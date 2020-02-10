Blow by blow recap from the SX mains in San Diego | Video Highlights

2020 AMA Supercross Results
Round Six – San Diego

Images by Hoppenworld

250

AMA SX Rnd SanDiego Start Multiple SX SAN Kardy
San Diego 250SX gets underway with Mosiman leading from Clout

Michael Mosiman scored yet another holeshot when the gates dropped for the 250 Main to lead the way on the first lap from Australia’s Luke Clout but the South Australian had Austin Forkner and Dylan Ferrandis right on his hammer and both managed to slip past him at the end of the second long whoops section.

AMA SX Rnd SanDiego Mosiman Clout Multiple SX SAN Kardy
Mosiman leading from Clout at the beginning of the 250 Main

Justin Cooper and Cameron McAdoo then pushed Clout further back to sixth.  Countrymen Aaron Tanti was running ninth at this early stage of the race and Jay Wilson 12th.

Mosiman held on to the lead until the 11-minute remaining mark on the time clock. A mistake by Mosiman then allowed Ferrandis through and pushed Mosiman back to third place. A lap later Cooper pushed Mosiman further back to fourth.

AMA SX Rnd SanDiego Mosiman Ferrandis Multiple SX SAN Kardy
Ferrandis chases Mosiman

McAdoo then had a machine problem which put him out of the race and promoted Clout back up to fifth place on the Penrite Honda.   With five-minutes left on the clock Wilson was in 11th and Tanti 15th.

AMA SX Rnd SanDiego Forkner Ferrandis Multiple SX SAN Kardy
Ferrandis chasing Forkner

Ferrandis pulled alongside Forkner a couple of times but could not complete a clean pass and then lost ground after each of those two attempts.

AMA SX Rnd SanDiego Ferrandis Forkner Multiple SX SAN Kardy
Ferrandis trod carefully around Forkner and pulled out of a few potential passes with that probation hanging over his head…

If the Frenchman was not on probation from his take-out move on Christian Craig at Anaheim II earlier in the season he would have completed at least one of those pass attempts after making contact with Forkner, but Ferrandis needed to be careful. 

AMA SX Rnd SanDiego Forkner Ferrandis Multiple SX SAN Kardy
Ferrandis chasing Forkner

The eventual move came with just over a minute left on the clock with an aggressive but fair enough pass on Forkner. Once through to the lead Ferrandis left Forkner in his wake and pulled away with ease.

AMA SX Rnd SanDiego Ferrandis Forkner Multiple SX SAN Kardy
Ferrandis finally put the move on Forkner

Ferrandis the winner by over six-seconds with Coooper equidistant in third completing the podium.  Again the Frenchman was booed loudly by the crowd during the post-race interview.

AMA SX Rnd SanDiego Hartranft Clout Multiple SX SAN Kardy
Luke Clout was in the think of things throughout the 250 Main

Early leader Michael Mosiman claimed fourth place ahead of Hartfranft who squeezed past Clout late in the race to push the Penrite Honda rider back to sixth place. Countrymen Jay Wilson crossed the line in 11th while Aaron Tanti carded a 14th place finish.

Dylan Ferrandis now leads Justin Cooper by seven-points in the 250SX West Championship Standings. Luke Clout is currently the highest ranked Australian in seventh ahead of Aaron Tanti in 14th, the injured Jett Lawrence in 15th and Jay Wilson in 16th. The 250 West series now has a six-week break as the East Coast series kicks off in Florida next weekend.

250 Main Video Highlights

250 SX Results/Standings

Main Event

Pos Rider Bike Time/Gap
1 Dylan Ferrandis Yamaha YZ250F 19 Laps
2 Austin Forkner Kawasaki KX250 +06.123
3 Justin Cooper Yamaha YZ250F +13.063
4 Michael Mosiman Husqvarna FC250 +21.864
5 Brandon Hartranft KTM 250SX-F Factory Edi +37.758
6 Luke Clout Honda CRF250R +41.165
7 Jacob Hayes Husqvarna FC250 +47.014
8 Carson Brown Husqvarna FC250 +48.761
9 Derek Drake KTM 250SX-F Factory Edi +49.226
10 Alex Martin Suzuki RMZ250 18 Laps
11 Jay Wilson Yamaha YZ250F +06.901
12 Martin Castelo Husqvarna FC250 +08.904
13 Killian Auberson Husqvarna FC250 +11.962
14 Aaron Tanti Yamaha YZ250F +31.338
15 Logan Karnow Kawasaki KX250 +35.619
16 Cheyenne Harmon Honda CRF250R +40.150
17 Mitchell Falk Honda CRF250R 17 Laps
18 Ludovic Macler Kawasaki KX250 +09.240
19 Bryson Gardner Honda CRF250R +12.423
20 Chris Howell Husqvarna FC250 +15.634
21 Lorenzo Camporese Kawasaki KX250 14 Laps
22 Cameron Mcadoo Kawasaki KX250 7 Laps

LCQ

Pos Rider Bike Time/Gap
1 Martin Castelo Husqvarna FC250 7 Laps
2 Cheyenne Harmon Honda CRF250R +02.257
3 Ludovic Macler Kawasaki KX250 +03.441
4 Lorenzo Camporese Kawasaki KX250 +04.211
5 Robbie Wageman Yamaha YZ250F +05.222
6 Mathias Jorgensen Kawasaki KX250 +07.502
7 Tyler Gibbs Yamaha YZ250F +13.969
8 Broc Shoemaker Yamaha YZ250F +16.329
9 Devin Harriman Suzuki RMZ250 +17.497
10 Dare Demartile Honda CRF250R +21.059
11 RJ Wageman Honda CRF250R +23.394
12 Jeffrey Meurs Husqvarna FC250 +24.030
13 Xylian Ramella KTM 250SX-F +24.550
14 Wyatt Lyonsmith KTM 250SX-F +29.678
15 Chase Felong Husqvarna FC250 +31.231
16 Addison Emory Yamaha YZ250F +37.928
17 Chance Blackburn Yamaha YZ250F +40.003
18 Hunter Schlosser Yamaha YZ250F +42.413
19 Kordel Caro Yamaha YZ250F +43.558
20 Todd Bannister / +54.591
21 Blaine Silveira Honda CRF250R +58.104
22 Deegan Vonlossberg Yamaha YZ250F 6 Laps

Heat Two

Pos Rider Bike Tim/Gap
1 Dylan Ferrandis Yamaha YZ250F 8 Laps
2 Michael Mosiman Husqvarna FC250 +03.527
3 Justin Cooper Yamaha YZ250F +04.265
4 Jacob Hayes Husqvarna FC250 +14.408
5 Jay Wilson Yamaha YZ250F +21.434
6 Luke Clout Honda CRF250R +25.993
7 Chris Howell Husqvarna FC250 +30.240
8 Logan Karnow Kawasaki KX250 +36.025
9 Bryson Gardner Honda CRF250R +38.961
10 Martin Castelo Husqvarna FC250 +41.622
11 Mathias Jorgensen Kawasaki KX250 +42.764
12 Chase Felong Husqvarna FC250 +44.680
13 Hunter Schlosser Yamaha YZ250F +57.773
14 Tyler Gibbs Yamaha YZ250F 7 Laps
15 Deegan Vonlossberg Yamaha YZ250F +00.397
16 Jeffrey Meurs Husqvarna FC250 +04.384
17 Kordel Caro Yamaha YZ250F +31.120
18 Robbie Wageman Yamaha YZ250F +42.652
19 Addison Emory Yamaha YZ250F +45.234
20 Broc Shoemaker Yamaha YZ250F +47.491

Heat One

Pos Rider Bike Time/Gap
1 Austin Forkner Kawasaki KX250 9 Laps
2 Cameron Mcadoo Kawasaki KX250 +06.648
3 Derek Drake KTM 250SX-F Factory Edi +09.798
4 Carson Brown Husqvarna FC250 +18.116
5 Aaron Tanti Yamaha YZ250F +20.364
6 Alex Martin Suzuki RMZ250 +21.452
7 Brandon Hartranft KTM 250SX-F Factory Edi +31.344
8 Mitchell Falk Honda CRF250R +32.677
9 Killian Auberson Husqvarna FC250 +44.257
10 Ludovic Macler Kawasaki KX250 +50.043
11 Lorenzo Camporese Kawasaki KX250 +53.594
12 RJ Wageman Honda CRF250R +54.719
13 Cheyenne Harmon Honda CRF250R +55.208
14 Devin Harriman Suzuki RMZ250 8 Laps
15 Dare Demartile Honda CRF250R +01.979
16 Xylian Ramella KTM 250SX-F +08.471
17 Todd Bannister +18.685
18 Chance Blackburn Yamaha YZ250F +25.692
19 Wyatt Lyonsmith KTM 250SX-F 7 Laps
20 Blaine Silveira Honda CRF250R 4 Laps

Standings

Pos Rider Points
1 Dylan Ferrandis 135
2 Justin Cooper 128
3 Austin Forkner 122
4 Brandon Hartranft 110
5 Alex Martin 98
6 Jacob Hayes 89
7 Luke Clout 83
8 Michael Mosiman 82
9 Derek Drake 78
10 Mitchell Oldenburg 72
11 Carson Brown 72
12 Martin Castelo 53
13 Killian Auberson 51
14 Aaron Tanti 50
15 Jett Lawrence 46
16 Jay Wilson 45
17 Robbie Wageman 43
18 Michael Leib 32
19 Christian Craig 29
20 Cameron Mcadoo 27
21 Logan Karnow 27
22 Mitchell Falk 24
23 Cheyenne Harmon 17
24 Derek Kelley 13
25 Ludovic Macler 12
26 Lorenzo Camporese 7
27 Chris Howell 6
28 Taiki Koga 5
29 Bryson Gardner 4

450

Blake Baggett and Aaron Plessinger fronted the pack into turn one but Adam Cianciarulo and Cooper Webb made short work of that pair and were running 1-2 in no time.

AMA SX Rnd SanDiego Cianciarulo Webb Multiple SX SAN Kardy
Adam Cianciarulo leading from Cooper Webb

Championship leader Ken Roczen was back in eighth after the opening couple of laps while Eli Tomac was in ninth after squeezing past Jason Anderson and Justin Brayton.

Justin Barcia took fifth place from Malcolm Stewart with 16-minutes remaining on the clock.  That pair when the closed down by Ken Roczen and Eli Tomac with both of them making short work of Malcolm Stewart.

AMA SX Rnd SanDiego Stewart Multiple SX SAN Kardy
Malcolm Stewart

Aaron Plessinger has been running third but a mistake cost the Yamaha man dearly as he spun out and lost five positions before he was back up to speed.

Tomac then made a move on Roczen to push his way up fifth place and a couple of laps later then also got by Barcia to claim fourth place.

AMA SX Rnd SanDiego barcia Roczen Multiple SX SAN Kardy
Barcia leads Roczen and Tomac

Barcia took the fight right up to Tomac though and got back past the Kawasaki man, their tussle allowed Roczen to close in again.  Tomac passed Barcia again and this time around was able to put some clear air between himself and the #7 Yamaha.

AMA SX Rnd SanDiego Tomac Roczen Multiple SX SAN Kardy
Ken Roczen and Eli Tomac

With eight-minutes remaining Cooper Webb managed to reel Adam Cianciarulo in and started challenging for the lead. Blake Baggett was three-seconds behind that pair in third and at that stage of the moto had six-seconds on the now fourth placed Tomac.

AMA SX Rnd SanDiego Baggett Barcia Multiple SX SAN Kardy
Blake Baggett started well in San Diego

Chad Reed was running just inside the top 20 before retiring with a bike problem.

It took Cooper Webb a lot longer to work his way past Cianciarulo than he would have liked but eventually made the move with two-minutes remaining on the clock. The track lay-out made passing moves very hard to pull off, as every unsuccessful attempt cost the challenger a lot of time. Cianciarulo tried to come back at Webb but the KTM man had his measure and pulled away in the closing stages to take the victory by over three-seconds.

AMA SX Rnd SanDiego Webb Wins J K
Copper Webb takes the win

Blake Baggett a strong podium finish with a good buffer over fourth placed Tomac. Ken Roczen was not able to challenge Barcia for fifth, the championship leader finishing sixth just ahead of fellow Honda rider Justin Brayton.

450 Main Video Highlights

Post Race Press Conference

450 SX Results/Standings

Main Event

Pos Rider Bike Time/Gap
1 Cooper Webb KTM 450SX-F Factory Edi 25 Laps
2 Adam Cianciarulo Kawasaki KX450 +02.751
3 Blake Baggett KTM 450SX-F Factory Edi +05.554
4 Eli Tomac Kawasaki KX450 +09.123
5 Justin Barcia Yamaha YZ450F +11.597
6 Ken Roczen Honda CRF450R Works E +17.676
7 Justin Brayton Honda CRF450R +22.938
8 Malcolm Stewart Honda CRF450R +24.877
9 Justin Hill Honda CRF450R +27.305
10 Aaron Plessinger Yamaha YZ450F +28.372
11 Zach Osborne Husqvarna FC450 Factory +33.886
12 Martin Davalos KTM 450SX-F Factory Edi +38.326
13 Dean Wilson Husqvarna FC450 Factory +39.442
14 Jason Anderson Husqvarna FC450 Factory 24 Laps
15 Vince Friese Honda CRF450R +08.723
16 Tyler Bowers Kawasaki KX450 +12.857
17 Benny Bloss Yamaha YZ450F +17.077
18 Kyle Chisholm Yamaha YZ450F +29.341
19 Alex Ray Kawasaki KX450 +40.188
20 Jason Clermont Kawasaki KX450 22 Laps
21 Chad Reed Honda CRF450R 13 Laps
22 Ryan Breece Suzuki RMZ450 6 Laps

LCQ

Pos Rider Bike Time/Gap
1 Benny Bloss Yamaha YZ450F 7 Laps
2 Kyle Chisholm Yamaha YZ450F +02.460
3 Jason Clermont Kawasaki KX450 +06.504
4 Alex Ray Kawasaki KX450 +07.400
5 John Short Honda CRF250R +10.437
6 Adam Enticknap Suzuki RMZ450 +15.213
7 Joshua Cartwright Kawasaki KX450 +15.910
8 Cade Autenrieth Honda CRF450R +17.342
9 Nick Schmidt Husqvarna FC450 +23.315
10 Aj Catanzaro Kawasaki KX450 +23.911
11 James Weeks Yamaha YZ450F +23.922
12 Kyle Cunningham Suzuki RMZ450 +24.638
13 Joel Wightman Honda CRF450R +25.243
14 Curren Thurman KTM 450SX-F +29.439
15 Theodore Pauli Kawasaki KX450 +30.657
16 Alexander Nagy KTM 450SX-F +39.194
17 Tevin Tapia Yamaha YZ450F +41.465
18 Josh Greco KTM 450SX-F +43.323
19 Cade Clason Kawasaki KX450 +50.303
20 Jerry Robin Honda CRF450R 6 Laps
21 Joan Cros Kawasaki KX450 +26.308
22 Austin Politelli Honda CRF450R 4 Laps

Heat One

Pos Rider Bike Time/Gap
1 Ken Roczen Honda CRF450R Works E 9 Laps
2 Zach Osborne Husqvarna FC450 Factory +11.434
3 Eli Tomac Kawasaki KX450 +12.198
4 Justin Hill Honda CRF450R +15.894
5 Aaron Plessinger Yamaha YZ450F +19.579
6 Cooper Webb KTM 450SX-F Factory Edi +27.011
7 Martin Davalos KTM 450SX-F Factory Edi +28.291
8 Vince Friese Honda CRF450R +30.581
9 Chad Reed Honda CRF450R +31.982
10 Kyle Chisholm Yamaha YZ450F +34.304
11 Cade Autenrieth Honda CRF450R +44.559
12 James Weeks Yamaha YZ450F +46.259
13 Adam Enticknap Suzuki RMZ450 +49.262
14 Jerry Robin Honda CRF450R +52.814
15 John Short Honda CRF250R +54.775
16 Joan Cros Kawasaki KX450 8 Laps
17 Joel Wightman Honda CRF450R +13.628
18 Alexander Nagy KTM 450SX-F +26.610
19 Tevin Tapia Yamaha YZ450F 5 Laps
20 Alex Ray Kawasaki KX450 DNS

Heat Two

Pos Rider Bike Time/Gap
1 Adam Cianciarulo Kawasaki KX450 9 Laps
2 Justin Brayton Honda CRF450R +02.933
3 Blake Baggett KTM 450SX-F Factory Edi +08.296
4 Justin Barcia Yamaha YZ450F +10.575
5 Jason Anderson Husqvarna FC450 Factory +12.558
6 Malcolm Stewart Honda CRF450R +13.404
7 Dean Wilson Husqvarna FC450 Factory +14.076
8 Tyler Bowers Kawasaki KX450 +31.461
9 Ryan Breece Suzuki RMZ450 +34.433
10 Benny Bloss Yamaha YZ450F +36.516
11 Jason Clermont Kawasaki KX450 +40.110
12 Joshua Cartwright Kawasaki KX450 +43.276
13 Austin Politelli Honda CRF450R +45.614
14 Nick Schmidt Husqvarna FC450 +49.629
15 Cade Clason Kawasaki KX450 +52.317
16 Aj Catanzaro Kawasaki KX450 +52.459
17 Kyle Cunningham Suzuki RMZ450 +56.252
18 Curren Thurman KTM 450SX-F 8 Laps
19 Theodore Pauli Kawasaki KX450 +04.763
20 Josh Greco KTM 450SX-F +28.593

Standings

Pos Rider Points
1 Ken Roczen 130
2 Eli Tomac 129
3 Cooper Webb 121
4 Justin Barcia 116
5 Adam Cianciarulo 113
6 Jason Anderson 105
7 Blake Baggett 90
8 Malcolm Stewart 90
9 Justin Brayton 89
10 Zach Osborne 75
11 Justin Hill 75
12 Aaron Plessinger 70
13 Dean Wilson 69
14 Vince Friese 60
15 Martin Davalos 50
16 Tyler Bowers 34
17 Justin Bogle 24
18 Alex Ray 19
19 Chris Blose 18
20 Chad Reed 17
21 Kyle Chisholm 15
22 Ryan Breece 13
23 Benny Bloss 13
24 Kyle Cunningham 11
25 James Decotis 4
26 Jason Clermont 3
27 Cade Autenrieth 3
28 Fredrik Noren 2
29 Jerry Robin 1
30 Joshua Cartwright 1
AMA SX Rnd SanDiego Webb Wins J K

