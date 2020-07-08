2020 ASBK calendar up in the air again

The news we had been expecting came today in the shape of this following statement from Motorcycling Australia that confirms that the recently rescheduled round two of the 2020 Mi-Bike Australian Superbike Championship at Morgan Park will be further delayed. An updated provisional calendar is expected to be issued later this week.

The frustrations seem to be never ending and I feel for everyone involved, from M.A., to the teams, the sponsors and to the riders themselves. I wonder just how close we are getting to the point where it really does just start to become all too hard and simply ends up not bring feasible to run an Australian Superbike Championship this year. I hope we don’t get to that point, but if this continues on much longer then a line will have to be drawn in the sand…

M.A. Statement

It is with frustration that the ASBK Management Team advise that the recently rescheduled ASBK Round 2 at Morgan Park Raceway, Queensland on August 21-23 will now not occur on these dates.

The future of the ASBK Round at Morgan Park will be determined in the coming days.

The ASBK Management Team has no choice but to react to the circumstances in Victoria over the past 48hrs.

ASBK Sporting Director – Simon Maas

’We have been clear with competitors and teams that the COVID-19 environment will require their flexibility and understanding in 2020. These date changes are incredibly difficult and challenging to keep finding workable solutions. We are sure the ASBK paddock is frustrated by this latest delay, as we are too. We again thank the entire ASBK paddock for their patience as we are all in this situation together right now.’’

A further review to the 2020 ASBK Championship calendar is now underway and the ASBK Management Team aims to provide an updated calendar in the next few days.