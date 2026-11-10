Quad Lock Black Friday sale brings 30% off sitewide

Quad Lock is taking 30% off its entire online range for Black Friday, with the sale running worldwide from 11 November to 2 December 2026. Selected bundles offer bigger savings if you’re buying a complete setup.

Setting up your motorcycle

If you use your phone for navigation, Quad Lock’s new Handlebar Mount Pro Adjustable lets you adjust where the screen sits on the bars. Pair it with a case for your phone or use a compatible Quad Lock case you already own.

The sale also includes Quad Lock’s licensed Ducati and McLaren collections.

From the bike to the car

Quad Lock’s dual-stage twist lock lets you use the same phone case with compatible mounts. You can set up a second motorcycle, a pushbike or the car and move the phone between them without changing cases. The sale also covers desk chargers, iPad cases and phone tripods.

Quad Lock’s MAG Portable Battery Pack will join the range during the sale and get the 30% discount as soon as it launches.

Shop the Quad Lock Black Friday sale.

Quad Lock Black Friday gallery