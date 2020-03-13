2020 ASBK
Wakefield Park Test
Images by TDJ Media
Following a great start to the mi-bike Motorcycle Insurance Australian Superbike Championship presented by Motul season at Phillip Island for Round 1 alongside WorldSBK, riders then headed to Wakefield Park for test sessions prior to Round 2 which will be staged on the final weekend in March.
Wayne Maxwell swept the Superbike class at Phillip Island claiming three race wins and pole position for a perfect 76 championship points, with Cru Halliday and Josh Waters completing the top three. Meanwhile in the Supersport class it was Oli Bayliss taking home top honours with 71-points, ahead of Tom Toparis and Nic Liminton.
Here’s a look at all the testing action through the lens of TDJ Media:
ASBK Wakefield Park Test TDJ Broc Parkes pit
ASBK Wakefield Park Test TDJ Broc Parkes pit wall
ASBK Wakefield Park Test TDJ Bryan Staring
ASBK Wakefield Park Test TDJ Bryan Staring left
ASBK Wakefield Park Test TDJ Bryan Staring pit entry
ASBK Wakefield Park Test TDJ Bryan Staring straight
ASBK Wakefield Park Test TDJ Bryan Staring straight
ASBK Wakefield Park Test TDJ Cru Halliday
ASBK Wakefield Park Test TDJ Cru Halliday braking
ASBK Wakefield Park Test TDJ Cru Halliday left
ASBK Wakefield Park Test TDJ Jed Metcher and Bryan Staring
ASBK Wakefield Park Test TDJ Cru Halliday main straight
ASBK Wakefield Park Test TDJ Cru Halliday pit lane
ASBK Wakefield Park Test TDJ Daniel Falzon
ASBK Wakefield Park Test TDJ Daniel Falzon left
ASBK Wakefield Park Test TDJ Daniel Falzon straight
ASBK Wakefield Park Test TDJ Desmosport Ducati Pit Lane
ASBK Wakefield Park Test TDJ Giuseppe Scarcella pit entry
ASBK Wakefield Park Test TDJ Giuseppe Scarcella right
ASBK Wakefield Park Test TDJ Glenn Allerton main straight
ASBK Wakefield Park Test TDJ Broc Parkes right
ASBK Wakefield Park Test TDJ Glenn Allerton straight
ASBK Wakefield Park Test TDJ Glenn Scott left
ASBK Wakefield Park Test TDJ Broc Pearson straight
ASBK Wakefield Park Test TDJ Daniel Falzon braking
ASBK Wakefield Park Test TDJ Glenn Scott rear
ASBK Wakefield Park Test TDJ Oli Bayliss Main straight
ASBK Wakefield Park Test TDJ Jack Passfield SSP left
ASBK Wakefield Park Test TDJ Broc Parkes pit lane
ASBK Wakefield Park Test TDJ Troy Herfoss straight
ASBK Wakefield Park Test TDJ Mike Jones straight
ASBK Wakefield Park Test TDJ Daniel Falzon straight
ASBK Wakefield Park Test TDJ Mike Jones main straight
ASBK Wakefield Park Test TDJ Jack Passfield SSP right
ASBK Wakefield Park Test TDJ Jack Passfield SSP right
ASBK Wakefield Park Test TDJ Jed Metcher right
ASBK Wakefield Park Test TDJ Josh Waters straight
ASBK Wakefield Park Test TDJ Josh Waters straight
ASBK Wakefield Park Test TDJ Max Stauffer Pit Lane
ASBK Wakefield Park Test TDJ Max Stauffer SSP right
ASBK Wakefield Park Test TDJ Max Stauffer SSP right
ASBK Wakefield Park Test TDJ Giuseppe Scarcella pit lane
ASBK Wakefield Park Test TDJ Max Stauffer SSP right
ASBK Wakefield Park Test TDJ Wayne Maxwell straight
ASBK Wakefield Park Test TDJ Mike Jones
ASBK Wakefield Park Test TDJ Nic Liminton SSP
ASBK Wakefield Park Test TDJ Mike Jones straight
ASBK Wakefield Park Test TDJ Nic Liminton SSP braking
ASBK Wakefield Park Test TDJ Nic Liminton SSP right
ASBK Wakefield Park Test TDJ Oli Bayliss left
ASBK Wakefield Park Test TDJ Oli Bayliss SSP
ASBK Wakefield Park Test TDJ Oli Bayliss SSP right
ASBK Wakefield Park Test TDJ Wayne Maxwell
ASBK Wakefield Park Test TDJ Oli Bayliss straight
ASBK Wakefield Park Test TDJ Troy Herfoss braking
ASBK Wakefield Park Test TDJ Wayne Maxwell