Blow by blow recap from the SX mains in San Diego | Video Highlights

2020 AMA Supercross Results
Round Six – San Diego
Images by Hoppenworld
250
Michael Mosiman scored yet another holeshot when the gates dropped for the 250 Main to lead the way on the first lap from Australia’s Luke Clout but the South Australian had Austin Forkner and Dylan Ferrandis right on his hammer and both managed to slip past him at the end of the second long whoops section.
Justin Cooper and Cameron McAdoo then pushed Clout further back to sixth. Countrymen Aaron Tanti was running ninth at this early stage of the race and Jay Wilson 12th.
Mosiman held on to the lead until the 11-minute remaining mark on the time clock. A mistake by Mosiman then allowed Ferrandis through and pushed Mosiman back to third place. A lap later Cooper pushed Mosiman further back to fourth.
McAdoo then had a machine problem which put him out of the race and promoted Clout back up to fifth place on the Penrite Honda. With five-minutes left on the clock Wilson was in 11th and Tanti 15th.
Ferrandis pulled alongside Forkner a couple of times but could not complete a clean pass and then lost ground after each of those two attempts.
If the Frenchman was not on probation from his take-out move on Christian Craig at Anaheim II earlier in the season he would have completed at least one of those pass attempts after making contact with Forkner, but Ferrandis needed to be careful.
The eventual move came with just over a minute left on the clock with an aggressive but fair enough pass on Forkner. Once through to the lead Ferrandis left Forkner in his wake and pulled away with ease.
Ferrandis the winner by over six-seconds with Coooper equidistant in third completing the podium. Again the Frenchman was booed loudly by the crowd during the post-race interview.
Early leader Michael Mosiman claimed fourth place ahead of Hartfranft who squeezed past Clout late in the race to push the Penrite Honda rider back to sixth place. Countrymen Jay Wilson crossed the line in 11th while Aaron Tanti carded a 14th place finish.
Dylan Ferrandis now leads Justin Cooper by seven-points in the 250SX West Championship Standings. Luke Clout is currently the highest ranked Australian in seventh ahead of Aaron Tanti in 14th, the injured Jett Lawrence in 15th and Jay Wilson in 16th. The 250 West series now has a six-week break as the East Coast series kicks off in Florida next weekend.
250 Main Video Highlights
250 SX Results/Standings
|Pos
|Rider
|Bike
|Time/Gap
|1
|Dylan Ferrandis
|Yamaha YZ250F
|19 Laps
|2
|Austin Forkner
|Kawasaki KX250
|+06.123
|3
|Justin Cooper
|Yamaha YZ250F
|+13.063
|4
|Michael Mosiman
|Husqvarna FC250
|+21.864
|5
|Brandon Hartranft
|KTM 250SX-F Factory Edi
|+37.758
|6
|Luke Clout
|Honda CRF250R
|+41.165
|7
|Jacob Hayes
|Husqvarna FC250
|+47.014
|8
|Carson Brown
|Husqvarna FC250
|+48.761
|9
|Derek Drake
|KTM 250SX-F Factory Edi
|+49.226
|10
|Alex Martin
|Suzuki RMZ250
|18 Laps
|11
|Jay Wilson
|Yamaha YZ250F
|+06.901
|12
|Martin Castelo
|Husqvarna FC250
|+08.904
|13
|Killian Auberson
|Husqvarna FC250
|+11.962
|14
|Aaron Tanti
|Yamaha YZ250F
|+31.338
|15
|Logan Karnow
|Kawasaki KX250
|+35.619
|16
|Cheyenne Harmon
|Honda CRF250R
|+40.150
|17
|Mitchell Falk
|Honda CRF250R
|17 Laps
|18
|Ludovic Macler
|Kawasaki KX250
|+09.240
|19
|Bryson Gardner
|Honda CRF250R
|+12.423
|20
|Chris Howell
|Husqvarna FC250
|+15.634
|21
|Lorenzo Camporese
|Kawasaki KX250
|14 Laps
|22
|Cameron Mcadoo
|Kawasaki KX250
|7 Laps
|Pos
|Rider
|Bike
|Time/Gap
|1
|Martin Castelo
|Husqvarna FC250
|7 Laps
|2
|Cheyenne Harmon
|Honda CRF250R
|+02.257
|3
|Ludovic Macler
|Kawasaki KX250
|+03.441
|4
|Lorenzo Camporese
|Kawasaki KX250
|+04.211
|5
|Robbie Wageman
|Yamaha YZ250F
|+05.222
|6
|Mathias Jorgensen
|Kawasaki KX250
|+07.502
|7
|Tyler Gibbs
|Yamaha YZ250F
|+13.969
|8
|Broc Shoemaker
|Yamaha YZ250F
|+16.329
|9
|Devin Harriman
|Suzuki RMZ250
|+17.497
|10
|Dare Demartile
|Honda CRF250R
|+21.059
|11
|RJ Wageman
|Honda CRF250R
|+23.394
|12
|Jeffrey Meurs
|Husqvarna FC250
|+24.030
|13
|Xylian Ramella
|KTM 250SX-F
|+24.550
|14
|Wyatt Lyonsmith
|KTM 250SX-F
|+29.678
|15
|Chase Felong
|Husqvarna FC250
|+31.231
|16
|Addison Emory
|Yamaha YZ250F
|+37.928
|17
|Chance Blackburn
|Yamaha YZ250F
|+40.003
|18
|Hunter Schlosser
|Yamaha YZ250F
|+42.413
|19
|Kordel Caro
|Yamaha YZ250F
|+43.558
|20
|Todd Bannister
|/
|+54.591
|21
|Blaine Silveira
|Honda CRF250R
|+58.104
|22
|Deegan Vonlossberg
|Yamaha YZ250F
|6 Laps
|Pos
|Rider
|Bike
|Tim/Gap
|1
|Dylan Ferrandis
|Yamaha YZ250F
|8 Laps
|2
|Michael Mosiman
|Husqvarna FC250
|+03.527
|3
|Justin Cooper
|Yamaha YZ250F
|+04.265
|4
|Jacob Hayes
|Husqvarna FC250
|+14.408
|5
|Jay Wilson
|Yamaha YZ250F
|+21.434
|6
|Luke Clout
|Honda CRF250R
|+25.993
|7
|Chris Howell
|Husqvarna FC250
|+30.240
|8
|Logan Karnow
|Kawasaki KX250
|+36.025
|9
|Bryson Gardner
|Honda CRF250R
|+38.961
|10
|Martin Castelo
|Husqvarna FC250
|+41.622
|11
|Mathias Jorgensen
|Kawasaki KX250
|+42.764
|12
|Chase Felong
|Husqvarna FC250
|+44.680
|13
|Hunter Schlosser
|Yamaha YZ250F
|+57.773
|14
|Tyler Gibbs
|Yamaha YZ250F
|7 Laps
|15
|Deegan Vonlossberg
|Yamaha YZ250F
|+00.397
|16
|Jeffrey Meurs
|Husqvarna FC250
|+04.384
|17
|Kordel Caro
|Yamaha YZ250F
|+31.120
|18
|Robbie Wageman
|Yamaha YZ250F
|+42.652
|19
|Addison Emory
|Yamaha YZ250F
|+45.234
|20
|Broc Shoemaker
|Yamaha YZ250F
|+47.491
|Pos
|Rider
|Bike
|Time/Gap
|1
|Austin Forkner
|Kawasaki KX250
|9 Laps
|2
|Cameron Mcadoo
|Kawasaki KX250
|+06.648
|3
|Derek Drake
|KTM 250SX-F Factory Edi
|+09.798
|4
|Carson Brown
|Husqvarna FC250
|+18.116
|5
|Aaron Tanti
|Yamaha YZ250F
|+20.364
|6
|Alex Martin
|Suzuki RMZ250
|+21.452
|7
|Brandon Hartranft
|KTM 250SX-F Factory Edi
|+31.344
|8
|Mitchell Falk
|Honda CRF250R
|+32.677
|9
|Killian Auberson
|Husqvarna FC250
|+44.257
|10
|Ludovic Macler
|Kawasaki KX250
|+50.043
|11
|Lorenzo Camporese
|Kawasaki KX250
|+53.594
|12
|RJ Wageman
|Honda CRF250R
|+54.719
|13
|Cheyenne Harmon
|Honda CRF250R
|+55.208
|14
|Devin Harriman
|Suzuki RMZ250
|8 Laps
|15
|Dare Demartile
|Honda CRF250R
|+01.979
|16
|Xylian Ramella
|KTM 250SX-F
|+08.471
|17
|Todd Bannister
|+18.685
|18
|Chance Blackburn
|Yamaha YZ250F
|+25.692
|19
|Wyatt Lyonsmith
|KTM 250SX-F
|7 Laps
|20
|Blaine Silveira
|Honda CRF250R
|4 Laps
|Pos
|Rider
|Points
|1
|Dylan Ferrandis
|135
|2
|Justin Cooper
|128
|3
|Austin Forkner
|122
|4
|Brandon Hartranft
|110
|5
|Alex Martin
|98
|6
|Jacob Hayes
|89
|7
|Luke Clout
|83
|8
|Michael Mosiman
|82
|9
|Derek Drake
|78
|10
|Mitchell Oldenburg
|72
|11
|Carson Brown
|72
|12
|Martin Castelo
|53
|13
|Killian Auberson
|51
|14
|Aaron Tanti
|50
|15
|Jett Lawrence
|46
|16
|Jay Wilson
|45
|17
|Robbie Wageman
|43
|18
|Michael Leib
|32
|19
|Christian Craig
|29
|20
|Cameron Mcadoo
|27
|21
|Logan Karnow
|27
|22
|Mitchell Falk
|24
|23
|Cheyenne Harmon
|17
|24
|Derek Kelley
|13
|25
|Ludovic Macler
|12
|26
|Lorenzo Camporese
|7
|27
|Chris Howell
|6
|28
|Taiki Koga
|5
|29
|Bryson Gardner
|4
450
Blake Baggett and Aaron Plessinger fronted the pack into turn one but Adam Cianciarulo and Cooper Webb made short work of that pair and were running 1-2 in no time.
Championship leader Ken Roczen was back in eighth after the opening couple of laps while Eli Tomac was in ninth after squeezing past Jason Anderson and Justin Brayton.
Justin Barcia took fifth place from Malcolm Stewart with 16-minutes remaining on the clock. That pair when the closed down by Ken Roczen and Eli Tomac with both of them making short work of Malcolm Stewart.
Aaron Plessinger has been running third but a mistake cost the Yamaha man dearly as he spun out and lost five positions before he was back up to speed.
Tomac then made a move on Roczen to push his way up fifth place and a couple of laps later then also got by Barcia to claim fourth place.
Barcia took the fight right up to Tomac though and got back past the Kawasaki man, their tussle allowed Roczen to close in again. Tomac passed Barcia again and this time around was able to put some clear air between himself and the #7 Yamaha.
With eight-minutes remaining Cooper Webb managed to reel Adam Cianciarulo in and started challenging for the lead. Blake Baggett was three-seconds behind that pair in third and at that stage of the moto had six-seconds on the now fourth placed Tomac.
Chad Reed was running just inside the top 20 before retiring with a bike problem.
It took Cooper Webb a lot longer to work his way past Cianciarulo than he would have liked but eventually made the move with two-minutes remaining on the clock. The track lay-out made passing moves very hard to pull off, as every unsuccessful attempt cost the challenger a lot of time. Cianciarulo tried to come back at Webb but the KTM man had his measure and pulled away in the closing stages to take the victory by over three-seconds.
Blake Baggett a strong podium finish with a good buffer over fourth placed Tomac. Ken Roczen was not able to challenge Barcia for fifth, the championship leader finishing sixth just ahead of fellow Honda rider Justin Brayton.
450 Main Video Highlights
Post Race Press Conference
450 SX Results/Standings
|Pos
|Rider
|Bike
|Time/Gap
|1
|Cooper Webb
|KTM 450SX-F Factory Edi
|25 Laps
|2
|Adam Cianciarulo
|Kawasaki KX450
|+02.751
|3
|Blake Baggett
|KTM 450SX-F Factory Edi
|+05.554
|4
|Eli Tomac
|Kawasaki KX450
|+09.123
|5
|Justin Barcia
|Yamaha YZ450F
|+11.597
|6
|Ken Roczen
|Honda CRF450R Works E
|+17.676
|7
|Justin Brayton
|Honda CRF450R
|+22.938
|8
|Malcolm Stewart
|Honda CRF450R
|+24.877
|9
|Justin Hill
|Honda CRF450R
|+27.305
|10
|Aaron Plessinger
|Yamaha YZ450F
|+28.372
|11
|Zach Osborne
|Husqvarna FC450 Factory
|+33.886
|12
|Martin Davalos
|KTM 450SX-F Factory Edi
|+38.326
|13
|Dean Wilson
|Husqvarna FC450 Factory
|+39.442
|14
|Jason Anderson
|Husqvarna FC450 Factory
|24 Laps
|15
|Vince Friese
|Honda CRF450R
|+08.723
|16
|Tyler Bowers
|Kawasaki KX450
|+12.857
|17
|Benny Bloss
|Yamaha YZ450F
|+17.077
|18
|Kyle Chisholm
|Yamaha YZ450F
|+29.341
|19
|Alex Ray
|Kawasaki KX450
|+40.188
|20
|Jason Clermont
|Kawasaki KX450
|22 Laps
|21
|Chad Reed
|Honda CRF450R
|13 Laps
|22
|Ryan Breece
|Suzuki RMZ450
|6 Laps
|Pos
|Rider
|Bike
|Time/Gap
|1
|Benny Bloss
|Yamaha YZ450F
|7 Laps
|2
|Kyle Chisholm
|Yamaha YZ450F
|+02.460
|3
|Jason Clermont
|Kawasaki KX450
|+06.504
|4
|Alex Ray
|Kawasaki KX450
|+07.400
|5
|John Short
|Honda CRF250R
|+10.437
|6
|Adam Enticknap
|Suzuki RMZ450
|+15.213
|7
|Joshua Cartwright
|Kawasaki KX450
|+15.910
|8
|Cade Autenrieth
|Honda CRF450R
|+17.342
|9
|Nick Schmidt
|Husqvarna FC450
|+23.315
|10
|Aj Catanzaro
|Kawasaki KX450
|+23.911
|11
|James Weeks
|Yamaha YZ450F
|+23.922
|12
|Kyle Cunningham
|Suzuki RMZ450
|+24.638
|13
|Joel Wightman
|Honda CRF450R
|+25.243
|14
|Curren Thurman
|KTM 450SX-F
|+29.439
|15
|Theodore Pauli
|Kawasaki KX450
|+30.657
|16
|Alexander Nagy
|KTM 450SX-F
|+39.194
|17
|Tevin Tapia
|Yamaha YZ450F
|+41.465
|18
|Josh Greco
|KTM 450SX-F
|+43.323
|19
|Cade Clason
|Kawasaki KX450
|+50.303
|20
|Jerry Robin
|Honda CRF450R
|6 Laps
|21
|Joan Cros
|Kawasaki KX450
|+26.308
|22
|Austin Politelli
|Honda CRF450R
|4 Laps
|Pos
|Rider
|Bike
|Time/Gap
|1
|Ken Roczen
|Honda CRF450R Works E
|9 Laps
|2
|Zach Osborne
|Husqvarna FC450 Factory
|+11.434
|3
|Eli Tomac
|Kawasaki KX450
|+12.198
|4
|Justin Hill
|Honda CRF450R
|+15.894
|5
|Aaron Plessinger
|Yamaha YZ450F
|+19.579
|6
|Cooper Webb
|KTM 450SX-F Factory Edi
|+27.011
|7
|Martin Davalos
|KTM 450SX-F Factory Edi
|+28.291
|8
|Vince Friese
|Honda CRF450R
|+30.581
|9
|Chad Reed
|Honda CRF450R
|+31.982
|10
|Kyle Chisholm
|Yamaha YZ450F
|+34.304
|11
|Cade Autenrieth
|Honda CRF450R
|+44.559
|12
|James Weeks
|Yamaha YZ450F
|+46.259
|13
|Adam Enticknap
|Suzuki RMZ450
|+49.262
|14
|Jerry Robin
|Honda CRF450R
|+52.814
|15
|John Short
|Honda CRF250R
|+54.775
|16
|Joan Cros
|Kawasaki KX450
|8 Laps
|17
|Joel Wightman
|Honda CRF450R
|+13.628
|18
|Alexander Nagy
|KTM 450SX-F
|+26.610
|19
|Tevin Tapia
|Yamaha YZ450F
|5 Laps
|20
|Alex Ray
|Kawasaki KX450
|DNS
|Pos
|Rider
|Bike
|Time/Gap
|1
|Adam Cianciarulo
|Kawasaki KX450
|9 Laps
|2
|Justin Brayton
|Honda CRF450R
|+02.933
|3
|Blake Baggett
|KTM 450SX-F Factory Edi
|+08.296
|4
|Justin Barcia
|Yamaha YZ450F
|+10.575
|5
|Jason Anderson
|Husqvarna FC450 Factory
|+12.558
|6
|Malcolm Stewart
|Honda CRF450R
|+13.404
|7
|Dean Wilson
|Husqvarna FC450 Factory
|+14.076
|8
|Tyler Bowers
|Kawasaki KX450
|+31.461
|9
|Ryan Breece
|Suzuki RMZ450
|+34.433
|10
|Benny Bloss
|Yamaha YZ450F
|+36.516
|11
|Jason Clermont
|Kawasaki KX450
|+40.110
|12
|Joshua Cartwright
|Kawasaki KX450
|+43.276
|13
|Austin Politelli
|Honda CRF450R
|+45.614
|14
|Nick Schmidt
|Husqvarna FC450
|+49.629
|15
|Cade Clason
|Kawasaki KX450
|+52.317
|16
|Aj Catanzaro
|Kawasaki KX450
|+52.459
|17
|Kyle Cunningham
|Suzuki RMZ450
|+56.252
|18
|Curren Thurman
|KTM 450SX-F
|8 Laps
|19
|Theodore Pauli
|Kawasaki KX450
|+04.763
|20
|Josh Greco
|KTM 450SX-F
|+28.593
|Pos
|Rider
|Points
|1
|Ken Roczen
|130
|2
|Eli Tomac
|129
|3
|Cooper Webb
|121
|4
|Justin Barcia
|116
|5
|Adam Cianciarulo
|113
|6
|Jason Anderson
|105
|7
|Blake Baggett
|90
|8
|Malcolm Stewart
|90
|9
|Justin Brayton
|89
|10
|Zach Osborne
|75
|11
|Justin Hill
|75
|12
|Aaron Plessinger
|70
|13
|Dean Wilson
|69
|14
|Vince Friese
|60
|15
|Martin Davalos
|50
|16
|Tyler Bowers
|34
|17
|Justin Bogle
|24
|18
|Alex Ray
|19
|19
|Chris Blose
|18
|20
|Chad Reed
|17
|21
|Kyle Chisholm
|15
|22
|Ryan Breece
|13
|23
|Benny Bloss
|13
|24
|Kyle Cunningham
|11
|25
|James Decotis
|4
|26
|Jason Clermont
|3
|27
|Cade Autenrieth
|3
|28
|Fredrik Noren
|2
|29
|Jerry Robin
|1
|30
|Joshua Cartwright
|1