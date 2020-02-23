2020 AMA Supercross
Round 8 – Arlington, Texas
Report by Trevor Hedge – Images Hoppenworld
Monster Energy AMA Supercross ventured to Arlington, Texas for round eight of the series on the weekend which also marked the second round of the 250 East Championship.
On the schedule was another triple crown format for both classes with the 450 competitors battling out three main events raced over 12-minutes + one-lap, while 250 racers had a slightly easier time of it with their three bouts contested over 10-minutes + one-lap.
450 AMA SX
Before the triple-header mains even got underway there were some riders already licking their wounds. Adam Cianciarulo fell heavily in practice in an over-the-bars crash that was somewhat reminiscent that of the tumble that Jett Lawrence suffered earlier in the season. Unfortunately the outcome was also the same as Jett’s with Cianciarulo being ruled out of the event with a broken left collarbone.
Moto One
Jason Anderson started well but got all out of shape on the first jump which allowed Cooper Webb to storm to the front early on, with Roczen also sneaking past Anderson to move up to second place as the opening 450 moto got underway.
Roczen then put a great pass on Webb, the KTM man was up for the fight but the German simply had more speed and started to walk away from Webb. Championship leader Eli Tomac was outside the top ten after yet another shocking start on the KX450F.
Roczen taking first blood with victory over Webb while Jason Anderson rounded out that first podium. Barcia was fourth, while the slow-starting Tomac had worked his way up to fifth place by the flag.
Moto Two
Blake Baggett scored the hole-shot but this time Eli Tomac was quick out of the blocks and was all over Baggett right from the off. It only took a few turns for Tomac to take the lead from Baggett.
Malcolm Stewart was in third place on that opening lap ahead of Justin Hill and Jason Anderson, while opening Moto winner Ken Roczen was right down in tenth early on in this second bout.
Jason Anderson got the better of Baggett as the race progressed to move up to second place, but at half-race distance Roczen was still languishing down in tenth place. Baggett then made a mistake and went down, losing a number of position and entering the final laps from all the way back in ninth place.
Cooper Webb was in fourth place and chasing Justin Hill before making a big mistake that saw him go over the bars and pancake right on to his lower back, not on the dirt, but landing flat on his back on the concrete alongside the track! He immediately grasped his lower back after what was a sickening impact. After receiving trackside assistance from the Alpinestars Medical Crew, Webb was transported to a local hospital where he awaits further evaluation but early indications are that there are no major fractures.
Tomac cruised to a clear victory, despite backing off in the latter half of the race the #3 Kawasaki still took the chequered flag by more than three-seconds over Anderson, with Hill rounding out the podium ahead of Zach Osborne. Roczen was a disappointing seventh, behind Justin Barcia and Malcolm Stewart.
Moto Three
When the gates dropped for the final 450 Moto of the night it was Zach Osborne with the best clutch hand to get the jump ahead of Blake Baggett, Jason Anderson and Ken Roczen. A fall on the opening lap cost Justin Hill early.
Anderson moved past Baggett for second place on the second lap of the race while Tomac was recovering after a so-so start to sneak past Malcolm Stewart for fifth place. That top five were all fairly close across the opening laps of the race before Baggett went down in front of Tomac and lost a number of positions. Then there were four…
At half-race distance less than two-seconds covered that top quartet; Osborne still the leader from Anderson, Roczen third and Tomac fourth.
Anderson then got a great run through a series of jumps to sweep past Osborne. Tomac then put in a stunning lap to come from a few lengths behind Roczen to put a surprise move on the #94 Honda to move up to third place.
A lap later Tomac then moved past Osborne with ease, around four laps to go, Tomac’s next target Anderson…
A beautiful move by Tomac saw him go past Anderson, the Husky rider came back at him but Tomac had more speed up his sleeve and just pulled away to take his best supercross victory for some time, and the overall round win.
Roczen got Osborne, then made some attempts on Anderson before letting caution call the shots. The German was very careful in this moto with his eye more on the championship points standings and not really up for any hard on-track fights that could bring him undone.
Anderson though succumbed to the pressure late in the moto and went down in the whoops, allowing Roczen through for second place. Jason Anderson rounded out the podium ahead of Barcia while Osborne salvaged fifth.
450 Video Highlights
Round Up
Tomac now leads at the half-way point of the 17 round series by seven-points over Roczen.
450 AMA SX Results / Points
|Pos
|Rider
|Bike
|Laps/Gap
|1
|Eli Tomac
|Kawasaki KX450
|17 Laps
|2
|Ken Roczen
|Honda CRF450R Works E
|+03.932
|3
|Zach Osborne
|Husqvarna FC450 Factory
|+07.943
|4
|Justin Barcia
|Yamaha YZ450F
|+09.269
|5
|Jason Anderson
|Husqvarna FC450 Factory
|+15.425
|6
|Dean Wilson
|Husqvarna FC450 Factory
|+16.212
|7
|Aaron Plessinger
|Yamaha YZ450F
|+20.880
|8
|Justin Hill
|Honda CRF450R
|+26.432
|9
|Malcolm Stewart
|Honda CRF450R
|+29.239
|10
|Vince Friese
|Honda CRF450R
|+31.689
|11
|Ryan Breece
|Suzuki RMZ450
|+41.663
|12
|Kyle Chisholm
|Yamaha YZ450F
|+43.317
|13
|Blake Baggett
|KTM 450SX-F Factory Edi
|+45.242
|14
|Tyler Bowers
|Kawasaki KX450
|+47.492
|15
|Kyle Cunningham
|Suzuki RMZ450
|+52.012
|16
|Chad Reed
|Honda CRF450R
|16 Laps
|17
|James Weeks
|Yamaha YZ450F
|+21.310
|18
|Ronnie Stewart
|Husqvarna FC450
|15 Laps
|19
|Martin Davalos
|KTM 450SX-F Factory Edi
|10 Laps
|20
|Cooper Webb
|KTM 450SX-F Factory Edi
|DNS
|21
|Justin Brayton
|Honda CRF450R
|DNS
|22
|Broc Tickle
|Suzuki RMZ450
|DNS
|Pos
|Rider
|Bike
|Laps/Gap
|1
|Eli Tomac
|Kawasaki KX450
|17 Laps
|2
|Jason Anderson
|Husqvarna FC450 Factory
|+03.259
|3
|Justin Hill
|Honda CRF450R
|+05.923
|4
|Zach Osborne
|Husqvarna FC450 Factory
|+14.419
|5
|Justin Barcia
|Yamaha YZ450F
|+16.626
|6
|Malcolm Stewart
|Honda CRF450R
|+18.606
|7
|Ken Roczen
|Honda CRF450R Works E
|+27.336
|8
|Blake Baggett
|KTM 450SX-F Factory Edi
|+29.613
|9
|Dean Wilson
|Husqvarna FC450 Factory
|+30.979
|10
|Aaron Plessinger
|Yamaha YZ450F
|+32.719
|11
|Vince Friese
|Honda CRF450R
|+37.882
|12
|Chad Reed
|Honda CRF450R
|+38.324
|13
|Kyle Chisholm
|Yamaha YZ450F
|+49.562
|14
|Tyler Bowers
|Kawasaki KX450
|+51.611
|15
|Ryan Breece
|Suzuki RMZ450
|16 Laps
|16
|James Weeks
|Yamaha YZ450F
|+28.027
|17
|Cooper Webb
|KTM 450SX-F Factory Edi
|15 Laps
|18
|Ronnie Stewart
|Husqvarna FC450
|+1:55.946
|19
|Kyle Cunningham
|Suzuki RMZ450
|13 Laps
|20
|Martin Davalos
|KTM 450SX-F Factory Edi
|10 Laps
|21
|Justin Brayton
|Honda CRF450R
|3 Laps
|22
|Broc Tickle
|Suzuki RMZ450
|DNS
|Pos
|Rider
|Bike
|Laps/Gap
|1
|Ken Roczen
|Honda CRF450R Works E
|17 Laps
|2
|Cooper Webb
|KTM 450SX-F Factory Edi
|+03.971
|3
|Jason Anderson
|Husqvarna FC450 Factory
|+07.762
|4
|Justin Barcia
|Yamaha YZ450F
|+17.417
|5
|Eli Tomac
|Kawasaki KX450
|+23.960
|6
|Justin Hill
|Honda CRF450R
|+25.883
|7
|Zach Osborne
|Husqvarna FC450 Factory
|+28.515
|8
|Malcolm Stewart
|Honda CRF450R
|+30.708
|9
|Aaron Plessinger
|Yamaha YZ450F
|+31.761
|10
|Blake Baggett
|KTM 450SX-F Factory Edi
|+32.367
|11
|Martin Davalos
|KTM 450SX-F Factory Edi
|+45.522
|12
|Vince Friese
|Honda CRF450R
|+47.259
|13
|Dean Wilson
|Husqvarna FC450 Factory
|+48.168
|14
|Chad Reed
|Honda CRF450R
|16 Laps
|15
|Justin Brayton
|Honda CRF450R
|+02.570
|16
|Tyler Bowers
|Kawasaki KX450
|+03.371
|17
|Kyle Cunningham
|Suzuki RMZ450
|+04.517
|18
|Ryan Breece
|Suzuki RMZ450
|+13.700
|19
|Kyle Chisholm
|Yamaha YZ450F
|+17.092
|20
|James Weeks
|Yamaha YZ450F
|+49.112
|21
|Ronnie Stewart
|Husqvarna FC450
|15 Laps
|22
|Broc Tickle
|Suzuki RMZ450
|DNS
|Pos
|Rider
|Bike
|Laps/Gap
|1
|Kyle Cunningham
|Suzuki RMZ450
|7 Laps
|2
|Ryan Breece
|Suzuki RMZ450
|+01.423
|3
|Kyle Chisholm
|Yamaha YZ450F
|+03.109
|4
|James Weeks
|Yamaha YZ450F
|+04.549
|5
|Ronnie Stewart
|Husqvarna FC450
|+05.637
|6
|Cade Autenrieth
|Honda CRF450R
|+06.347
|7
|Daniel Herrlein
|KTM 450SX-F
|+18.930
|8
|Joan Cros
|Kawasaki KX450
|+20.098
|9
|Theodore Pauli
|Kawasaki KX450
|+23.570
|10
|Nick Schmidt
|Husqvarna FC450
|+25.838
|11
|Logan Karnow
|Kawasaki KX450
|+27.398
|12
|Joshua Cartwright
|Kawasaki KX450
|+32.307
|13
|Henry Miller
|KTM 450SX-F
|+33.718
|14
|Cade Clason
|Kawasaki KX450
|+35.218
|15
|Adam Enticknap
|Suzuki RMZ450
|+36.784
|16
|Cheyenne Harmon
|Honda CRF450R
|+38.366
|17
|Aj Catanzaro
|Kawasaki KX450
|+46.266
|18
|Tevin Tapia
|Yamaha YZ450F
|+58.862
|19
|Deven Raper
|Kawasaki KX450
|6 Laps
|20
|Scotty Wennerstrom
|Kawasaki KX450
|+30.592
|21
|Alex Ray
|Kawasaki KX450
|5 Laps
|22
|Ben Lamay
|CRF450R
|DNF
|Pos
|Rider
|M1
|M2
|M3
|Total
|1
|Eli Tomac
|5
|1
|1
|26
|2
|Ken Roczen
|1
|7
|2
|23
|3
|Jason Anderson
|3
|2
|5
|21
|4
|Justin Barcia
|4
|5
|4
|19
|5
|Zach Osborne
|7
|4
|3
|18
|6
|Justin Hill
|6
|3
|8
|17
|7
|Malcolm Stewart
|8
|6
|9
|16
|8
|Aaron Plessinger
|9
|10
|7
|15
|9
|Dean Wilson
|13
|9
|6
|14
|10
|Blake Baggett
|10
|8
|13
|13
|11
|Vince Friese
|12
|11
|10
|12
|12
|Cooper Webb
|2
|17
|20
|11
|13
|Chad Reed
|14
|12
|16
|10
|14
|Ryan Breece
|18
|15
|11
|9
|15
|Kyle Chisholm
|19
|13
|12
|8
|16
|Tyler Bowers
|16
|14
|14
|7
|17
|Martin Davalos
|11
|20
|19
|6
|18
|Kyle Cunningham
|17
|19
|15
|5
|19
|James Weeks
|20
|16
|17
|4
|20
|Ronnie Stewart
|21
|18
|18
|3
|21
|Justin Brayton
|15
|21
|21
|2
|22
|Broc Tickle
|22
|22
|22
|1
|Pos
|Rider
|Total
|1
|Eli Tomac
|181
|2
|Ken Roczen
|174
|3
|Cooper Webb
|155
|4
|Justin Barcia
|154
|5
|Jason Anderson
|139
|6
|Adam Cianciarulo
|128
|7
|Malcolm Stewart
|122
|8
|Justin Hill
|110
|9
|Zach Osborne
|105
|10
|Justin Brayton
|105
|11
|Blake Baggett
|104
|12
|Dean Wilson
|100
|13
|Aaron Plessinger
|92
|14
|Vince Friese
|82
|15
|Martin Davalos
|65
|16
|Tyler Bowers
|49
|17
|Chad Reed
|31
|18
|Kyle Chisholm
|29
|19
|Ryan Breece
|25
|20
|Justin Bogle
|24
|21
|Kyle Cunningham
|21
|22
|Alex Ray
|19
|23
|Chris Blose
|18
|24
|Benny Bloss
|13
|25
|Broc Tickle
|12
|26
|James Weeks
|4
|27
|James Decotis
|4
|28
|Jason Clermont
|3
|29
|Cade Autenrieth
|3
|30
|Ronnie Stewart
|3
|31
|Adam Enticknap
|2
|32
|Fredrik Noren
|2
|33
|Jerry Robin
|1
|34
|Joshua Cartwright
|1
250 East AMA SX
Moto One
Jordon Smith led the field into turn one in the opening 250 bout but RJ Hampshire quickly swept through to the lead, while Chase Sexton went to work on Smith in his quest to move up into second place. Joey Crown was also a fast-starter holding down fourth place in the opening laps before being passed by Jeremy Martin.
It took Sexton a few minutes to get the better of Smith but Hampshire had cleared off and he capitalised on that to take a clear victory over Sexton. Shane McElrath recovered from a poor start to work his way through the field and claim the final step on the rostrum.
Moto Two
Josh Hill narrowly scored the hole-shot over Chase Sexton while Jordon Smith had got caught up with some others at turn one, which had shuffled him well down the pack as the second 250 Moto got underway.
Sexton made short work of Hill, while Joey Crown was again a fast starter in third position ahead of Dustin Winter and Shane McElrath. Crown sneaked past Hill to take second place. McElrath got the better of Hill to move forward yet another position up to third place, Marchbanks and Jeremy Martin then pushed Hill further back to sixth.
Sexton had put his clear air to good use and by half-race distance had an eight-second lead over Crown, who was starting to come under attack from McElrath.
As race passed the mid-way point McElrath and then Jeremy Martin moved past Crown while a couple of laps later Garrett Marchbanks pushed Crown further back to fifth place.
And that was the order the finished, Sexton getting the flag over nine-seconds ahead of McElrath while Martin rounded out the podium ahead of Marchbanks.
Moto Three
Shane McElrath scored the hole-shot in the final 250 Main ahead of Chase Sexton and it was the Honda man chasing the #12 Yamaha over the opening laps for victory.
The early battle for the remaining podium position was being fought over by Enzo Lopes, RJ Hampshire and Jordon Smith. As the race wore on though Hampshire got the better of his rivals to claim that third place, while Jeremy Martin and Josh Hill pushed their way past Lopes and Smith to move up fourth and fifth respectively. Jordon Smith put a hard move on Hampshire for position, as he had done earlier on in the night on Sexton in a previous moto.
McElrath proved to have the measure of Sexton as the #1 Honda never got close enough to the Yamaha to try and make a pass. McElrath the clear victor over Sexton while the super aggressive Hampshire rounded out the podium.
250 Video Highlights
250/450 Post Race Interviews
Round Up
Sexton had done enough though to win the round with his 2-1-2 scorecard ahead of McElrath and Hampshire. Sexton and McElrath are now tied on 49-points apiece for the 250 East Championship lead.
250 East AMA SX Results / Points
|Pos
|Rider
|Bike
|Laps/Gap
|1
|Shane Mcelrath
|Yamaha YZ250F
|14 Laps
|2
|Chase Sexton
|Honda CRF250R
|+04.214
|3
|Rj Hampshire
|Husqvarna FC250
|+12.528
|4
|Jeremy Martin
|Honda CRF250R
|+13.110
|5
|Garrett Marchbanks
|Kawasaki KX250
|+22.187
|6
|Joshua Hill
|Yamaha YZ250F
|+26.717
|7
|Enzo Lopes
|Yamaha YZ250F
|+29.090
|8
|Jo Shimoda
|Honda CRF250R
|+29.936
|9
|Jalek Swoll
|Husqvarna FC250
|+32.952
|10
|Joey Crown
|Yamaha YZ250F
|+36.874
|11
|Lorenzo Locurcio
|Kawasaki KX250
|+42.462
|12
|Jordan Bailey
|Honda CRF250R
|+49.661
|13
|Curren Thurman
|KTM 250SX-F
|+56.362
|14
|Jordon Smith
|Kawasaki KX250
|13 Laps
|15
|John Short
|Honda CRF250R
|+02.229
|16
|Richard Jackson
|Suzuki RMZ250
|+04.184
|17
|Isaac Teasdale
|Suzuki RMZ250
|+07.548
|18
|Dustin Winter
|KTM 250SX-F
|+08.527
|19
|Kevin Moranz
|KTM 250SX-F
|+10.835
|20
|Wilson Fleming
|Honda CRF250R
|12 Laps
|21
|Jace Owen
|Honda CRF250R
|DNS
|22
|Kyle Peters
|Honda CRF250R
|DNS
|Pos
|Rider
|Bike
|Laps/Gap
|1
|Chase Sexton
|Honda CRF250R
|14 Laps
|2
|Shane Mcelrath
|Yamaha YZ250F
|+09.252
|3
|Jeremy Martin
|Honda CRF250R
|+12.441
|4
|Garrett Marchbanks
|Kawasaki KX250
|+16.653
|5
|Joey Crown
|Yamaha YZ250F
|+21.485
|6
|Rj Hampshire
|Husqvarna FC250
|+21.617
|7
|Joshua Hill
|Yamaha YZ250F
|+21.859
|8
|Enzo Lopes
|Yamaha YZ250F
|+28.277
|9
|John Short
|Honda CRF250R
|+31.357
|10
|Jo Shimoda
|Honda CRF250R
|+34.692
|11
|Jordan Bailey
|Honda CRF250R
|+36.900
|12
|Jalek Swoll
|Husqvarna FC250
|+37.941
|13
|Dustin Winter
|KTM 250SX-F
|+46.741
|14
|Kevin Moranz
|KTM 250SX-F
|+49.860
|15
|Curren Thurman
|KTM 250SX-F
|13 Laps
|16
|Richard Jackson
|Suzuki RMZ250
|+06.851
|17
|Lorenzo Locurcio
|Kawasaki KX250
|+17.417
|18
|Isaac Teasdale
|Suzuki RMZ250
|+42.443
|19
|Wilson Fleming
|Honda CRF250R
|12 Laps
|20
|Jordon Smith
|Kawasaki KX250
|+17.320
|21
|Jace Owen
|Honda CRF250R
|5 Laps
|22
|Kyle Peters
|Honda CRF250R
|DNS
|Pos
|Rider
|Bike
|Laps/Gap
|1
|Rj Hampshire
|Husqvarna FC250
|14 Laps
|2
|Chase Sexton
|Honda CRF250R
|+03.245
|3
|Shane Mcelrath
|Yamaha YZ250F
|+08.227
|4
|Jordon Smith
|Kawasaki KX250
|+09.564
|5
|Jeremy Martin
|Honda CRF250R
|+10.727
|6
|Garrett Marchbanks
|Kawasaki KX250
|+17.884
|7
|Joey Crown
|Yamaha YZ250F
|+24.827
|8
|Enzo Lopes
|Yamaha YZ250F
|+28.440
|9
|Joshua Hill
|Yamaha YZ250F
|+31.784
|10
|Jalek Swoll
|Husqvarna FC250
|+33.383
|11
|Jace Owen
|Honda CRF250R
|+36.423
|12
|John Short
|Honda CRF250R
|+38.098
|13
|Jordan Bailey
|Honda CRF250R
|+45.467
|14
|Jo Shimoda
|Honda CRF250R
|13 Laps
|15
|Dustin Winter
|KTM 250SX-F
|+06.070
|16
|Lorenzo Locurcio
|Kawasaki KX250
|+12.036
|17
|Curren Thurman
|KTM 250SX-F
|+21.620
|18
|Richard Jackson
|Suzuki RMZ250
|+29.651
|19
|Wilson Fleming
|Honda CRF250R
|+44.014
|20
|Isaac Teasdale
|Suzuki RMZ250
|+48.648
|21
|Kevin Moranz
|KTM 250SX-F
|12 Laps
|22
|Kyle Peters
|Honda CRF250R
|DNF
|Pos
|Rider
|Bike
|Laps/Gap
|1
|Lorenzo Locurcio
|Kawasaki KX250
|7 Laps
|2
|Kevin Moranz
|KTM 250SX-F
|+01.392
|3
|Jordan Bailey
|Honda CRF250R
|+03.037
|4
|Curren Thurman
|KTM 250SX-F
|+07.716
|5
|Carter Halpain
|Yamaha YZ250F
|+10.269
|6
|Cody Vanbuskirk
|KTM 250SX-F
|+11.122
|7
|Luke Neese
|Honda CRF250R
|+12.092
|8
|Tristan Lane
|KTM 250SX-F
|+14.603
|9
|Darian Sanayei
|Kawasaki KX250
|+22.311
|10
|Lane Shaw
|KTM 250SX-F
|+30.223
|11
|Bradley Lionnet
|Yamaha YZ250F
|+31.376
|12
|Jerry Robin
|Honda CRF250R
|+32.257
|13
|Brice Klippel
|Honda CRF250R
|+34.520
|14
|Zane Merrett
|KTM 250SX-F
|+38.328
|15
|Tj Albright
|KTM 250SX-F
|+50.712
|16
|Chase Marquier
|Honda CRF250R
|6 Laps
|17
|Carter Gordon
|KTM 250SX-F
|+1m32.659
|18
|Nick Gaines
|Yamaha YZ250F
|3 Laps
|19
|Hardy Munoz
|KTM 250SX-F
|2 Laps
|20
|Justin Thompson
|Kawasaki KX250
|+00.884
|21
|Justin Starling
|Honda CRF250R
|DNS
|22
|Hunter Sayles
|KTM 250SX-F
|DNS
|Pos
|Rider
|M1
|M2
|M3
|Total
|1
|Chase Sexton
|2
|1
|2
|26
|2
|Shane Mcelrath
|3
|2
|1
|23
|3
|Rj Hampshire
|1
|6
|3
|21
|4
|Jeremy Martin
|5
|3
|4
|19
|5
|Garrett Marchbanks
|6
|4
|5
|18
|6
|Joshua Hill
|9
|7
|6
|17
|7
|Joey Crown
|7
|5
|10
|16
|8
|Enzo Lopes
|8
|8
|7
|15
|9
|Jalek Swoll
|10
|12
|9
|14
|10
|Jo Shimoda
|14
|10
|8
|13
|11
|Jordan Bailey
|13
|11
|12
|12
|12
|John Short
|12
|9
|15
|11
|13
|Jordon Smith
|4
|20
|14
|10
|14
|Lorenzo Locurcio
|16
|17
|11
|9
|15
|Curren Thurman
|17
|15
|13
|8
|16
|Dustin Winter
|15
|13
|18
|7
|17
|Richard Jackson
|18
|16
|16
|6
|18
|Jace Owen
|11
|21
|21
|5
|19
|Kevin Moranz
|21
|14
|19
|4
|20
|Isaac Teasdale
|20
|18
|17
|3
|21
|Wilson Fleming
|19
|19
|20
|2
|22
|Kyle Peters
|22
|22
|22
|1
|Pos
|Rider
|Total
|1
|Dylan Ferrandis
|135
|2
|Justin Cooper
|128
|3
|Austin Forkner
|122
|4
|Brandon Hartranft
|110
|5
|Alex Martin
|98
|6
|Jacob Hayes
|89
|7
|Luke Clout
|83
|8
|Michael Mosiman
|82
|9
|Derek Drake
|78
|10
|Mitchell Oldenburg
|72
|11
|Carson Brown
|72
|12
|Martin Castelo
|53
|13
|Killian Auberson
|51
|14
|Aaron Tanti
|50
|15
|Chase Sexton
|49
|16
|Shane Mcelrath
|49
|17
|Jett Lawrence
|46
|18
|Jay Wilson
|45
|19
|Robbie Wageman
|43
|20
|Jeremy Martin
|40
|21
|Rj Hampshire
|38
|22
|Garrett Marchbanks
|37
|23
|Michael Leib
|32
|24
|Joey Crown
|31
|25
|Christian Craig
|29
|26
|Jordon Smith
|28
|27
|Joshua Hill
|28
|28
|Cameron Mcadoo
|27
|29
|Logan Karnow
|27
|30
|Jo Shimoda
|26
|31
|Mitchell Falk
|24
|32
|Enzo Lopes
|19
|33
|John Short
|19
|34
|Jordan Bailey
|18
|35
|Kyle Peters
|17
|36
|Jace Owen
|17
|37
|Cheyenne Harmon
|17
|38
|James Decotis
|14
|39
|Jalek Swoll
|14
|40
|Derek Kelley
|13
|41
|Ludovic Macler
|12
|42
|Cedric Soubeyras
|10
|43
|Nick Gaines
|9
|44
|Lorenzo Locurcio
|9
|45
|Curren Thurman
|9
|46
|Jerry Robin
|7
|47
|Dustin Winter
|7
|48
|Lorenzo Camporese
|7
|49
|Richard Jackson
|6
|50
|Chris Howell
|6
|51
|Taiki Koga
|5
|52
|Hunter Sayles
|5