Wayne Maxwell quickest as 2017 Yamaha Motor Finance Australian Superbike Championship kicks off at Phillip Island

ASBK 2017 launched in to action at Phillip Island this afternoon with a 30-minute opening practice session for each category that will contest the opening round of the series, staged in conjunction with the FIM Superbike World Championship season opener at the seaside Victorian circuit.

This weekend marks the opening ASBK championship round for Superbike, Supersport and the new Supersport 300 category. While the Period 5/6 Historic bikes also take to the track, they are not officialy a part of the ASBK series.

For the first time eight different manufacturers are represented this season, which will be contested across seven rounds, the final of which will be staged back here at Phillip Island in early October.

The viability of Barbagallo Raceway to contest the TBC round four of the championship has seen circuit amendments and subsequent approvals blow out further than anticipated. Thus, a replacement venue for that round four is expected to be announced by Motorcycling Australia at some stage this weekend.

2017 Yamaha Motor Finance Australian Superbike Championship Calendar

Round 1 Phillip Island GP Circuit, WSBK, VIC 23-26 February

Round 2 Wakefield Park Raceway, NSW 17-19 March

Round 3 Winton Motor Raceway, VIC 28-30 April

Round 4 (TBC) June

Round 5 Morgan Park Raceway, Warick, QLD 25-27 August

Round 6 SMP Eastern Creek, NSW 8- 10 September

Round 7 Phillip Island Circuit, VIC 6-10 October

Recent news also broke that ASBK is to be televised live on SBS in 2017

Early form today showed a Yamaha triumvirate of Wayne Maxwell, Glenn Allerton and Daniel Falzon leading the initial charge ahead of Josh Waters, who is debuting Suzuki’s new GSX-R1000R here this weekend.

Robbie Bugden was fifth quickest on the BCperformance ZX-10R ahead of defending champion Troy Herfoss, and his new Crankt Protein Honda teammate Bryan Staring.

Cru Halliday finished the opening session eigthth quickest ahead of Matt Walters, while Beau Beaton rounded out the top ten ahead of Michael Blair and Superbike rookie Callum Spriggs.

ASBK competitors will next hit the track at 1300 tomorrow, Friday, afternoon for a 15-minute FP2, followed by a 15-minute qualifying session at 1340.

Saturday morning will see competitors hit the track bright and early, with the first of three 12-lap races slated to commence at 0915 while race two and three for the Superbike category are both scheduled for Sunday. Race two set to commence at 1150 on Sunday before the final stanza at 1610.

Tickets for the Yamaha Finance round of the WorldSBK are available through Ticketek, with a three-day general admission pass costing $120 – a saving of $35 over the gate price. BarSBK passes, for undercover viewing locations at some of the most spectacular parts of the circuit, are $260, while adult single-day passes cost $30 for Friday, $65 for Saturday and $80 for Sunday.

Camping is available for up to four nights for $105. Best of all, children aged 15 and under are in for free, making the event affordable for families of all sizes.

For WorldSBK Tickets visit www.ticketek.com.au

ASBK 2017 – Round One – Phillip Island – Superbike First Practice

Wayne Maxwell 1m33.952 / Yamaha Glenn Allerton 1m33.979 / Yamaha Daniel Falzon 1m34.128 / Yamaha Josh Waters 1m34.472 / Suzuki Robbie Bugden 1m34.826 / Kawasaki Troy Herfoss 1m34.856 / Honda Bryan Staring 1m35.286 / Honda Cru Halliday 1m35.415 / Yamaha Matt Walters 1m35.955 / Kawasaki Beau Beaton 1m36.003 / Ducati Michael Blair 1m36.172 / Yamaha Callum Spriggs 1m36.255 / Ducati Sam Lambert 1m36.663 / BMW Paul Byrne 1m37.091 / Honda Aaiden Coote 1m37.296 / Kawasaki Chas Hern 1m37.402 / MV Agusta Simon Galloway 1m37.593 / Yamaha Kyle Buckley 1m37.646 / Kawasaki Mitch Levy 1m37.703 / Yamaha William Davidson 1m37.955 / Yamaha Troy Guenther 1m38.010 / BMW Corey Turner 1m38.284 / Yamaha Albie Wheeler 1m38.496 / Yamaha Trent Gibson 1m38.571 / Yamaha Adam Senior 1m38.613 / Yamaha Brendan Schmidt 1m39.516 / Kawasaki Alex Phillis 1m39.615 / Aprilia David Barker 1m39.688 / Kawasaki Paul Dutton 1m40.391 / Yamaha Nathan Spiteri 1m40.459 / Kawasaki Ashley Manuel 1m41.176 / Kawasaki Jack Baker 1m41.727 / Kawasaki Gary Smith 1m42.004 / Yamaha Heath Griffin 1m44.199 / Ducati Max James-Beatsonbell 1m45.064 / Yamaha Jake Drew 1m45.309 / Yamaha Hamish McMurray 1m46.392 / Kawasaki Tracey Davies 1m49.120 / Ducati John Quinn 1m52.117 / Suzuki Ashley Fleming 2m02.484 / Aprilia

Australian Supersport

Mark Chiodo, who recently celebrated his 19th birthday, continued his pre-season testing form to again top the Supersport ranks at Phillip Island this afternoon as the opening 30-minute practice session for 600cc competitors got underway just after 1400 this afternoon.

The Triumph rider blitzed the field to end the session almost two-seconds clear of second placed Ryan Taylor (Yamaha), and Ted Collins (Suzuki). Chiodo’s 1m36.885 would have been good enough to put him 14th in the Superbike ranks, ahead of Paul Byrne, Aaiden Coote and Chas Hern.

ASBK 2017 – Round One – Phillip Island – Supersport First Practice

Mark Chiodo 1m36.885 / Triumph Ryan Taylor 1m38.568 / Yamaha Ted Collins 1m38.754 / Suzuki Chris Quinn 1m38.940 / Yamaha Mason Coote 1m39.049 / Yamaha Nic Liminton 1m39.171 / Yamaha Luke Mitchell 1m39.252 / Yamaha Sam Condon 1m39.663 / Yamaha Giuseppe Scarcella 1m39.726 / Honda Tom Toparis 1m39.833 / Kawasaki Jordan Carlsson 1m40.126 / Yamaha Sam Muldoon 1m40.563 / Kawasaki Ben Burke 1m40.623 / Yamaha Brian Houghton 1m40.994 / Honda Cambridge Olivier 1m41.110 / Yamaha Hayden Spinks 1m41.645 / Kawasaki Cam Russell 1m41.849 / Yamaha Callum Alderson 1m42.147 / Yamaha Brendan Wilson 1m42.296 / Yamaha Justin Case 1m43.448 / Yamaha Aidan Hayes 1m43.632 / Yamaha Grant Davis 1m44.309 / Kawasaki Adrian Forde 1m44.382 / Suzuki Jimmy Broadbent 1m44.803 / Kawasaki Michael Knight 1m44.850 / Yamaha Steve Haslam 1m45.072 / Triumph Bob Mackenzie 1m45.703 / MV Agusta John McCabe 1m45.932 / Kawasaki Jack Dawes 1m46.172 / Yamaha Rhys Belling 1m46.238 / Yamaha Steven Willmott 1m47.034 / Yamaha Joel Rhodes 1m47.146 / Yamaha Zac Levy 1m48.064 / Yamaha Jake Pruiti 1m53.500 / Triumph

Supersport 300

The new Supersport 300 category hit the track at 1440 this afternoon for their first 30-minute session of the weekend. FP2 for the tiddler category is slated for 0845 tomorrow, Friday, morning ahead of their one and only 15-minute qualifying session scheduled for 1730 Friday afternoon.

Tom Edwards dominated proceedings this afternoon, a clear second ahead of second placed Jack Passfield, who in turn had a full second on third placed Reid Battye.

Fourth on the charts was Laura Brown ahead of 13-year-old Oliver Bayliss, the always smiling youngster making his ASBK debut here this weekend.

Another youngster making his debut this weekend is young dirt track star Billy Van Eerde, the 14-year-old finishing the first session seventh quickest on the KTM RC390.

Supersport 300 Free Practice Times

Tom Edwards 1m51.26 / Kawasaki Jack Passfield 1m52.157 / Yamaha Reid Battye 1m53.173 / Kawasaki Laura Brown 1m53.790 / Kawasaki Oliver Bayliss 1m54.019 / Kawasaki Zac Levy 1m54.031 / Yamaha Billy Van Eerde 1m54.215 / KTM Scott Nicholson 1m54.368 / Kawasaki Drew Sells 1m54.455 / Kawasaki Hunter Ford 1m54.704 / Yamaha Jack Mahaffy 1m54.793 / Yamaha Brandon Demmery 1m55.140 / Yamaha Zane Ford 1m55.239 / Kawasaki Ben Bramich 1m55.516 / Yamaha Zackary Johnson 1m55.682 / Kawasaki Tom Bramich 1m55.774 / Yamaha Corey Briffa 1m55.788 / Yamaha Yannis Shaw 1m55.828 / Kawasaki Ryan Taylor 1m56.367 / Yamaha Max Croker 1m56.623 / KTM Locky Taylor 1m56.920 / Kawasaki Bronson Joel Pickett 1m57.220 / Kawasaki Lewis Wright 1m57.447 / Kawasaki Mark Ferrari 1m57.482 / Kawasaki Luke Sanders 1m58.043 / Kawasaki Keegan Pickering 1m58.477 / Kawasaki Grace Poutch 1m58.819 / Kawasaki Boyd Hocking 1m59.634 / Yamaha Jonah Sita 1m59.621 / Yamaha Tyler Ferrari 2m00.04 / Kawasaki Peter Nerlich 2m00.24 / Kawasaki Austin Barnes 2m00.33 / Kawasaki Jarred Brook 2m00.773 / KTM Mark Rogers 2m00.957 / Kawasaki Nicholas Clair 2m01.06 / Kawasaki Gregory Farrell 2m01.803 / Kawasaki Peter Avery 2m02.057 / Kawasaki Javad Ashgari 2m02.128 Kawasaki Shelby Turner 2m02.388 / Kawasaki Matthew Cartellone 2m03.571 / Kawasaki Sean Jarvis 2m05.158 / Kawasaki Scott Chapman 2m05.365 / Kawasaki Julie Klinker 2m15.284 / Kawasaki

Australian Period 5/6 Historics First Practice Results