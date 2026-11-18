Continental ContiRoadAttack 4 and GT Australian sizes and prices

It can be dry leaving Eildon and properly wet by the time you’re coming back over the Black Spur. That’s the sort of ride Continental had in mind with the ContiRoadAttack 4. It’s a sport-touring tyre for the rider who wants enough life out of the rear to get through a big trip and still looks forward to the winding bits.

Australian distributor A1 Accessory Imports offers nine standard fitments and four reinforced GT options. The standard range includes 17- and 19-inch fronts and 17-inch rears, covering sport-tourers, big nakeds and compatible road-focused crossovers. A 120/70ZR17 front and 180/55ZR17 rear come to $639.90 at recommended retail, or $704.90 in GT specification.

Wet grip and a short scrub-in

Continental developed its silica-based RainGrip compound for wet bitumen and says the RoadAttack 4’s dry grip rivals that of a sport tyre. MultiGrip uses different curing temperatures across a single tread compound, giving it softer shoulders for cornering and a firmer centre to resist wear on long highway stretches.

The TractionSkin mould finish leaves the tread finely textured straight out of the mould and removes the need for conventional release agents. Continental designed it to shorten the scrub-in period and also made quick warm-up a priority.

Small changes in how a tyre is made are part of the story here. When we spoke with Christoph Ettenhuber, who heads Continental’s motorcycle tyre business, he explained how tighter performance targets narrow the tolerances for materials and carcass construction. Getting the same result tyre after tyre means checking both more closely during production. He went into that in our interview on motorcycle tyre development.

From highway sweepers to tight hairpins

The ZeroDegree steel belt is designed to keep the tyre stable at speed. At the other end of the scale, Continental matches the front and rear profiles under its EasyHandling design to give a heavy bike neutral steering through tight, low-speed corners.

Continental’s GripLimitFeedback design uses the carcass and compound to give the rider progressively more feedback as the tyre approaches its grip limit. An ungrooved strip at the outer shoulder puts more uninterrupted rubber on the road at higher lean angles.

ContiRoadAttack 4 GT for heavier sport-tourers

Add a pillion, panniers and a full top box to a big touring bike and the tyre has a different job to do. The GT uses a reinforced construction designed to preserve stability and neutral steering under load. The Australian GT line-up pairs a 120/70ZR17 front with a choice of 180/55ZR17, 190/50ZR17 or 190/55ZR17 rears.

The standard and GT versions share the same listed load and speed ratings in each of those four sizes. The distinction is in how the tyre is built. Continental’s motorcycle R&D head Emily Altenhofen explained how carcass design is tailored to the size and the bikes it will go on when we spoke to her about the development of the TKC 80².

Australian sizes and recommended retail prices

With the standard 120/70ZR17 front, a 190/50ZR17 rear brings the pair to $619.90, while the 190/55ZR17 pairing comes to $649.90. Individual tyre prices are below.

Fitment Size Rating Std RRP GT RRP Front 120/70ZR17 58W $259.95 $284.95 Front 110/80R19 59V $299.95 – Front 120/70ZR19 60W $309.95 – Rear 150/70R17 69V $399.95 – Rear 160/60ZR17 69W $349.95 – Rear 170/60ZR17 72W $399.95 – Rear 180/55ZR17 73W $379.95 $419.95 Rear 190/50ZR17 73W $359.95 $399.95 Rear 190/55ZR17 75W $389.95 $429.95

Continental motorcycle tyres are distributed in Australia by A1 Accessory Imports. Check the ContiRoadAttack 4 range and the interactive street tyre guide, or use the A1 dealer locator for local stock and fitting.