Laverda 1000 SFC

With Ian Falloon

Laverda’s legend was built around the 750 SFC; the bright orange factory racers that dominated European endurance racing in the early 1970s. But as the 750 twin became outclassed Laverda turned towards the fire breathing 180-degree 1000 cc Jota triple to sustain the myth.

Yet by the 1980s not even the roguish exhaust note or rush of upper end power could disguise the 180’s excessive vibration caused by the two outside pistons rising and falling together. Laverda sought to tame their triple with the more orthodox 120-degree crankshaft layout, in the process creating a motorcycle with a completely different character.

The 120-degree engine was created by Giuseppe Bocchi. Bocchi had previously worked with Ing. Fabio Taglioni at Ducati on the Pantah, and with MV Agusta on the 500 GP Flat-Four Studio 91/50. He had access to computer design and established a computer design centre at Laverda.

Laverda had already experimented with a 120-degree crankshaft layout in the prototype triples of 1969 and 1970, even racing with one in the Bol d’Or in 1975, but the first production 120-degree was the 1000 Jota 120 of 1982.

Like all Italian manufacturers Laverda struggled to survive in the early 1980s and the 1982 RGS 1000 was intended to save Laverda from the slide that began in 1979.

Instead of continuing the traditional sporting path the RGS 1000 represented a fresh take on the sport touring motorcycle and included radical styling. This was followed by the RGA, RGA Jota, and RGS Executive, but the 120-degree triple was still an engine rooted in the past and these were misguided attempts at increasing sales.

By the end of 1984 it was obvious that Laverda was in serious financial difficulty but they surprised everyone by releasing the SFC 1000 for 1985. As a limited edition model the SFC 1000 was packed with special features.

The engine was hand assembled, the forged 10.5:1 pistons from the factory F1 racer, and the cylinder head modified to include larger (40.6 mm) inlet valves and smaller (34.0 mm) exhaust valves. The power was 95 horsepower at 8000 rpm, and a Formula One racing kit was optional. This kit included P1 (Prova 1) camshafts, 36 mm carburettors and a close ratio transmission.

The SFC 1000 chassis was significantly uprated over the standard RGS 1000 but it was still old fashioned. This chassis now included a Verlicchi-built box-section aluminium swingarm, 41.7 mm Marzocchi M1R fork, 300 mm fully-floating front disc brakes, and three-spoke 18-inch Oscam wheels.

The brakes were Brembo Gold Series, and the rear disc full-floating with a frame-mounted linkage. At a time when most other manufacturers were moving towards a single rear shock retained a pair of new Marzocchi remote reservoir shock absorbers.

The red-painted fibreglass bodywork was a similar style to the 1000 RGS, but the 22-litre fuel tank had twin screw type filler caps. The beautifully milled SFC-emblazoned footpeg brackets set the SFC apart from more mundane motorcycles. Unlike the automotive-style instrument panel of the RGS the SFC panel was a simple aluminium plate with three instruments (tachometer, speedometer, and oil temperature gauge).

Rolling on a long 1528 mm wheelbase and weighing a daunting 248 kg the SFC 1000 created a huge presence and the SFC 1000 was an overwhelming motorcycle for anyone short of stature. But once rolling it was impressive. Stability was unquestioned and the power was seamless almost from idle.

During 1985 Laverda was placed under controlled administration and SFC 1000 production was initially stated at 200, with half going to Germany. The SFC 1000 was subsequently produced spasmodically until 1989, primarily to use parts after the company was reformed as Nuovo Moto Laverda in May 1988.

The final batch was produced specifically for the German market. These were black, with wire spoked wheels and were the last triples produced in Breganze, but for a final two examples produced in 1991 by the new Laverda company in Zane.

At a time when motorcycle design was embracing innovation the SFC 1000 remained a bastion of conservatism and although representing an earlier age the SFC 1000 ensured the Laverda legend didn’t die with a whimper.

With classically beautiful styling the SFC 1000 also benefited from nearly 15 years of the development. What was already a robust design was perfected into an extremely reliable machine, with excellent handling and performance. With the wonderful SFC 1000 the classic Laverda triple finally finished, and for many they were the last real Laverda motorcycles.

Laverda 1000 SFC Specifications (1985)