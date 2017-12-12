YMF R3 Cup Rules Aligns With Australian Supersport 300 in 2018

It is always great to see common sense come to the fore and so it comes to pass that for ASBK season 2018 the YMF R3 Cup will align its technical rules with the popular Supersport 300 category.

This means that R3 Cup competitors can compete across both classes on the one machine, doubling their track time, and doubling their chanes of taking out a #1 plate in 2018. Now that is a win in anyone’s book!

The YMF R3 Cup will not race all rounds of ASBK 2018 but will be at the Phillip Island season opener in conjunction with the World Superbike event. They will also race at the Wakefield Park, Morgan Park and Winton rounds along with the mid-October season finale at Phillip Island.

YMA Group General Manager Financial Services, Brad Ryan

“On behalf of Yamaha Motor Finance and Yamaha, we are eagerly anticipating the 2018 YMF R3 Cup season and the ensured success of ASBK at all levels of competition. This year showcased entertaining, thrilling and cost effective racing for its competitors.