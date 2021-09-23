Biker Fest 2021

The 35th running of Biker Fest, the custom bike show held in the Northern Italian city of Lignano Sabbiadoro has been hailed a huge success despite the ongoing challenges of Covid.

Luna Park hosted the Bike Show, the most popular and largest exhibition of special motorcycles in Europe, displaying the experience of the most skilled customisers and children of the tradition of Daytona and Sturgis.

Many national and international trends have come to life at the show, which lays claim to being the most historic in Europe, born in 1987. An absolute exclusive is the Final of the IMC (Italian Motorcycle Championship) and the only date of the AMD World Championship in Italy, with the exhibition of the most beautiful bikes in Europe. Guests and jury came from all over the world to establish the podiums of each category.

In the parking lot the roaring V8 engines of American cars could be heard from the early morning, coordinated to the start of the mototours parade organised by Motoclub Morena, escorting hundreds of motorcyclists on the routes of FVG and a scenic night out in the streets of the city. The parade saw thousands of chromed motorcycles of every size, shape and brand crossed in triumph the entire city.

1500 saw the entrance on stage of the Pin Up girls, with a competition featuring eight women from various regions of Italy and Europe, and voted on by Filippo Damiano, known to his friends as Pelù, a photographer from Cremona,Sara Zoccolan. The Miss East Cost Sweet Pin Up was Milanese Cristina Oddo stage name Twincle Red.

At the Teghil Stadium riders queued for Demo Rides, to test the latest products of the largest manufacturers, including the application of electric technology to vehicles. This included a special section called second E-Mobility Village, born from the collaboration between the Consortium Lignano Holiday and Terre di Moto srl.

In the Off Road Area, off-road vehicles of almost 100 drivers duked it out, while Team Manocchi, composed of Michele, his children, European champions, Kevin (13 years old) and Giada (16 years old), involving disabled children by making them Navigators for a day’. In total safety they traversed the dirt road prepared, testing the capabilities of powerful off-road vehicles.

An army of racing tractors, scooters, mopeds and more put on a show on the prepared track, with morning trials and an afternoon sports exhibition.