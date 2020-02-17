2020 AMA Supercross
Round 7 – Tampa, Florida
Report by Trevor Hedge – Images Hoppenworld
250 SX East
Geico Honda’s Chase Sexton is the defending east coast champion and is looking to repeat that feat before he steps up to the 450 class in 2021. The riders most likely to stop that happening is Jeremy Martin, Shane McElrath, Jordon Smith and RJ Hampshire. With the switch to the east coast competition there are also no Aussies in the line-up.
Shane McElrath dominated the first heat race while Sexton had a clear victory in the second 250 heat on a track that had some deep sand sections that caught out plenty of riders.
Jordon Smith scored the holeshot in the 250 Main but Shane McElrath quickly swept through to the lead as Smith’s second position quickly came under attack from Jeremy Martin.
The battle between Smith and Martin went to the latter but their tussle had allowed McElrath to enjoy clear air and pull away from his pursuers, his margin out to almost four-seconds only a couple of minutes into the moto.
Chase Sexton was in fourth but worked his way past Smith and then Martin to move up to second place but with 10-minutes remaining McElrath’s lead was now over six-seconds.
A switch up of his training program, diet and a move to Yamaha machinery obviously all gelling well for the 25-year-old as he cruised home to victory completely unchallenged.
Sexton closed to within six-seconds in the closing stages as McElrath backed off on the way to the flag but he was never in the same race as the #12 Yamaha.
Jeremy Martin’s return to competition from a broken back 18 months ago was also a celebratory affair with the 26-year-old rounding out the podium ahead of Garrett Marchbanks and Jordon Smith.
RJ Hampshire was on course for a top-five before getting caught up on a tough-block that cost him a lot of time and saw him card only a sixth place finish, despite the 24-year-old recording the fastest lap of the race.
AMA SX Results 250 East
Round One – Raymond James Stadium
|Pos
|Rider
|Bike
|Laps/Gap
|1
|Shane Mcelrath
|Yamaha YZ250F
|19 Laps
|2
|Chase Sexton
|Honda CRF250R
|+02.962
|3
|Jeremy Martin
|Honda CRF250R
|+07.263
|4
|Garrett Marchbanks
|Kawasaki KX250
|+12.535
|5
|Jordon Smith
|Kawasaki KX250
|+14.349
|6
|Rj Hampshire
|Husqvarna FC250
|+33.208
|7
|Kyle Peters
|Honda CRF250R
|+42.132
|8
|Joey Crown
|Yamaha YZ250F
|+45.003
|9
|James Decotis
|Suzuki RMZ250
|+46.181
|10
|Jo Shimoda
|Honda CRF250R
|+47.256
|11
|Jace Owen
|Honda CRF250R
|18 Laps
|12
|Joshua Hill
|Yamaha YZ250F
|+01.572
|13
|Cedric Soubeyras
|Husqvarna FC250
|+01.855
|14
|Nick Gaines
|Yamaha YZ250F
|+07.700
|15
|John Short
|Honda CRF250R
|+12.937
|16
|Jerry Robin
|Honda CRF250R
|+14.525
|17
|Jordan Bailey
|Honda CRF250R
|+31.805
|18
|Hunter Sayles
|KTM 250SX-F
|+34.133
|19
|Enzo Lopes
|Yamaha YZ250F
|+35.617
|20
|Justin Starling
|Honda CRF250R
|+56.570
|21
|Isaac Teasdale
|Suzuki RMZ250
|17 Laps
|22
|Curren Thurman
|KTM 250SX-F
|3 Laps
|Pos
|Rider
|Bike
|Laps/Time
|1
|James Decotis
|Suzuki RMZ250
|7 Laps
|2
|Hunter Sayles
|KTM 250SX-F
|+04.774
|3
|Curren Thurman
|KTM 250SX-F
|+04.776
|4
|Isaac Teasdale
|Suzuki RMZ250
|+07.010
|5
|Jalek Swoll
|Husqvarna FC250
|+07.090
|6
|Tristan Lane
|KTM 250SX-F
|+09.775
|7
|Lorenzo Locurcio
|Kawasaki KX250
|+10.581
|8
|Dustin Winter
|KTM 250SX-F
|+14.821
|9
|Luke Neese
|Honda CRF250R
|+15.590
|10
|Jeremy Hand
|Honda CRF250R
|+16.232
|11
|Chase Marquier
|Honda CRF250R
|+17.177
|12
|Kevin Moranz
|KTM 250SX-F
|+18.300
|13
|Grant Harlan
|Honda CRF250R
|+20.113
|14
|Carter Halpain
|Yamaha YZ250F
|+20.894
|15
|Cody Vanbuskirk
|KTM 250SX-F
|+23.229
|16
|Kyle Swanson
|KTM 250SX-F
|+26.954
|17
|Lane Shaw
|KTM 250SX-F
|+28.885
|18
|Justin Thompson
|Kawasaki KX250
|+30.365
|19
|Zane Merrett
|KTM 250SX-F
|+38.727
|20
|Travis Sewell
|Kawasaki KX250
|3 Laps
|21
|Tj Albright
|KTM 250SX-F
|DNF
|22
|Ryder Floyd
|Honda CRF250R
|DNS
|Pos
|Rider
|Bike
|Laps/Gap
|1
|Chase Sexton
|Honda CRF250R
|9 Laps
|2
|Jeremy Martin
|Honda CRF250R
|+05.103
|3
|Rj Hampshire
|Husqvarna FC250
|+22.094
|4
|Joshua Hill
|Yamaha YZ250F
|+27.306
|5
|Jo Shimoda
|Honda CRF250R
|+28.145
|6
|Jace Owen
|Honda CRF250R
|+34.203
|7
|Joey Crown
|Yamaha YZ250F
|+37.898
|8
|Jordan Bailey
|Honda CRF250R
|+37.910
|9
|Cedric Soubeyras
|Husqvarna FC250
|+38.143
|10
|Curren Thurman
|KTM 250SX-F
|+43.481
|11
|Travis Sewell
|Kawasaki KX250
|+44.617
|12
|Cody Vanbuskirk
|KTM 250SX-F
|+46.664
|13
|Luke Neese
|Honda CRF250R
|+50.103
|14
|Lane Shaw
|KTM 250SX-F
|8 Laps
|15
|Grant Harlan
|Honda CRF250R
|+00.923
|16
|Chase Marquier
|Honda CRF250R
|+03.112
|17
|James Decotis
|Suzuki RMZ250
|+31.364
|18
|Tj Albright
|KTM 250SX-F
|5 Laps
|19
|Jalek Swoll
|Husqvarna FC250
|2 Laps
|20
|Ryder Floyd
|Honda CRF250R
|DNF
|Pos
|Rider
|Bike
|Laps/Gap
|1
|Shane Mcelrath
|Yamaha YZ250F
|9 Laps
|2
|Garrett Marchbanks
|Kawasaki KX250
|+14.441
|3
|Jordon Smith
|Kawasaki KX250
|+14.607
|4
|Kyle Peters
|Honda CRF250R
|+17.971
|5
|Enzo Lopes
|Yamaha YZ250F
|+20.295
|6
|John Short
|Honda CRF250R
|+24.609
|7
|Justin Starling
|Honda CRF250R
|+36.209
|8
|Jerry Robin
|Honda CRF250R
|+39.244
|9
|Nick Gaines
|Yamaha YZ250F
|+39.852
|10
|Hunter Sayles
|KTM 250SX-F
|+40.967
|11
|Isaac Teasdale
|Suzuki RMZ250
|+48.240
|12
|Lorenzo Locurcio
|Kawasaki KX250
|+51.927
|13
|Kyle Swanson
|KTM 250SX-F
|8 Laps
|14
|Kevin Moranz
|KTM 250SX-F
|+08.178
|15
|Tristan Lane
|KTM 250SX-F
|+09.175
|16
|Zane Merrett
|KTM 250SX-F
|+25.525
|17
|Carter Halpain
|Yamaha YZ250F
|+29.964
|18
|Jeremy Hand
|Honda CRF250R
|+38.072
|19
|Justin Thompson
|Kawasaki KX250
|2 Laps
|20
|Dustin Winter
|KTM 250SX-F
|DNF
|Pos
|Rider
|Total
|1
|Dylan Ferrandis
|135
|2
|Justin Cooper
|128
|3
|Austin Forkner
|122
|4
|Brandon Hartranft
|110
|5
|Alex Martin
|98
|6
|Jacob Hayes
|89
|7
|Luke Clout
|83
|8
|Michael Mosiman
|82
|9
|Derek Drake
|78
|10
|Mitchell Oldenburg
|72
|11
|Carson Brown
|72
|12
|Martin Castelo
|53
|13
|Killian Auberson
|51
|14
|Aaron Tanti
|50
|15
|Jett Lawrence
|46
|16
|Jay Wilson
|45
|17
|Robbie Wageman
|43
|18
|Michael Leib
|32
|19
|Christian Craig
|29
|20
|Cameron Mcadoo
|27
|21
|Logan Karnow
|27
|22
|Shane Mcelrath
|26
|23
|Mitchell Falk
|24
|24
|Chase Sexton
|23
|25
|Jeremy Martin
|21
|26
|Garrett Marchbanks
|19
|27
|Jordon Smith
|18
|28
|Rj Hampshire
|17
|29
|Cheyenne Harmon
|17
|30
|Kyle Peters
|16
|31
|Joey Crown
|15
|32
|James Decotis
|14
|33
|Jo Shimoda
|13
|34
|Derek Kelley
|13
|35
|Jace Owen
|12
|36
|Ludovic Macler
|12
|37
|Joshua Hill
|11
|38
|Cedric Soubeyras
|10
|39
|Nick Gaines
|9
|40
|John Short
|8
|41
|Jerry Robin
|7
|42
|Lorenzo Camporese
|7
|43
|Jordan Bailey
|6
|44
|Chris Howell
|6
|45
|Taiki Koga
|5
|46
|Hunter Sayles
|5
|47
|Bryson Gardner
|4
|48
|Enzo Lopes
|4
|49
|Justin Starling
|3
|50
|Isaac Teasdale
|2
|51
|Curren Thurman
|1
450 SX
Eli Tomac arrived on the east coast having trimmed Ken Roczen’s championship lead to only a single point. Defending champion Cooper Webb had also recently come in to some better form and was victorious last week in San Diego to land in Florida only nine-points adrift of Roczen.
Tomac and Malcolm Stewart both started the opening heat race strongly but it was the Kawasaki man that was quickest on the opening lap to fend off Stewart and streak away to a dominant win.
Starts have been Tomac’s achilles heel all season but he was very quick out of the blocks in that heat race and apart from one significant moment in the whoops was untroubled on his way to victory. Cooper Webb was third in the first heat ahead of Justin Brayton and Dean Wilson. Chad Reed was 12th and would have to go to the LCQ to earn his spot in the Main.
Adam Cianciarulo scored the holeshot in the second 450 Heat and had clear air while two incidents on the opening lap caused dramas for many of his opposition. Blake Baggett losing a lot of ground in one of those incidents which meant the #4 KTM had to ride hard in order to fight his way back up the field to earn his transfer spot to the main.
Ken Roczen managed to get within striking distance of Cianciarulo a couple of times and finally managed to sneak past the Kawasaki man after he made a mistake in the sand. Lapped traffic saw Roczen held up a little late in that heat and allowed Cianciarulo to almost steal the win on the run to the flag but the Honda man held on to take victory.
Zach Osborne rounded out the top three ahead of Broc Tickle, the Suzuki rider making his return to competition after serving a two-year suspension for testing positive to stimulants.
Vince Friese scored the holeshot in the Main ahead of Adam Cianciarulo, Eli Tomac and Malcolm Stewart, while Ken Roczen was languishing outside the top ten as the 22-rider field negotiated the first turns of the layout inside the Raymond James Stadium.
Cianciarulo was into the lead before turn two and streaking away from Friese. Eli Tomac was the next rider to pass Friese, quickly followed by Malcolm Stewart pushing Friese further back to fourth ahead of Cooper Webb and Ken Roczen. That pair also made short work of Friese.
Eli Tomac steadily pulled back tenth here and there to close on his team-mate before making his move with just over 11-minutes remaining in the Main. It initially looked as though Cianciarulo would have enough speed to stay with and shadow Tomac but it didn’t turn out that way as his more experienced teammate pulled away to a clear lead.
Cooper Webb and Malcolm Stewart tussled hard over third place in the middle stages of the race race but eventually it was the KTM man that got the better of that battle. Ken Roczen momentarily also sneaked past Stewart but then went down after losing the front and had to watch Stewart blow by him.
Cianciarulo went down after getting crossed-up in the whoops while in a strong second place to really upset the race. Adam was hung up on tough blocks and by the time he get going again he had been relegated all the way back to tenth place.
With five-minutes remaining on the shot clock Tomac had a 13-second lead over Webb while Ken Roczen had managed to move up to third place after getting past Stewart.
Justin Hill then also pushed past Stewart to move the #27 Honda back to sixth place where he immediately came under further attack by Dean Wilson, Justin Brayton and the recovering Adam Cianciarulo.
Eli Tomac backed the pace off in the closing laps and cruised to his third victory of the season. Cooper Webb was a clear second place, well ahead of Ken Roczen.
Justin Barcia got fourth by a nose over Justin Hill at the flag. Dean Wilson was sixth ahead of Malcolm Stewart who just managed to stave off the advances of a closing Adam Cianciarulo who salvaged eighth place.
Justin Brayton scored ninth while Jason Anderson rounded out the top ten after being penalised two positions for gaining a track advantage.
Chad Reed, the only Australian in the SX field across both classes on the east coast, won the LCQ before finishing 19th in the Main.
AMA Supercross now heads to Arlington in Texas next week and Eli Tomac will carry a four-point lead over Roczen into that triple-crown round eight of the 17-round 2020 Monster Energy AMA Supercross Championship.
AMA SX Results 450
Round Seven – Raymond James Stadium
|Pos
|Rider
|Bike
|Laps/Gap
|1
|Eli Tomac
|Kawasaki KX450
|26 Laps
|2
|Cooper Webb
|KTM 450SX-F Factory Edi
|+07.290
|3
|Ken Roczen
|Honda CRF450R Works E
|+18.043
|4
|Justin Barcia
|Yamaha YZ450F
|+24.117
|5
|Justin Hill
|Honda CRF450R
|+24.510
|6
|Dean Wilson
|Husqvarna FC450 Factory
|+26.761
|7
|Malcolm Stewart
|Honda CRF450R
|+28.314
|8
|Adam Cianciarulo
|Kawasaki KX450
|+28.968
|9
|Justin Brayton
|Honda CRF450R
|+31.812
|10
|Jason Anderson
|Husqvarna FC450 Factory
|+31.813
|11
|Zach Osborne
|Husqvarna FC450 Factory
|+44.114
|12
|Broc Tickle
|Suzuki RMZ450
|+44.644
|13
|Vince Friese
|Honda CRF450R
|25 Laps
|14
|Martin Davalos
|KTM 450SX-F Factory Edi
|+00.313
|15
|Tyler Bowers
|Kawasaki KX450
|+08.666
|16
|Aaron Plessinger
|Yamaha YZ450F
|+09.643
|17
|Kyle Chisholm
|Yamaha YZ450F
|+25.006
|18
|Kyle Cunningham
|Suzuki RMZ450
|+38.583
|19
|Chad Reed
|Honda CRF450R
|+51.730
|20
|Ryan Breece
|Suzuki RMZ450
|24 Laps
|21
|Adam Enticknap
|Suzuki RMZ450
|+06.854
|22
|Blake Baggett
|KTM 450SX-F Factory Edi
|DNS
|Pos
|Rider
|Bike
|Laps/Gap
|1
|Chad Reed
|Honda CRF450R
|8 Laps
|2
|Kyle Cunningham
|Suzuki RMZ450
|+01.040
|3
|Ryan Breece
|Suzuki RMZ450
|+07.054
|4
|Adam Enticknap
|Suzuki RMZ450
|+12.323
|5
|Daniel Herrlein
|KTM 450SX-F
|+19.664
|6
|Cade Clason
|Kawasaki KX450
|+21.799
|7
|James Weeks
|Yamaha YZ450F
|+22.010
|8
|Joan Cros
|Kawasaki KX450
|+23.469
|9
|Logan Karnow
|Kawasaki KX450
|+24.504
|10
|Ronnie Stewart
|Husqvarna FC450
|+29.887
|11
|Nick Schmidt
|Husqvarna FC450
|+31.507
|12
|Aj Catanzaro
|Kawasaki KX450
|+34.248
|13
|Deven Raper
|Kawasaki KX450
|+39.781
|14
|Joshua Cartwright
|Kawasaki KX450
|+41.723
|15
|Tevin Tapia
|Yamaha YZ450F
|+43.132
|16
|Mason Kerr
|+43.876
|17
|Alexander Nagy
|KTM 450SX-F
|+46.583
|18
|Theodore Pauli
|Kawasaki KX450
|+56.105
|19
|Josh Greco
|KTM 450SX-F
|7 Laps
|20
|Scotty Wennerstrom
|Kawasaki KX450
|+13.387
|21
|Alex Ray
|Kawasaki KX450
|DNS
|22
|Jared Lesher
|KTM 450SX-F
|DNS
|Pos
|Rider
|Bike
|Laps/Gap
|1
|Eli Tomac
|Kawasaki KX450
|9 Laps
|2
|Malcolm Stewart
|Honda CRF450R
|+01.482
|3
|Cooper Webb
|KTM 450SX-F Factory Edi
|+07.394
|4
|Justin Brayton
|Honda CRF450R
|+08.686
|5
|Dean Wilson
|Husqvarna FC450 Factory
|+16.214
|6
|Justin Hill
|Honda CRF450R
|+20.125
|7
|Tyler Bowers
|Kawasaki KX450
|+22.101
|8
|Aaron Plessinger
|Yamaha YZ450F
|+22.876
|9
|Vince Friese
|Honda CRF450R
|+25.827
|10
|Kyle Cunningham
|Suzuki RMZ450
|+28.519
|11
|Ryan Breece
|Suzuki RMZ450
|+33.897
|12
|Chad Reed
|Honda CRF450R
|+38.474
|13
|Ronnie Stewart
|Husqvarna FC450
|+50.080
|14
|Nick Schmidt
|Husqvarna FC450
|8 Laps
|15
|Theodore Pauli
|Kawasaki KX450
|+08.301
|16
|Deven Raper
|Kawasaki KX450
|+18.812
|17
|Alexander Nagy
|KTM 450SX-F
|+22.291
|18
|Josh Greco
|KTM 450SX-F
|+36.821
|19
|Tevin Tapia
|Yamaha YZ450F
|3 Laps
|20
|James Weeks
|Yamaha YZ450F
|DNF
|Pos
|Rider
|Bike
|Laps/Gap
|1
|Ken Roczen
|Honda CRF450R Works E
|9 Laps
|2
|Adam Cianciarulo
|Kawasaki KX450
|+00.486
|3
|Zach Osborne
|Husqvarna FC450 Factory
|+08.077
|4
|Broc Tickle
|Suzuki RMZ450
|+11.664
|5
|Justin Barcia
|Yamaha YZ450F
|+14.836
|6
|Jason Anderson
|Husqvarna FC450 Factory
|+24.451
|7
|Martin Davalos
|KTM 450SX-F Factory Edi
|+24.932
|8
|Blake Baggett
|KTM 450SX-F Factory Edi
|+26.299
|9
|Kyle Chisholm
|Yamaha YZ450F
|+38.732
|10
|Daniel Herrlein
|KTM 450SX-F
|8 Laps
|11
|Aj Catanzaro
|Kawasaki KX450
|+03.222
|12
|Joan Cros
|Kawasaki KX450
|+06.754
|13
|Mason Kerr
|+17.516
|14
|Adam Enticknap
|Suzuki RMZ450
|+27.392
|15
|Cade Clason
|Kawasaki KX450
|+44.483
|16
|Logan Karnow
|Kawasaki KX450
|+1:05.533
|17
|Scotty Wennerstrom
|Kawasaki KX450
|7 Laps
|18
|Alex Ray
|Kawasaki KX450
|DNF
|19
|Joshua Cartwright
|Kawasaki KX450
|DNS
|20
|Jared Lesher
|KTM 450SX-F
|DNS
|Pos
|Rider
|Total
|1
|Eli Tomac
|155
|2
|Ken Roczen
|151
|3
|Cooper Webb
|144
|4
|Justin Barcia
|135
|5
|Adam Cianciarulo
|128
|6
|Jason Anderson
|118
|7
|Malcolm Stewart
|106
|8
|Justin Brayton
|103
|9
|Justin Hill
|93 1
|10
|Blake Baggett
|91
|11
|Zach Osborne
|87
|12
|Dean Wilson
|86
|13
|Aaron Plessinger
|77
|14
|Vince Friese
|70
|15
|Martin Davalos
|59
|16
|Tyler Bowers
|42
|17
|Justin Bogle
|24
|18
|Kyle Chisholm
|21
|19
|Chad Reed
|21
|20
|Alex Ray
|19
|21
|Chris Blose
|18
|22
|Kyle Cunningham
|16
|23
|Ryan Breece
|16
|24
|Benny Bloss
|13
|25
|Broc Tickle
|11
|26
|James Decotis
|4
|27
|Jason Clermont
|3
|28
|Cade Autenrieth
|3
|29
|Adam Enticknap
|2
|30
|Fredrik Noren
|2
|31
|Jerry Robin
|1
|32
|Joshua Cartwright
|1