1972 Norton 750 Commando Mark IV ‘Combat’

With Phil Aynsley

The Norton Commando was introduced in 1967 as the replacement for the company’s 750 Atlas.

It was originally intended to have a completely new 800 cc DOHC parallel-twin engine but that was abandoned, as was a cheaper redesign.

In the end a modified Atlas motor was used, with the biggest visual difference being the forward angled cylinders.

Design consultants Wolff Ohlins came up with the look of the fibreglass tank/seat and ex-Rolls Royce engineer Dr Stefan Bauer (who had been involved with the 800 cc engine) produced a new frame that featured rubber mounting for the motor.

Later the company’s Chief Engineer Bernard Hooper had to modify the frame and thus the company’s “Isolastic” frame was born.

The original Commando was renamed the Fastback in 1969 and evolved through to the 1973 Mark V version. The bike seen here is a 1972 Mark IV.

It has the “Combat” motor that proved to be somewhat problematic in the reliability stakes, despite providing 65 hp at 6500 rpm.

Other 750 cc Commando models included the ‘R’, ’S’, Interpol police version, Roadster, ‘SS’, Hi Rider and Interstate.

850 cc models were also developed with the final Commando being produced in 1977.

Norton 750 Commando Specifications