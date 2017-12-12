YMF R3 Cup Rules Aligns With Australian Supersport 300 in 2018
It is always great to see common sense come to the fore and so it comes to pass that for ASBK season 2018 the YMF R3 Cup will align its technical rules with the popular Supersport 300 category.
This means that R3 Cup competitors can compete across both classes on the one machine, doubling their track time, and doubling their chanes of taking out a #1 plate in 2018. Now that is a win in anyone’s book!
The YMF R3 Cup will not race all rounds of ASBK 2018 but will be at the Phillip Island season opener in conjunction with the World Superbike event. They will also race at the Wakefield Park, Morgan Park and Winton rounds along with the mid-October season finale at Phillip Island.
YMA Group General Manager Financial Services, Brad Ryan
“On behalf of Yamaha Motor Finance and Yamaha, we are eagerly anticipating the 2018 YMF R3 Cup season and the ensured success of ASBK at all levels of competition. This year showcased entertaining, thrilling and cost effective racing for its competitors.
“The YMF R3 Cup is aimed at entry-level road racers with an emphasis on the enjoyment of riding and competing on equal machinery. Building a solid future for Australian road racing for a cost effective price. Competitors can head to their local Yamaha dealer and attain the race ready version of the YZF-R3 with YMF,” Ryan concluded.
|
Permitted technical changes to the YMF R3 cup are listed below
|1. MACHINE AND RIDER IDENTIFICATION
|1.1
|Background colour must be reflex blue with white numbers (this configuration will be acceptable in the Supersport 300 Class for competitors that wish to cross enter).
|1.2
|Numbers will be allocated via the ASBK Rider Number Application.
|1.3
|Series sponsor decals will be required on number plates and will be listed in the Final Instructions.
|1.4
|Stylised numbers may be used with prior approval of MA.
|1.5
|The following decals are mandatory for YMF R3 cup: YMF, YMI, Yamaha, and R3. Decal kits are available from YRD (John Redding 03 9761 5871 or YRD@bigpond.com). Size and location of series decals are provided in Appendix D.2.
|2. FUEL
|2.1
|Fuel as per GCRs for Road Race (GCR 9.15).3. TYRES
|3.1
|As per MA homologated tyre list for the YMF R3 Cup Class. A maximum of four (3) tyres for all qualifying and races.
|3. TYRES
|3.1
|As per MA homologated tyre list for the YMF R3 Cup Class. A maximum of four (3) tyres for all qualifying and races.
|4. MACHINE USAGE
|4.1
|competitor can only present one machine for technical inspection for the R3 Cup class. This machine must be used for the entire duration of the event.
|4.2
|Where a competitor may wish to cross enter with the SS300 class and has two or more machines available, that competitor must nominate only one machine to be used to compete in the YMF R3 Cup class for the entire event.
|4.3
|The Series Chief Technical Officer may give permission for a spare machine to be used if the competitor’s primary machine cannot be repaired safely in the available time.
|5. ECU
|5.1
|Any rider competing in the YMF R3 Cup may be requested to exchange ECUs before or between races, at the discretion of the Series Chief Technical Officer.
|6. ENGINE SEALING
|6.1
|All machines must have provision for the placement of sealing wire.
|6.2
|A Steward of a meeting may direct the measurement of the capacity of the engine of any machine, to be carried out at the conclusion of the meeting. Until the measurement is completed the machine must remain under the control of the Series Chief Technical Officer of the meeting.
|6.3
|If an engine is measured at the request of a rider or entrant, that rider or entrant is liable for the cost of the measurement.
|YMF R3 CUP TECHNICAL RULES
|1 MACHINE ELIGIBILITY
|1.1
|Yamaha R3 machines only.
|1.2
|All machines must be fitted with Australian Design Rule (ADR) compliance plates for the particular machine.
|2 TYRES
|2.1
|Tyres must be as per the homologation list and will be listed in the Supplementary Regulations attached.
|3 COMPULSORY MODIFICATIONS
|3.1
|The following must be removed:
|a)
|Head lamp,
|b)
|Tail lamp,
|c)
|Reflectors,
|d)
|Horn,
|e)
|Traffic indicators,
|f)
|Mirrors,
|g)
|Centre and side stands,
|h)
|Registration plate / bracket and label holder,
|i)
|Passenger footrests.
|4 PERMITTED MODICIATIONS
|4.1
|The following may be replaced or modified:
|a)
|Fairings and stream lining including screen, rear body work and seat section, mudguards, tank covers. Providing the replacements are of the same shape and appearance as the original.
|b)
|Mounting bracket for fairing, screen and instruments, but replacements must be mounted in the original position on the frame.
|c)
|Spark plug type.
|d)
|External gearing and chain, but not chain pitch.
|e)
|Brake pads, linings, brake hoses, and brake discs. Front and rear brake discs may be replaced with aftermarket brake discs that must fit the original OEM calliper and wheel mounting. The outermost diameter and material must remain the same as OEM for the model.
|f)
|Exhaust system and mounting brackets. Titanium headers may only be used or replaced if titanium fitted as OEM.
|g)
|Front suspension, springs, damping parts and fork top caps may be modified or replaced, but the external appearance of the forks must not be changed.
|h)
|Rear suspension damping units and springs.
|i)
|Handlebars, handlebar ends, grips and handlebar mounted levers. Handlebars may be repositioned underneath the top triple clamp.
|j)
|The Top Triple Clamp may only be changed to a commercially available clamp to accommodate for the repositioning of the standard handlebars or Clip On Handlebars, provided it is of the same offset as OEM clamp.
|k)
|Footrests and foot controls, but the replacements must be mounted at the original mounting points.
|l)
|Air filter element.
|m)
|Engine and gearbox breather tubes and the radiator bottle overflow must exhaust into the air box to the rear of the intakes. The lower air box breather tubes must be blocked.
|n)
|Instruments may be replaced with non-OEM parts providing the replacement instrument functions are equal to or less than OEM instrument functions.
|o)
|Key start ignition barrel and associated cables.
|p)
|Fuel tank filler cap assembly providing there is no modification to fuel tank required.
|q)
|Throttle assembly and cables may be replaced with those similar to OEM.
|4.2
|The following may be removed:
|a)
|OEM top rear chain guard,
|b)
|Pollution system,
|c)
|The Anti-Lock Brake System (ABS) can be disconnected and the ABS control unit may be removed. The ABS wheel rotors and sensors may be removed.
|5. PERMITTED ADDITIONS
|5.1
|The following may be added:
|a)
|Fuel injection/ignition control units that plug into the original electrical connectors with no modification to the wiring harness or additional connections to other sensors. Standard OEM ECU must be retained and operative.
|b)
|Steering damper.
|c)
|Frame protective sliders,
|d)
|Radiator guards.
|6. COMPULSORY ADDITIONS
|6.1
|Engine case protectors as per GCR’s for Road Race.