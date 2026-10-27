Continental ContiTrailAttack 3

An upright riding position, room for a pillion and luggage, and the ability to comfortably knock over a big day in the saddle. There are good reasons why adventure motorcycles have become such popular touring bikes.

For plenty of owners, those big days involve winding bitumen through the Snowy Mountains, a run along the coast or a few hundred kilometres between country towns, with a gravel connection or campground access road along the way.

That is the sort of riding Continental has in mind with the ContiTrailAttack 3. The German brand positions it as a 90 per cent road, 10 per cent off-road tyre, bringing sport-touring priorities to the adventure-bike market.

The emphasis is on grip in changing weather, predictable steering, stability with the bike packed for a trip, and useful mileage.

Getting into the ride sooner

Two aspects of the ContiTrailAttack 3 address the start of a ride: the surface of a freshly fitted tyre and how quickly the rubber reaches its operating temperature.

TractionSkin deals with the first. A special mould coating allows Continental to manufacture the tyre without conventional mould-release agents, leaving a micro-rough tread surface designed to shorten the initial break-in period.

Continental also quotes an optimum operating temperature reached within the first 1500 metres. That figure comes from its internal testing on a BMW R 1200 GS, rather than being a fixed warm-up distance for every bike and set of conditions.

The practical aim is a tyre that gets to work quickly, a useful quality for touring riders whose day might start with a cool morning departure and head straight into a winding road.

Mileage through the middle, grip at the shoulders

A touring tyre has to cope with long stretches upright as well as the corners that make the trip worthwhile. Those demands call for different characteristics across the tread.

Continental addresses that through MultiGrip. It uses a single compound, with temperature-controlled curing during manufacture producing a more wear-resistant centre and softer shoulders for cornering grip.

The transition is progressive across the tyre, without a distinct junction between separate compound sections.

For riders covering a mixture of highway and mountain roads, the aim is to combine mileage through the centre with the grip and steering feel wanted when the route starts to twist.

Keeping the handling consistent as the kilometres build

There is more to tyre life than how many kilometres pass before the tread wears out. The way a tyre steers as its profile changes also matters, particularly on a longer trip.

Continental’s Performance Over Time approach combines MultiGrip with the carcass construction and tread design to promote even wear and retain neutral handling as the kilometres accumulate.

The objective is consistent behaviour through the tyre’s working life, with less deterioration in the steering characteristics that made it appealing when new.

When the weather changes

RainGrip is the wet-weather part of the package. It uses a silica-activated compound developed to improve the rubber’s interaction with the road surface in wet conditions.

That is particularly relevant to a tyre intended for longer journeys, where the weather at the other end of the day can be very different from the conditions at departure.

Continental’s brief combines that wet-road capability with the dry grip and wear resistance expected of a touring tyre.

Tight hairpins and a bike full of luggage

A tall motorcycle with a pillion and packed panniers asks plenty of its tyres, especially when the road tightens.

EasyHandling uses carefully matched front and rear tyre contours to encourage neutral, predictable steering. Continental places particular emphasis on slower corners and hairpins, where the stabilising gyroscopic effect of the wheels is reduced.

The intention is an intuitive response to steering inputs, helping the rider hold the chosen line through a tight turn.

For stability at speed, the radial fitments use Continental’s ZeroDegree construction, with a steel belt wrapped around the tyre at zero degrees to the direction of travel. It is designed to control the tyre’s shape and support precise, consistent handling.

Where it fits in the Continental adventure range

The ContiTrailAttack 3 is aimed at riders whose adventure bike spends most of its time on sealed roads, with occasional gravel stretches forming part of the journey.

Continental’s adventure range also includes the more dirt-oriented TKC 70 and TKC 80². We covered the latter’s Australian arrival, technology and pricing in our recent TKC 80² feature.

For a rider choosing tyres around long road days, mountain passes and touring with luggage, the TrailAttack 3 sits at the road-focused end of that family.

ContiTrailAttack 3 Australian pricing

The Australian listing comprises 22 front and rear options across 17, 18, 19 and 21-inch wheel sizes, including different constructions, speed ratings and tube requirements.

The combinations below show what popular pairings cost at the listed Australian recommended retail prices. The combined price is the sum of the individual front and rear RRPs.

Front size Rear size Front RRP Rear RRP Combined RRP 120/70ZR17 160/60ZR17 $259.95 $349.95 $609.90 90/90-21* 150/70R18 $239.95 $379.95 $619.90 120/70ZR17 180/55ZR17 $259.95 $389.95 $649.90 120/70ZR17 190/55ZR17 $259.95 $389.95 $649.90 110/80R19 150/70R17 $289.95 $379.95 $669.90 100/90-19 150/70R17 $309.95 $379.95 $689.90 120/70ZR19 (W) 170/60ZR17 (W) $299.95 $389.95 $689.90 120/70R19 (V) 170/60R17 (V) $329.95 $419.95 $749.90

*The distributor lists three 90/90-21 front specifications at $239.95 each, with different speed ratings and tube requirements.

Tyre dimensions alone do not establish suitability. Check the complete size, construction, load and speed ratings, and tube or tubeless requirements specified for your motorcycle. Your dealer can confirm the correct fitment, availability and fitted price.

Continental motorcycle tyres are distributed in Australia by A1 Accessory Imports. The full ContiTrailAttack 3 size and price listing, a tyre-size search and the A1 dealer finder are available online.