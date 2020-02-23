2020 AMA Supercross
Round 8 – Arlington, Texas

Report by Trevor Hedge – Images Hoppenworld

Monster Energy AMA Supercross ventured to Arlington, Texas for round eight of the series on the weekend which also marked the second round of the 250 East Championship.

On the schedule was another triple crown format for both classes with the 450 competitors battling out three main events raced over 12-minutes + one-lap, while 250 racers had a slightly easier time of it with their three bouts contested over 10-minutes + one-lap.

450 AMA SX

Before the triple-header mains even got underway there were some riders already licking their wounds. Adam Cianciarulo fell heavily in practice in an over-the-bars crash that was somewhat reminiscent that of the tumble that Jett Lawrence suffered earlier in the season. Unfortunately the outcome was also the same as Jett’s with Cianciarulo being ruled out of the event with a broken left collarbone.

Moto One

Jason Anderson started well but got all out of shape on the first jump which allowed Cooper Webb to storm to the front early on, with Roczen also sneaking past Anderson to move up to second place as the opening 450 moto got underway.

Roczen then put a great pass on Webb, the KTM man was up for the fight but the German simply had more speed and started to walk away from Webb.  Championship leader Eli Tomac was outside the top ten after yet another shocking start on the KX450F.

Roczen taking first blood with victory over Webb while Jason Anderson rounded out that first podium. Barcia was fourth, while the slow-starting Tomac had worked his way up to fifth place by the flag.

Moto Two

Blake Baggett scored the hole-shot but this time Eli Tomac was quick out of the blocks and was all over Baggett right from the off. It only took a few turns for Tomac to take the lead from Baggett.

Malcolm Stewart was in third place on that opening lap ahead of Justin Hill and Jason Anderson, while opening Moto winner Ken Roczen was right down in tenth early on in this second bout.

Jason Anderson got the better of Baggett as the race progressed to move up to second place, but at half-race distance Roczen was still languishing down in tenth place.  Baggett then made a mistake and went down, losing a number of position and entering the final laps from all the way back in ninth place.

Cooper Webb was in fourth place and chasing Justin Hill before making a big mistake that saw him go over the bars and pancake right on to his lower back, not on the dirt, but landing flat on his back on the concrete alongside the track! He immediately grasped his lower back after what was a sickening impact. After receiving trackside assistance from the Alpinestars Medical Crew, Webb was transported to a local hospital where he awaits further evaluation but early indications are that there are no major fractures. 

Tomac cruised to a clear victory, despite backing off in the latter half of the race the #3 Kawasaki still took the chequered flag by more than three-seconds over Anderson, with Hill rounding out the podium ahead of Zach Osborne. Roczen was a disappointing seventh, behind Justin Barcia and Malcolm Stewart.

Moto Three

When the gates dropped for the final 450 Moto of the night it was Zach Osborne with the best clutch hand to get the jump ahead of Blake Baggett, Jason Anderson and Ken Roczen. A fall on the opening lap cost Justin Hill early.

Anderson moved past Baggett for second place on the second lap of the race while Tomac was recovering after a so-so start to sneak past Malcolm Stewart for fifth place. That top five were all fairly close across the opening laps of the race before Baggett went down in front of Tomac and lost a number of positions. Then there were four…

At half-race distance less than two-seconds covered that top quartet; Osborne still the leader from Anderson, Roczen third and Tomac fourth.

Anderson then got a great run through a series of jumps to sweep past Osborne. Tomac then put in a stunning lap to come from a few lengths behind Roczen to put a surprise move on the #94 Honda to move up to third place.

A lap later Tomac then moved past Osborne with ease, around four laps to go, Tomac’s next target Anderson…

A beautiful move by Tomac saw him go past Anderson, the Husky rider came back at him but Tomac had more speed up his sleeve and just pulled away to take his best supercross victory for some time, and the overall round win.

Roczen got Osborne, then made some attempts on Anderson before letting caution call the shots. The German was very careful in this moto with his eye more on the championship points standings and not really up for any hard on-track fights that could bring him undone.

Anderson though succumbed to the pressure late in the moto and went down in the whoops, allowing Roczen through for second place. Jason Anderson rounded out the podium ahead of Barcia while Osborne salvaged fifth.

450 Video Highlights

Round Up

Tomac now leads at the half-way point of the 17 round series by seven-points over Roczen.

450 AMA SX Results / Points

M3

Pos Rider Bike Laps/Gap
1 Eli Tomac Kawasaki KX450 17 Laps
2 Ken Roczen Honda CRF450R Works E +03.932
3 Zach Osborne Husqvarna FC450 Factory +07.943
4 Justin Barcia Yamaha YZ450F +09.269
5 Jason Anderson Husqvarna FC450 Factory +15.425
6 Dean Wilson Husqvarna FC450 Factory +16.212
7 Aaron Plessinger Yamaha YZ450F +20.880
8 Justin Hill Honda CRF450R +26.432
9 Malcolm Stewart Honda CRF450R +29.239
10 Vince Friese Honda CRF450R +31.689
11 Ryan Breece Suzuki RMZ450 +41.663
12 Kyle Chisholm Yamaha YZ450F +43.317
13 Blake Baggett KTM 450SX-F Factory Edi +45.242
14 Tyler Bowers Kawasaki KX450 +47.492
15 Kyle Cunningham Suzuki RMZ450 +52.012
16 Chad Reed Honda CRF450R 16 Laps
17 James Weeks Yamaha YZ450F +21.310
18 Ronnie Stewart Husqvarna FC450 15 Laps
19 Martin Davalos KTM 450SX-F Factory Edi 10 Laps
20 Cooper Webb KTM 450SX-F Factory Edi DNS
21 Justin Brayton Honda CRF450R DNS
22 Broc Tickle Suzuki RMZ450 DNS

M2

Pos Rider Bike Laps/Gap
1 Eli Tomac Kawasaki KX450 17 Laps
2 Jason Anderson Husqvarna FC450 Factory +03.259
3 Justin Hill Honda CRF450R +05.923
4 Zach Osborne Husqvarna FC450 Factory +14.419
5 Justin Barcia Yamaha YZ450F +16.626
6 Malcolm Stewart Honda CRF450R +18.606
7 Ken Roczen Honda CRF450R Works E +27.336
8 Blake Baggett KTM 450SX-F Factory Edi +29.613
9 Dean Wilson Husqvarna FC450 Factory +30.979
10 Aaron Plessinger Yamaha YZ450F +32.719
11 Vince Friese Honda CRF450R +37.882
12 Chad Reed Honda CRF450R +38.324
13 Kyle Chisholm Yamaha YZ450F +49.562
14 Tyler Bowers Kawasaki KX450 +51.611
15 Ryan Breece Suzuki RMZ450 16 Laps
16 James Weeks Yamaha YZ450F +28.027
17 Cooper Webb KTM 450SX-F Factory Edi 15 Laps
18 Ronnie Stewart Husqvarna FC450 +1:55.946
19 Kyle Cunningham Suzuki RMZ450 13 Laps
20 Martin Davalos KTM 450SX-F Factory Edi 10 Laps
21 Justin Brayton Honda CRF450R 3 Laps
22 Broc Tickle Suzuki RMZ450 DNS

M1

Pos Rider Bike Laps/Gap
1 Ken Roczen Honda CRF450R Works E 17 Laps
2 Cooper Webb KTM 450SX-F Factory Edi +03.971
3 Jason Anderson Husqvarna FC450 Factory +07.762
4 Justin Barcia Yamaha YZ450F +17.417
5 Eli Tomac Kawasaki KX450 +23.960
6 Justin Hill Honda CRF450R +25.883
7 Zach Osborne Husqvarna FC450 Factory +28.515
8 Malcolm Stewart Honda CRF450R +30.708
9 Aaron Plessinger Yamaha YZ450F +31.761
10 Blake Baggett KTM 450SX-F Factory Edi +32.367
11 Martin Davalos KTM 450SX-F Factory Edi +45.522
12 Vince Friese Honda CRF450R +47.259
13 Dean Wilson Husqvarna FC450 Factory +48.168
14 Chad Reed Honda CRF450R 16 Laps
15 Justin Brayton Honda CRF450R +02.570
16 Tyler Bowers Kawasaki KX450 +03.371
17 Kyle Cunningham Suzuki RMZ450 +04.517
18 Ryan Breece Suzuki RMZ450 +13.700
19 Kyle Chisholm Yamaha YZ450F +17.092
20 James Weeks Yamaha YZ450F +49.112
21 Ronnie Stewart Husqvarna FC450 15 Laps
22 Broc Tickle Suzuki RMZ450 DNS

LCQ

Pos Rider Bike Laps/Gap
1 Kyle Cunningham Suzuki RMZ450 7 Laps
2 Ryan Breece Suzuki RMZ450 +01.423
3 Kyle Chisholm Yamaha YZ450F +03.109
4 James Weeks Yamaha YZ450F +04.549
5 Ronnie Stewart Husqvarna FC450 +05.637
6 Cade Autenrieth Honda CRF450R +06.347
7 Daniel Herrlein KTM 450SX-F +18.930
8 Joan Cros Kawasaki KX450 +20.098
9 Theodore Pauli Kawasaki KX450 +23.570
10 Nick Schmidt Husqvarna FC450 +25.838
11 Logan Karnow Kawasaki KX450 +27.398
12 Joshua Cartwright Kawasaki KX450 +32.307
13 Henry Miller KTM 450SX-F +33.718
14 Cade Clason Kawasaki KX450 +35.218
15 Adam Enticknap Suzuki RMZ450 +36.784
16 Cheyenne Harmon Honda CRF450R +38.366
17 Aj Catanzaro Kawasaki KX450 +46.266
18 Tevin Tapia Yamaha YZ450F +58.862
19 Deven Raper Kawasaki KX450 6 Laps
20 Scotty Wennerstrom Kawasaki KX450 +30.592
21 Alex Ray Kawasaki KX450 5 Laps
22 Ben Lamay CRF450R DNF

Rnd Results

Pos Rider M1 M2 M3 Total
1 Eli Tomac 5 1 1 26
2 Ken Roczen 1 7 2 23
3 Jason Anderson 3 2 5 21
4 Justin Barcia 4 5 4 19
5 Zach Osborne 7 4 3 18
6 Justin Hill 6 3 8 17
7 Malcolm Stewart 8 6 9 16
8 Aaron Plessinger 9 10 7 15
9 Dean Wilson 13 9 6 14
10 Blake Baggett 10 8 13 13
11 Vince Friese 12 11 10 12
12 Cooper Webb 2 17 20 11
13 Chad Reed 14 12 16 10
14 Ryan Breece 18 15 11 9
15 Kyle Chisholm 19 13 12 8
16 Tyler Bowers 16 14 14 7
17 Martin Davalos 11 20 19 6
18 Kyle Cunningham 17 19 15 5
19 James Weeks 20 16 17 4
20 Ronnie Stewart 21 18 18 3
21 Justin Brayton 15 21 21 2
22 Broc Tickle 22 22 22 1

Standings

Pos Rider Total
1 Eli Tomac 181
2 Ken Roczen 174
3 Cooper Webb 155
4 Justin Barcia 154
5 Jason Anderson 139
6 Adam Cianciarulo 128
7 Malcolm Stewart 122
8 Justin Hill 110
9 Zach Osborne 105
10 Justin Brayton 105
11 Blake Baggett 104
12 Dean Wilson 100
13 Aaron Plessinger 92
14 Vince Friese 82
15 Martin Davalos 65
16 Tyler Bowers 49
17 Chad Reed 31
18 Kyle Chisholm 29
19 Ryan Breece 25
20 Justin Bogle 24
21 Kyle Cunningham 21
22 Alex Ray 19
23 Chris Blose 18
24 Benny Bloss 13
25 Broc Tickle 12
26 James Weeks 4
27 James Decotis 4
28 Jason Clermont 3
29 Cade Autenrieth 3
30 Ronnie Stewart 3
31 Adam Enticknap 2
32 Fredrik Noren 2
33 Jerry Robin 1
34 Joshua Cartwright 1

250 East AMA SX

Moto One

Jordon Smith led the field into turn one in the opening 250 bout but RJ Hampshire quickly swept through to the lead, while Chase Sexton went to work on Smith in his quest to move up into second place. Joey Crown was also a fast-starter holding down fourth place in the opening laps before being passed by Jeremy Martin.

It took Sexton a few minutes to get the better of Smith but Hampshire had cleared off and he capitalised on that to take a clear victory over Sexton. Shane McElrath recovered from a poor start to work his way through the field and claim the final step on the rostrum.

Moto Two

Josh Hill narrowly scored the hole-shot over Chase Sexton while Jordon Smith had got caught up with some others at turn one, which had shuffled him well down the pack as the second 250 Moto got underway.

Sexton made short work of Hill, while Joey Crown was again a fast starter in third position ahead of Dustin Winter and Shane McElrath. Crown sneaked past Hill to take second place. McElrath got the better of Hill to move forward yet another position up to third place, Marchbanks and Jeremy Martin then pushed Hill further back to sixth.

Sexton had put his clear air to good use and by half-race distance had an eight-second lead over Crown, who was starting to come under attack from McElrath. 

As race passed the mid-way point McElrath and then Jeremy Martin moved past Crown while a couple of laps later Garrett Marchbanks pushed Crown further back to fifth place.

And that was the order the finished, Sexton getting the flag over nine-seconds ahead of McElrath while Martin rounded out the podium ahead of Marchbanks.

Moto Three

Shane McElrath scored the hole-shot in the final 250 Main ahead of Chase Sexton and it was the Honda man chasing the #12 Yamaha over the opening laps for victory.

The early battle for the remaining podium position was being fought over by Enzo Lopes, RJ Hampshire and Jordon Smith.  As the race wore on though Hampshire got the better of his rivals to claim that third place, while Jeremy Martin and Josh Hill pushed their way past Lopes and Smith to move up fourth and fifth respectively.  Jordon Smith put a hard move on Hampshire for position, as he had done earlier on in the night on Sexton in a previous moto.

McElrath proved to have the measure of Sexton as the #1 Honda never got close enough to the Yamaha to try and make a pass. McElrath the clear victor over Sexton while the super aggressive Hampshire rounded out the podium.

250 Video Highlights

250/450 Post Race Interviews

Round Up

Sexton had done enough though to win the round with his 2-1-2 scorecard ahead of McElrath and Hampshire. Sexton and McElrath are now tied on 49-points apiece for the 250 East Championship lead.

250 East AMA SX Results / Points

M3

Pos Rider Bike Laps/Gap
1 Shane Mcelrath Yamaha YZ250F 14 Laps
2 Chase Sexton Honda CRF250R +04.214
3 Rj Hampshire Husqvarna FC250 +12.528
4 Jeremy Martin Honda CRF250R +13.110
5 Garrett Marchbanks Kawasaki KX250 +22.187
6 Joshua Hill Yamaha YZ250F +26.717
7 Enzo Lopes Yamaha YZ250F +29.090
8 Jo Shimoda Honda CRF250R +29.936
9 Jalek Swoll Husqvarna FC250 +32.952
10 Joey Crown Yamaha YZ250F +36.874
11 Lorenzo Locurcio Kawasaki KX250 +42.462
12 Jordan Bailey Honda CRF250R +49.661
13 Curren Thurman KTM 250SX-F +56.362
14 Jordon Smith Kawasaki KX250 13 Laps
15 John Short Honda CRF250R +02.229
16 Richard Jackson Suzuki RMZ250 +04.184
17 Isaac Teasdale Suzuki RMZ250 +07.548
18 Dustin Winter KTM 250SX-F +08.527
19 Kevin Moranz KTM 250SX-F +10.835
20 Wilson Fleming Honda CRF250R 12 Laps
21 Jace Owen Honda CRF250R DNS
22 Kyle Peters Honda CRF250R DNS

M2

Pos Rider Bike Laps/Gap
1 Chase Sexton Honda CRF250R 14 Laps
2 Shane Mcelrath Yamaha YZ250F +09.252
3 Jeremy Martin Honda CRF250R +12.441
4 Garrett Marchbanks Kawasaki KX250 +16.653
5 Joey Crown Yamaha YZ250F +21.485
6 Rj Hampshire Husqvarna FC250 +21.617
7 Joshua Hill Yamaha YZ250F +21.859
8 Enzo Lopes Yamaha YZ250F +28.277
9 John Short Honda CRF250R +31.357
10 Jo Shimoda Honda CRF250R +34.692
11 Jordan Bailey Honda CRF250R +36.900
12 Jalek Swoll Husqvarna FC250 +37.941
13 Dustin Winter KTM 250SX-F +46.741
14 Kevin Moranz KTM 250SX-F +49.860
15 Curren Thurman KTM 250SX-F 13 Laps
16 Richard Jackson Suzuki RMZ250 +06.851
17 Lorenzo Locurcio Kawasaki KX250 +17.417
18 Isaac Teasdale Suzuki RMZ250 +42.443
19 Wilson Fleming Honda CRF250R 12 Laps
20 Jordon Smith Kawasaki KX250 +17.320
21 Jace Owen Honda CRF250R 5 Laps
22 Kyle Peters Honda CRF250R DNS

M1

Pos Rider Bike Laps/Gap
1 Rj Hampshire Husqvarna FC250 14 Laps
2 Chase Sexton Honda CRF250R +03.245
3 Shane Mcelrath Yamaha YZ250F +08.227
4 Jordon Smith Kawasaki KX250 +09.564
5 Jeremy Martin Honda CRF250R +10.727
6 Garrett Marchbanks Kawasaki KX250 +17.884
7 Joey Crown Yamaha YZ250F +24.827
8 Enzo Lopes Yamaha YZ250F +28.440
9 Joshua Hill Yamaha YZ250F +31.784
10 Jalek Swoll Husqvarna FC250 +33.383
11 Jace Owen Honda CRF250R +36.423
12 John Short Honda CRF250R +38.098
13 Jordan Bailey Honda CRF250R +45.467
14 Jo Shimoda Honda CRF250R 13 Laps
15 Dustin Winter KTM 250SX-F +06.070
16 Lorenzo Locurcio Kawasaki KX250 +12.036
17 Curren Thurman KTM 250SX-F +21.620
18 Richard Jackson Suzuki RMZ250 +29.651
19 Wilson Fleming Honda CRF250R +44.014
20 Isaac Teasdale Suzuki RMZ250 +48.648
21 Kevin Moranz KTM 250SX-F 12 Laps
22 Kyle Peters Honda CRF250R DNF

LCQ

Pos Rider Bike Laps/Gap
1 Lorenzo Locurcio Kawasaki KX250 7 Laps
2 Kevin Moranz KTM 250SX-F +01.392
3 Jordan Bailey Honda CRF250R +03.037
4 Curren Thurman KTM 250SX-F +07.716
5 Carter Halpain Yamaha YZ250F +10.269
6 Cody Vanbuskirk KTM 250SX-F +11.122
7 Luke Neese Honda CRF250R +12.092
8 Tristan Lane KTM 250SX-F +14.603
9 Darian Sanayei Kawasaki KX250 +22.311
10 Lane Shaw KTM 250SX-F +30.223
11 Bradley Lionnet Yamaha YZ250F +31.376
12 Jerry Robin Honda CRF250R +32.257
13 Brice Klippel Honda CRF250R +34.520
14 Zane Merrett KTM 250SX-F +38.328
15 Tj Albright KTM 250SX-F +50.712
16 Chase Marquier Honda CRF250R 6 Laps
17 Carter Gordon KTM 250SX-F +1m32.659
18 Nick Gaines Yamaha YZ250F 3 Laps
19 Hardy Munoz KTM 250SX-F 2 Laps
20 Justin Thompson Kawasaki KX250 +00.884
21 Justin Starling Honda CRF250R DNS
22 Hunter Sayles KTM 250SX-F DNS

Rnd Results

Pos Rider M1 M2 M3 Total
1 Chase Sexton 2 1 2 26
2 Shane Mcelrath 3 2 1 23
3 Rj Hampshire 1 6 3 21
4 Jeremy Martin 5 3 4 19
5 Garrett Marchbanks 6 4 5 18
6 Joshua Hill 9 7 6 17
7 Joey Crown 7 5 10 16
8 Enzo Lopes 8 8 7 15
9 Jalek Swoll 10 12 9 14
10 Jo Shimoda 14 10 8 13
11 Jordan Bailey 13 11 12 12
12 John Short 12 9 15 11
13 Jordon Smith 4 20 14 10
14 Lorenzo Locurcio 16 17 11 9
15 Curren Thurman 17 15 13 8
16 Dustin Winter 15 13 18 7
17 Richard Jackson 18 16 16 6
18 Jace Owen 11 21 21 5
19 Kevin Moranz 21 14 19 4
20 Isaac Teasdale 20 18 17 3
21 Wilson Fleming 19 19 20 2
22 Kyle Peters 22 22 22 1

Standings

Pos Rider Total
1 Dylan Ferrandis 135
2 Justin Cooper 128
3 Austin Forkner 122
4 Brandon Hartranft 110
5 Alex Martin 98
6 Jacob Hayes 89
7 Luke Clout 83
8 Michael Mosiman 82
9 Derek Drake 78
10 Mitchell Oldenburg 72
11 Carson Brown 72
12 Martin Castelo 53
13 Killian Auberson 51
14 Aaron Tanti 50
15 Chase Sexton 49
16 Shane Mcelrath 49
17 Jett Lawrence 46
18 Jay Wilson 45
19 Robbie Wageman 43
20 Jeremy Martin 40
21 Rj Hampshire 38
22 Garrett Marchbanks 37
23 Michael Leib 32
24 Joey Crown 31
25 Christian Craig 29
26 Jordon Smith 28
27 Joshua Hill 28
28 Cameron Mcadoo 27
29 Logan Karnow 27
30 Jo Shimoda 26
31 Mitchell Falk 24
32 Enzo Lopes 19
33 John Short 19
34 Jordan Bailey 18
35 Kyle Peters 17
36 Jace Owen 17
37 Cheyenne Harmon 17
38 James Decotis 14
39 Jalek Swoll 14
40 Derek Kelley 13
41 Ludovic Macler 12
42 Cedric Soubeyras 10
43 Nick Gaines 9
44 Lorenzo Locurcio 9
45 Curren Thurman 9
46 Jerry Robin 7
47 Dustin Winter 7
48 Lorenzo Camporese 7
49 Richard Jackson 6
50 Chris Howell 6
51 Taiki Koga 5
52 Hunter Sayles 5

