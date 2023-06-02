Biker Fest International 2023

The 37th running of the Biker Fest International proved a resounding success, attracting 120,000 tourists and selling out the five key areas of the event in Lignano Sabbiadoro (Udine-Italy), with visitors from all over Europe and the world.

The event is organised by a passionate and cohesive family, the Persello’s, who have always interpreted a lifestyle closely linked to motorcycles. Over the years the family increased and created a big inclusive team which has expanded from cruisers, custom bikes, and American cars to include hyper sport, touring, and off-road motorcycle enthusiasts. Its core remains the Bikers who choose the Village as their home for a weekend: they are the soul of the party.

The first International Rally for Bikers was organized by Moreno Persello in 1987. An authentic old school biker, who shortly after turned his passion into a profession by becoming a publisher: since 1991 his Publishing House, Editrice Custom, has been publishing the longest-running and leading magazine in the sector.

Bikers Life, joined over the time by Cruisin’ Magazine, Kustom World and Special Café. During this 30-year of history of enthusiastic work and custom culture the Persello’s have built the number one outdoor motorcycle event in Italy and Europe and fourth in the world.

With its bars, restaurants, exhibitors and live concerts, the Village is the hub around which the fun of the ‘Daytona of Europe’ leans on. The motorcycle journey to the BFI continues ideally with Demo Rides, Mototours through the beauty of the area and the Saturday Light Fever, the exciting parade through the streets of Lignano Sabbiadoro in the light of sunset. An experience that remains impressed in the eyes and hearts of all participants.

Since 1987, the International Contest reserved for industry professionals and talented customizers has selected more than 60 Custom and Special bikes each year and is a strong attraction. The Custom Bike Show is the final of the Italian Motorcycle Championship (IMC) and the only Italian round of the World Championship of Custom Bike Building organized by AMD, with a prize pool of 10,000€.

The most important Motorcycles Brands in the world choose the stage of Biker Fest to present and propose the newest models or, like Jawa in 2023, to announce their return to the Italian Market. With its 4,000 free road test and safe-riding courses and safe road tests, the Demo Ride area has been confirmed as the number one in Europe a figure that can affect sales in the ‘hottest’ period of the motorcycle market.

BFI is rooted in Friuli-Venezia Giulia, the cradle of the Italian Biker movement. Since 2012 it has been held in Lignano Sabbiadoro, a renowned seaside resort that guarantees large, organized spaces and impeccable hospitality. This strong socio-economic link has strengthened the relationship with local and regional political and administrative authorities, who now consider the BFI a great relevance event.

The BFI’s original motto is “Welcome Bikers” and “Rally-Race-Rock Festival”. Over the years, the Organisers have been able to transform a Rally into a major motor festival, open to all types of motorcycles and even cars, from classic and modern U.S. cars to the EV sector. Each new family of enthusiasts enriches the identity of the event with its precious contribution and new contents.

Biker Fest International 2023 Gallery