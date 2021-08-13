1993 Yamaha 0WF2 500 GP

With Phil Aynsley

Wayne Rainey began the 1993 season riding the new 0WF2. Apart from having a revised motor that produced an extra 10 hp over the previous year’s 0WE0’s 160hp, the major change was the adoption of a completely new chassis.

The extruded alloy main frame members were designed to provide much greater rigidity with increased lateral torsion resistance. Rainey rode the bike for the first seven rounds of the season (up until the Dutch GP), and scored wins in Malaysia and Japan.

However he changed to the ROC framed bike seen here from round eight as the original frame proved to be too rigid, upsetting the handling of the bike. The French produced ROC chassis was based on his 1990 title winning 0WC1.

Rainey won the European (Catalunya) and Czech GPs before his career ending crash at Misano later in the season. He finished the season in second position behind Kevin Schwantz.