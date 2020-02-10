Blow by blow recap from the SX mains in San Diego | Video Highlights

2020 AMA Supercross Results

Round Six – San Diego

Images by Hoppenworld

250

Michael Mosiman scored yet another holeshot when the gates dropped for the 250 Main to lead the way on the first lap from Australia’s Luke Clout but the South Australian had Austin Forkner and Dylan Ferrandis right on his hammer and both managed to slip past him at the end of the second long whoops section.

Justin Cooper and Cameron McAdoo then pushed Clout further back to sixth. Countrymen Aaron Tanti was running ninth at this early stage of the race and Jay Wilson 12th.

Mosiman held on to the lead until the 11-minute remaining mark on the time clock. A mistake by Mosiman then allowed Ferrandis through and pushed Mosiman back to third place. A lap later Cooper pushed Mosiman further back to fourth.

McAdoo then had a machine problem which put him out of the race and promoted Clout back up to fifth place on the Penrite Honda. With five-minutes left on the clock Wilson was in 11th and Tanti 15th.

Ferrandis pulled alongside Forkner a couple of times but could not complete a clean pass and then lost ground after each of those two attempts.

If the Frenchman was not on probation from his take-out move on Christian Craig at Anaheim II earlier in the season he would have completed at least one of those pass attempts after making contact with Forkner, but Ferrandis needed to be careful.

The eventual move came with just over a minute left on the clock with an aggressive but fair enough pass on Forkner. Once through to the lead Ferrandis left Forkner in his wake and pulled away with ease.

Ferrandis the winner by over six-seconds with Coooper equidistant in third completing the podium. Again the Frenchman was booed loudly by the crowd during the post-race interview.

Early leader Michael Mosiman claimed fourth place ahead of Hartfranft who squeezed past Clout late in the race to push the Penrite Honda rider back to sixth place. Countrymen Jay Wilson crossed the line in 11th while Aaron Tanti carded a 14th place finish.

Dylan Ferrandis now leads Justin Cooper by seven-points in the 250SX West Championship Standings. Luke Clout is currently the highest ranked Australian in seventh ahead of Aaron Tanti in 14th, the injured Jett Lawrence in 15th and Jay Wilson in 16th. The 250 West series now has a six-week break as the East Coast series kicks off in Florida next weekend.

250 Main Video Highlights

250 SX Results/Standings