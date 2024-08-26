Father’s Day with Husqvarna

Husqvarna Motorcycles has a great range of apparel items now 20 percent off just for 2024 Father’s Day. This special deal only runs until Saturday, August 31st.

You can save 20 per cent on selected Father’s Day off-road, street and casual items, with some great picks highlighted below. You’ll be able to find the perfect gift for Dad at your local authorised Husqvarna Motorcycles Dealership.

FOR THE FUNCTIONAL FATHER

Husqvarna are offering 20% off selected functional wear, ensuring your father is protected in style with a great range of off-road apparel.

Moto9 MIPS Gotland Helmet

All-round off-road helmet with optimal fit

Weight 1,450 g (±50 g)

Made exclusively for Husqvarna Motorcycles by BELL

20% OFF – NOW ONLY: $588.46 AUD

Gotland Shirt Blue

Light, robust off-road shirt

Robust, woven fabric on the front

Integrated chest pocket

Mesh inserts

Perforated ventilation zones

Foam padding on elbows

20% OFF – NOW ONLY: $72.03 AUD

Crossfire 3 SRS Boots

Nylon inner sole with removable foot bed

Toe area covered with a plastic reinforcement

Micro adjustable and replaceable buckle system

Replaceable shin plate

20% OFF – NOW ONLY: $639.19 AUD

ON-ROAD COLLECTION

Make a statement with 20% OFF the Father’s Day street selection. Look sporty, exude confidence and feel comfortable in the Husqvarna Motorcycles Sphere selection.

Sphere WP Jacket

Waterproof, softshell motorcycle jacket with protectors

Waterproof front fastener

Several external and internal pockets

Drawstring in hood

Adjustable Velcro fastener wrist closure

Preformed elbow structure

Mesh lining throughout

20% OFF – NOW ONLY: $300.26 AUD

ADVENTURE COLLECTION

Dad will be all set to adventure with 20% OFF the iconic Scalar collection for this Fathers Day. Shop the adjustable adventure wear to ensure he’s ready for his next experience.

Scalar WP Jacket

High-end adventure jacket for all conditions

Reflective details

SEEFLEX CE level 2 shoulder and elbow protectors

SEEFLEX CE level 2 back protector insert

Concealed, waterproof document pocket

Doubled material on shoulders and elbows

20% OFF – NOW ONLY: $635.98 AUD

Scalar WP Gloves

Top breathable and comfortable adventure gloves

Back of the hand made of 500D premium polyamide fabric and elastic mesh

Leather palm and finger

TPR knuckles and slider on the balls of the hand

Wrist width adjustment provided by Velcro fastener

20% OFF – NOW ONLY: $119.20 AUD

