaki
- Jordan Carlsson 1m40.126 / Yamaha
- Sam Muldoon 1m40.563 / Kawasaki
- Ben Burke 1m40.623 / Yamaha
- Brian Houghton 1m40.994 / Honda
- Cambridge Olivier 1m41.110 / Yamaha
- Hayden Spinks 1m41.645 / Kawasaki
- Cam Russell 1m41.849 / Yamaha
- Callum Alderson 1m42.147 / Yamaha
- Brendan Wilson 1m42.296 / Yamaha
- Justin Case 1m43.448 / Yamaha
- Aidan Hayes 1m43.632 / Yamaha
- Grant Davis 1m44.309 / Kawasaki
- Adrian Forde 1m44.382 / Suzuki
- Jimmy Broadbent 1m44.803 / Kawasaki
- Michael Knight 1m44.850 / Yamaha
- Steve Haslam 1m45.072 / Triumph
- Bob Mackenzie 1m45.703 / MV Agusta
- John McCabe 1m45.932 / Kawasaki
- Jack Dawes 1m46.172 / Yamaha
- Rhys Belling 1m46.238 / Yamaha
- Steven Willmott 1m47.034 / Yamaha
- Joel Rhodes 1m47.146 / Yamaha
- Zac Levy 1m48.064 / Yamaha
- Jake Pruiti 1m53.500 / Triumph
Supersport 300
The new Supersport 300 category hit the track at 1440 this afternoon for their first 30-minute session of the weekend. FP2 for the tiddler category is slated for 0845 tomorrow, Friday, morning ahead of their one and only 15-minute qualifying session scheduled for 1730 Friday afternoon.
Tom Edwards dominated proceedings this afternoon, a clear second ahead of second placed Jack Passfield, who in turn had a full second on third placed Reid Battye.
Fourth on the charts was Laura Brown ahead of 13-year-old Oliver Bayliss, the always smiling youngster making his ASBK debut here this weekend.
Another youngster making his debut this weekend is young dirt track star Billy Van Eerde, the 14-year-old finishing the first session seventh quickest on the KTM RC390.
Supersport 300 Free Practice Times
- Tom Edwards 1m51.26 / Kawasaki
- Jack Passfield 1m52.157 / Yamaha
- Reid Battye 1m53.173 / Kawasaki
- Laura Brown 1m53.790 / Kawasaki
- Oliver Bayliss 1m54.019 / Kawasaki
- Zac Levy 1m54.031 / Yamaha
- Billy Van Eerde 1m54.215 / KTM
- Scott Nicholson 1m54.368 / Kawasaki
- Drew Sells 1m54.455 / Kawasaki
- Hunter Ford 1m54.704 / Yamaha
- Jack Mahaffy 1m54.793 / Yamaha
- Brandon Demmery 1m55.140 / Yamaha
- Zane Ford 1m55.239 / Kawasaki
- Ben Bramich 1m55.516 / Yamaha
- Zackary Johnson 1m55.682 / Kawasaki
- Tom Bramich 1m55.774 / Yamaha
- Corey Briffa 1m55.788 / Yamaha
- Yannis Shaw 1m55.828 / Kawasaki
- Ryan Taylor 1m56.367 / Yamaha
- Max Croker 1m56.623 / KTM
- Locky Taylor 1m56.920 / Kawasaki
- Bronson Joel Pickett 1m57.220 / Kawasaki
- Lewis Wright 1m57.447 / Kawasaki
- Mark Ferrari 1m57.482 / Kawasaki
- Luke Sanders 1m58.043 / Kawasaki
- Keegan Pickering 1m58.477 / Kawasaki
- Grace Poutch 1m58.819 / Kawasaki
- Boyd Hocking 1m59.634 / Yamaha
- Jonah Sita 1m59.621 / Yamaha
- Tyler Ferrari 2m00.04 / Kawasaki
- Peter Nerlich 2m00.24 / Kawasaki
- Austin Barnes 2m00.33 / Kawasaki
- Jarred Brook 2m00.773 / KTM
- Mark Rogers 2m00.957 / Kawasaki
- Nicholas Clair 2m01.06 / Kawasaki
- Gregory Farrell 2m01.803 / Kawasaki
- Peter Avery 2m02.057 / Kawasaki
- Javad Ashgari 2m02.128 Kawasaki
- Shelby Turner 2m02.388 / Kawasaki
- Matthew Cartellone 2m03.571 / Kawasaki
- Sean Jarvis 2m05.158 / Kawasaki
- Scott Chapman 2m05.365 / Kawasaki
- Julie Klinker 2m15.284 / Kawasaki
Australian Period 5/6 Historics First Practice Results
- Chas Hern 1m38.257 / Yamaha
- Dean Oughtred 1m43.109 / Suzuki
- Murray Clark 1m43.789 / Suzuki
- Jarrod Hurst 1m44.694 / Yamaha
- Craig Ditchburn 1m44.694 / Yamaha
- Scott Webster 1m45.732 / Harris XR69
- Stephen Kairl 1m46.312 / Yamaha
- Robert Ruwoldt 1m48.03 / Harris Kawasaki
- Denis Ackland 1m49.245 / Kawasaki
- Craig Stewart 1m49.589 / Yamaha OW01
