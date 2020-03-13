2020 ASBK

Wakefield Park Test

Images by TDJ Media

Following a great start to the mi-bike Motorcycle Insurance Australian Superbike Championship presented by Motul season at Phillip Island for Round 1 alongside WorldSBK, riders then headed to Wakefield Park for test sessions prior to Round 2 which will be staged on the final weekend in March.

Wayne Maxwell swept the Superbike class at Phillip Island claiming three race wins and pole position for a perfect 76 championship points, with Cru Halliday and Josh Waters completing the top three. Meanwhile in the Supersport class it was Oli Bayliss taking home top honours with 71-points, ahead of Tom Toparis and Nic Liminton.

Here’s a look at all the testing action through the lens of TDJ Media: