2020 British Superbike Championship

Round One – Donington

Images Dave Yeomans

Superbike Race Two

Andrew Irwin put the brakes on his brother Glenn winning the second Bennetts British Superbike Championship race of the weekend at Donington Park, with a last lap move on the brakes into Roberts in an incredibly close battle for the victory.

At the start of the race Josh Brookes got the launch off the pole position onboard the VisionTrack Ducati, but into the Old Hairpin Glenn Irwin had made a move to lead the pack ahead of his Australian rival and a freight train of riders including Tommy Bridewell and Christian Iddon.

Iddon was on the move though and he was soon in third place on the second VisionTrack Ducati with Andrew Irwin for company after the Honda Racing rider had recovered from a big moment on the opening lap.

The leading trio then was headed by Glenn Irwin ahead of his brother Andrew by lap five when he pulled a sensational manoeuvre around the outside of Iddon at Craner Curves. However, Jason O’Halloran had also carved his way into contention and he was holding fourth place for McAMS Yamaha by lap six.

O’Halloran was soon under pressure from Tommy Bridewell and the Oxford Products Racing Ducati rider made his move on the seventh lap, and then was defending hard as he bid to move up the order in the leading pack. O’Halloran was ready to fight back and he had moved back ahead by lap 13 as Bridewell then came under attack from Danny Buchan, with the pair trading places during the lap.

O’Halloran meanwhile had Iddon in his sights and he made a pass to edge ahead on lap 16 to put him his McAMS Yamaha within striking distance of the two Honda Racing team-mates before Bridewell nudged Iddon back a further place as he moved into fourth position.

O’Halloran then moved into second with five laps remaining with a decisive move on Andrew Irwin but he wasn’t giving up the position and he seized the opportunity to regain the position at Schwantz Curve.

As Glenn and Andrew Irwin held 1-2 positions on the track Bridewell made his move to snatch third place from O’Halloran as he joined the fight for the victory. However, on lap 24 a small error cost dearly as he ran through the gravel at Roberts and whilst he was able to save a crash he had to rejoin further down the field, but was able to fight back to ninth at the finish.

At the front Glenn Irwin was still holding off Andrew Irwin at the front with O’Halloran eager to get the better of the Honda Racing riders. The trio were locked together over the final lap but on the brakes into Roberts Andrew was able to dive down the inside to take the lead to the line.

The move had pushed brother Glenn wide, but he was able to cross the line second and just 0.094s ahead of O’Halloran who claimed his first podium finish of 2020 for McAMS Yamaha.

Kyle Ryde had an incredible race to score his best result in fourth place for the Buildbase Suzuki team after a last lap move on Buchan who completed the top five for Massingberd-Mundy Kawasaki.

Brookes was able to regain some ground he lost earlier in the race to claim sixth place at the chequered flag ahead of Tarran Mackenzie and Iddon.

Héctor Barberá was tenth for the Rich Energy OMG Racing BMW team after pushing Ryan Vickers just outside the top ten.

Bennetts British Superbike Championship

Donington Park Race Two Results

Pos Rider Bike Time/Gap 1 Andrew IRWIN Honda 29m06.6 2 Glenn IRWIN Honda +0.194 3 Jason O’HALLORAN Yamaha +0.288 4 Kyle RYDE Suzuki +1.035 5 Danny BUCHAN Kawasak +1.411 6 Josh BROOKES Ducati +3.557 7 Tarran MACKENZIE Yamaha +3.817 8 Christian IDDON Ducat +4.156 9 Tommy BRIDEWELL Ducati +5.437 10 Héctor BARBERÁ BMW +5.757 11 Ryan VICKERS Kawasaki +9.094 12 Bradley RAY BMW +9.330 13 Lee JACKSON Kawasaki +9.545 14 Alex OLSEN BMW +16.310 15 Jack KENNEDY Yamaha +17.170 16 Joe FRANCIS BMW +21.865 17 Luke MOSSEY BMW +34.943 18 Peter HICKMAN BMW +38.251 19 Gino REA Kawasaki +41.272 20 Storm STACEY Kawasaki +41.289 21 Graeme IRWIN Kawasaki +44.969 22 Taylor MACKENZIE BMW +45.726 23 Bjorn ESTMENT BMW +49.106 24 Brian McCORMACK BMW +1 Lap Not CLassified DNF Dan LINFOOT Yamaha 9 Laps DNF Josh OWENS Kawasaki 21 Laps

Superbike Race Three

Andrew Irwin sensationally doubled up on victories during a dramatic opening round of the Bennetts British Superbike Championship at Donington Park this weekend; however it took a dramatic change in race three when he was involved in an incident with Josh Brookes, which later saw the Honda rider disqualified from the result.

The Irwin brothers had been formidable all weekend with the new Honda Racing Fireblade, and after their one-two finish in the opening race of the season when Andrew pipped Glenn on the final lap, the pair were shaping up for another intense battle in today’s two races.

Glenn Irwin had been holding the lead throughout race two, but yet again Andrew Irwin struck on the final lap, putting the brakes on his brother to double up his achievement for Honda Racing in an incredibly close battle for the victory.

The pair looked set to reignite their sibling rivalry in race three, and after fighting their way up the order, they were in the battle for the podium positions in the closing stages after Tommy Bridewell delivered a dominant performance. The Oxford Products Racing Ducati rider led from the start and edged an advantage to become the second different race winner of the season.

By lap 24 Glenn Irwin was into second and Brookes split the Honda Racing team-mates, however disaster struck as Andrew Irwin made contact with the VisionTrack Ducati rider at Hollywood sending him crashing out at high-speed and into the safety fence. The Australian was able to walk away from the incident but he was out of contention. The race result was then subsequently under investigation by Race Direction.

As they crossed the line Bridewell won by 2.064s ahead of Andrew and Glenn Irwin. However following a long deliberation by the Race Direction panel it was announced at 1930 that Andrew Irwin would be disqualified for his part in the incident for avoidable and unfair contact causing a collision and crash with Brookes. Irwin also receives six penalty points and by virtue of his total penalty points accumulated, he will start his next Bennetts BSB race from the last grid position.

The result means that brother Glenn Irwin leaves the opening round of Donington Park leading his brother by ten points in the championship standings as BSB heads to Snetterton.

Bennetts British Superbike Championship

Donington Park Race Three Results

Pos Rider Bike Time/Gap 1 Tommy BRIDEWELL Ducati 28m8.878 2 Glenn IRWIN Honda +2.157 3 Jason O’HALLORAN Yamaha +2.403 4 Christian IDDON Ducati +6.510 5 Danny BUCHAN Kawasaki +8.657 6 Tarran MACKENZIE Yamaha +8.923 7 Kyle RYDE Suzuki +9.067 8 Ryan VICKERS Kawasaki +13.265 9 Lee JACKSON Kawasaki +14.425 10 Héctor BARBERÁ BMW +14.927 11 Peter HICKMAN BMW +23.589 12 Gino REA Kawasaki +23.880 13 Luke MOSSEY BMW +24.975 14 Bradley RAY BMW +25.633 15 Joe FRANCIS BMW +25.996 16 Storm STACEY Kawasaki +41.710 17 Taylor MACKENZIE BMW +41.888 18 Graeme IRWIN Kawasaki +53.381 19 Bjorn ESTMENT BMW +58.896 20 Josh OWENS Kawasaki +1m08.162 21 Brian McCORMACK BMW +1 Lap Not Classified DNF Josh BROOKES Ducati 3 Laps DNF Alex OLSEN BMW 12 Laps DNF Dan LINFOOT Yamaha 15 Laps DNF Jack KENNEDY Yamaha 16 Laps

BSB Superbike Quotes

Andrew Irwin

“Even with the outcome this evening from the final race, this has been a great weekend, with two race wins at the first round on a brand-new machine. It’s been a good start to the season with Honda and the Fireblade, and I’m looking forward to the progress we can make. I’ll keep working hard, putting in the time and effort in the next two weeks, to arrive at Snetterton even better. But we have to be realistic there, we know it’s a different track and a different style to Donington, so we have to hope the bike is also competitive there, so I’ll go, try my best and hopefully we can do a good job.”

Glenn Irwin

“It’s been an amazing weekend! Race 2, for sure I chucked away a win! The final race today was probably my favourite ride, even though we finished third, (then moved into second). I wanted to not do anything stupid and if Andy came past me then fair play, but to come from 12th, same for Andy he was 7th on the grid was a good job. That race was enjoyable I got to him and he was stuck behind the Ducatis and I felt I could pull him through, so was nice to overtake him and the others, to be honest I never give up and I stayed in 1.06s to try and catch Tommy . I threw everything at that race and when you do that and come away with a podium, it’s the icing on the cake – a victory would have been sweet, but we never expected the results we had this weekend and we leave here as a happy team, with a really happy rider with his confidence back – a lot due to what I’ve been working on off the track. Thanks to Harv and everyone at Honda for this weekend.”

Honda Team Manager Havier Beltran

“We’ve had a fantastic start to the season, we arrived at Donington without any expectations and the results this weekend across the Superbike and Superstock classes show what a great bike the new Fireblade is. I’m proud of everyone in the team for what we’ve achieved this weekend and we’re now leading BSB with Glenn and also the manufacturer standings. We’ve learnt a lot across the weekend and have more of an understanding and more information of where we need to be stronger. Of course we can’t take anything for granted and Snetterton is such a different circuit to Donington, but we will refocus, set our goals and see where Round 2 takes us.”

Josh Brookes

“What can I say? Despite a podium, I wasn’t happy with the bike in race one, so we made some changes overnight. They really didn’t make a lot of difference in today’s opening race and I ended up making a couple of silly mistakes, so I’ll take the blame for that one. We had to change the bike again for the third race and that worked as we were competitive and had I got a better start; I think I could have gone with Tommy. And then I encountered the situation with Irwin. Glenn got past me fine, but Andrew touched me as he went past and down I went. These things happen so we move on and hope for better results at Snetterton.”

Christian Iddon

“It’s been a big learning curve for me this weekend. Race one yesterday felt good PBMand I was happy enough but in today’s opening race, I really struggled, especially in the last third of the race. The final race was better, and I was able to maintain a good pace. I was closing in on the leaders, but I made a minor mistake which let a couple of others past. From then onwards, I fell away and couldn’t manage a final push for the podium. Two fourths and an eighth isn’t what I want but we can work with those results. It’s three finishes, loads of data and no crashes so there’s room for improvement and my feeling with the bike is brilliant until the late stages of the race, so we just need to work on that and we’ll be somewhere near.”

Johnny Mowatt – VistionTrack Ducati Team Co-Ordinator

“It’s been a disappointing weekend and we intend to look at where we need to improve before the next round. It was great to see Josh get a podium yesterday, but we struggled today, not helped by another rider causing him to crash at high speed. Luckily, he’s not injured but disappointing all the same that it happened. Christian continued to get to grips with the bike and with a pair of fourth place finishes, he was unlucky to miss out on a podium. Our aim is to bounce back at Snetterton so that’s our focus now.”

Ryan Vickers

“Overall, it’s been a good weekend and I’m pleased to have come away with three trouble-free races and a good haul of points. I had a few crashes in 2019 and that was the last thing I wanted in a shortened season so with the bike even better than what it was last year, I came away with some good results. That was the aim from the outset; to finish all three races, get some good experience and get three strong results. I probably exceeded that with two top ten finishes and although qualifying could have gone better, my pace in all three races was very good both in terms of consistency and actual lap times which were more than comparable to the front runners. I didn’t make any mistakes and we learnt a lot so I can go to my home round at Snetterton in confident mood. It’s obviously a shame there won’t be any spectators but I’ll be looking to put on a good show for everyone at home.”

Kyle Ryde

“To be honest I didn’t expect that from the weekend. In FP2 we changed the front tyre we were working with and that made a huge difference and I managed to pull a lap time out in qualifying that I didn’t think we’d get near this weekend. Leading race one I kept waiting for people to pass me but it took about 10 minutes, but then a stone put a hole in the radiator and that was that. It was obviously a real shame but there were plenty of positives to take from it. I was happy with race two, to come through to finish fourth and get on the front row again for the final race but I just struggled early on with the full fuel tank, as the pace was pretty hot from the start. But then it clicked midway through and I managed to start moving forward again and with another lap or two we could have had sixth and our pace was good enough for the podium at that point. I was disappointed to cross the line in eighth, but if someone had offered me that before the weekend I’d have taken it, which shows what a good weekend we’ve had. We just need to work on that early race pace and hopefully we can be fast for the full race distance, starting at Snetterton.”

British Superbike Championship Points

Pos Rider Points 1 Glenn IRWIN (Honda) 60 2 Andrew IRWIN (Honda) 50 3 Tommy BRIDEWELL (Ducati) 43 4 Jason O’HALLORAN (Yamaha) 40 5 Christian IDDON (Ducati) 34 6 Tarran MACKENZIE (Yamaha) 28 7 Josh BROOKES (Ducati) 26 8 Kyle RYDE (Suzuki) 22 9 Danny BUCHAN (Kawasaki) 22 10 Ryan VICKERS (Kawasaki) 20 11 Lee JACKSON (Kawasaki) 16 12 Luke MOSSEY (BMW) 13 13 Héctor BARBERÁ (BMW) 12 14 Peter HICKMAN (BMW) 9 15 Alex OLSEN (BMW) 7 16 Bradley RAY (BMW) 6 17 Jack KENNEDY (Yamaha) 4 18 Gino REA (Kawasaki) 4 19 Dan LINFOOT (Yamaha) 2 20 Taylor MACKENZIE (BMW) 1 21 Joe FRANCIS (BMW) 1

British Superstock 1000

After storming through from the back of the grid in the opening race on Saturday to salvage fifth, Chrissy Rouse was able to clinch victory in the second Pirelli Superstock 1000 race by a handy two-second margin over New Zealand’s Damon Rees at the end of the 21-lap encounter. With Tom Neave forced to start from the back of the grid, it was Tim Neave who grabbed the holeshot ahead of Kiwi Damon Rees and Rouse.

Moving up to second on lap three, and then the lead on lap five, Rouse had to fend off a late charge from Lewis Rollo to take his first win of the season. Rollo slipped back over the final few laps as Billy McConnell picked his was through the pack to claim second place at the finish line.

Superstock newcomer Rees completed the podium in third as Danny Kent crashed out of fourth on the final lap, seeing Rollo claim the spot ahead of Tom Neave who had fought his way through the pack.

The great start to the season for New Zealand’s Damon Rees saw him bag a 36-point haul to end the opening round in joint second place in the championship standings.

Damon Rees

“After a long day waiting, we finally got out for Race 2 at 6pm BST I got off to a solid start, and sat in 2nd for the opening laps, I slowly slipped back and was 6th midway through the race. I wasn’t going to settle for that and knew I had more in me and made a charge in the closing laps, finishing 3rd! I now am in a 3-way lead for the Championship! It’s been an absolute stellar start to the season and has made the delayed start all worth it! I couldn’t be happier with my Carl Cox Motorsport supported Astro JJR Racing BMW S1000rr, and I can’t thank the team enough for their hard work all weekend. I really feel like I have hit the jackpot to be working with such an incredible team! It’s also been great to be racing alongside my best bud Shane Richardson – it’s been a tough weekend but I’m sure he will regroup and be firing at round 2! And thanks to my incredible sponsors who have persevered with their support, after a very slow start to my BSB Campaign – your support means the absolute world to me!”

Billy McConnell’s run-off in the opening race of the weekend saw the South Australian of course take no points on Saturday but he bounced back on Sunday with that second position to bag 20-points and move up to fifth in the championship standings.

Brayden Elliott backed up his 13th place finish on Saturday with an 18th on Sunday.

There was quite a few of the international road racing contingent using the event to keep their hand in. Michael Dunlop carded 22-20 results across the two bouts while Ian Hutchinson scored 17th in the opening bout but didn’t start race two.

British Superstock 1000 Race Two Results

Pos Rider Rider Time/Gap 1 Chrissy ROUSE BMW 15m58.455 2 Billy McCONNELL BMW +0.279 3 Damon REES BMW +1.129 4 Lewis ROLLO Aprilia + 2.222 5 Tom NEAVE Honda +2.295 6 Matt TRUELOVE BMW +2.680 7 Tim NEAVE Suzuki +2.709 8 Joe COLLIER Suzuki +3.872 9 Fraser ROGERS Kawasaki +4.635 10 Davey TODD Honda +7.086 11 Luke HEDGER Kawasaki +8.190 12 Leon JEACOCK Suzuki +11.090 13 Jordan WEAVING Suzuki +13.413 14 Shaun WINFIELD Yamaha +13.663 15 Joe SHELDON-SHAW Suzuki +13.906 16 Shane RICHARDSON BMW +16.571 17 Luke HOPKINS Kawasaki +16.880 18 Brayden ELLIOTT Suzuki +18.201 19 David ALLINGHAM Aprilia +28.337 20 Michael DUNLOP Suzuki +35.318 21 Jenny TINMOUTH BMW +39.694 22 David BROOK BMW +51.211 23 Robert HODSON Kawasaki +54.379 24 Ben BROADWAY Aprilia +55.258 25 Dave MACKAY Suzuki +1m07.829 26 Stephen SMITH BMW +1 Lap Not Classified DNF Danny KENT Kawasaki 1 Lap DNF Luke JONES Aprilia 5 Laps DNF Lee WILLIAMS Kawasaki 8 Laps

British Superstock 1000 Points

Pos Rider Points 1 Chrissy ROUSE (BMW) 36 2 Tom NEAVE (Honda) 36 3 Damon REES (BMW) 36 4 Tim NEAVE (Suzuki) 22 5 Billy McCONNELL (BMW) 20 6 Joe COLLIER (Suzuki) 18 7 Danny KENT (Kawasaki) 16 8 Lewis ROLLO (Aprilia) 13 9 Luke HEDGER (Kawasaki) 13 10 Davey TODD (Honda) 13 11 Fraser ROGERS (Kawasaki) 12 12 Matt TRUELOVE (BMW) 10 13 Richard COOPER (BMW) 9 14 Jordan WEAVING (Suzuki) 9 15 Leon JEACOCK (Suzuki) 8 16 Brayden ELLIOTT (Suzuki) 3 17 Shaun WINFIELD (Yamaha) 3 18 Luke HOPKINS (Kawasaki) 2 19 Joe SHELDON-SHAW (Suzuki) 1

British Supersport

Rory Skinner continued his dominant weekend in the Quattro Group British Supersport class by doubling up on race victories. Just as he did in yesterday’s Sprint race, Skinner leapt off the line and wasted no time in getting to the front. Cruising away over the 23 laps, the Tyser Yamaha rider was able to take victory by 9.356s, setting a new lap record in the process.

However, behind Skinner it was an action-packed battle as James Westmoreland, Bradley Perie, Brad Jones and the GP2 machine of Jack Scott battled for second position. Trading places with every lap, it came down to a last lap battle and it was the Gearlink Kawasaki of Westmoreland that came out on top, with Perie completing the podium in third.

Scott was the leading GP2 machine in fourth, with Jones eventually receiving fifth ahead of Mason Law, who was the second of the GP2 machines. Richard Kerr finished seventh, with Alastair Seeley completing the GP2 podium, finishing eighth overall. Completing the top ten was Rob Hartog and Joel Boerboom.

Ben Currie

“Race one DNF due to mechanical. Race Two P7 with x2 time penalty’s after starting from the back of the grid as I had some more technical problems just before the start with the bike cutting out, also the bike was not 100% in the race. Unfortunately the weekend was far from alright with only a 6 round championship. We need to pull it together real fast ready for round two next weekend. Meanwhile I’ll just keep putting in the work. Thanks everyone for the support”

A brilliant start in British Supersport for Goulburn youngster Tom Toparis with a fifth place amongst the Supersport riders on Saturday came to a tumbling halt on Sunday when he made a mistake while battling for fourth place that has cost him a broken wrist.

Tom Toparis

“Overall, I’m super proud of my team this weekend. After arriving at a rollercoaster of a circuit like Donington Park which we’d never seen before, and having pace for the top 5 was a big positive that we’ll take away from this weekend. I’ll heal up and be back at the track as soon as possible.“

British Supersport Championship and GP2 Cup

Feature Race, Donington Park

Pos CL Rider Bike Time/Gap 1 Rory SKINNER Yamaha 26m36.198 2 James WESTMORELAND Kawasaki +9.356 3 Bradley PERIE Yamaha +9.754 4 GP2 Jack SCOTT Harris +10.659 5 Brad JONES Yamaha +11.203 6 GP2 Mason LAW Spirit +13.112 7 Richard KERR Triumph +21.916 8 GP2 Alastair SEELEY ABM +22.100 9 Rob HARTOG MV Agusta +23.676 10 GP2 Jorel BOERBOOM Honda +24.327 11 Ben CURRIE Kawasaki +25.775 12 GP2 Joey THOMPSON Spirit +26.612 13 GP2 Dan JONES FTR +27.551 14 GP2 Tom OLIVER Chassis Factory +27.860 15 GP2 Jake ARCHER Kalex +32.229 16 GP2 Cameron HORSMAN Chassis Factory +33.749 17 Kurt WIGLEY Yamaha +35.063 18 GP2 Matthew WIGLEY MW6Rg +59.975 19 Phil WAKEFIELD Yamaha +1m01.148 20 Scott SWANN Yamaha +1 Lap 21 Ricky TARREN Yamaha +1 Lap 22 Alan NAYLOR Yamaha +1 Lap 23 Grant McINTOSH Yamaha +1 Lap Not Classified DNF Keenan ARMSTRONG Kawasaki 3 Laps DNF Lee JOHNSTON Yamaha 12 Laps DNF Ben WOTTON Triumph 13 Laps DNF Ross PATTERSON Yamaha 13 Laps DNF Jamie PERRIN MV Agusta 18 Laps DNF Harry TRUELOVE Yamaha 20 Laps DNF Tom TOPARIS Yamaha 22 Laps DNF Korie McGREEVY Yamaha 22 Laps

Quattro Group British Supersport Championship Standings

Pos Rider Points 1 Rory SKINNER (Yamaha) 50 2 James WESTMORELAND (Kawasaki) 40 3 Bradley PERIE (Yamaha) 32 4 Brad JONES (Yamaha) 26 5 Richard KERR (Triumph) 19 6 Rob HARTOG (MV Agusta) 16 7 Phil WAKEFIELD (Yamaha) 12 8 Tom TOPARIS (Yamaha) 11 9 Korie McGREEVY (Yamaha) 10 10 Ben CURRIE (Kawasaki) 9 11 Ross PATTERSON (Yamaha) 9 12 Kurt WIGLEY (Yamaha) 8 13 Ricky TARREN (Yamaha) 8 14 Lee JOHNSTON (Yamaha) 7 15 Scott SWANN (Yamaha) 6 16 Grant McINTOSH (Yamaha) 5 17 Alan NAYLOR (Yamaha) 4 18 Ben WOTTON (Triumph) 4

Ducati Performance TriOptions Cup

Josh Day made it two wins from two races in the Ducati Performance TriOptions Cup, cruising to victory by 2.1s over Eliot Pinson. Grabbing the holeshot, Day was able to pull away from the pursuing pack, with Pinson holding second from the start.

Ed Best held third place early on in the race, but Craig Neve was able to move ahead at the half race stage. Best eventually secured fourth ahead of David Shoubridge, Sam Cox and John McGuinness.

Levi Day had scored a podium on Saturday but race two didn’t quite go to plan after a failed passing move ended up with the South Australian negotiating the gravel trap and lost 36-seconds in the process to slip back to 31st before clawing his way back up through the field to card four-points for 12th place at the chequered flag.

Road race legend John McGuinness participated in the event and after qualifying seventh he carded 5-7 results across the two races.

Ducati Performance TriOptions Cup Race Two Results

Pos Rider Bike Time/Gap 1 Josh DAY Ducati 17m46.337 2 Elliott PINSON Ducati +2.149 3 Craig NEVE Ducati +3.609 4 Edmund BEST Ducati +4.512 5 David SHOUBRIDGE Ducati +4.904 6 Samuel COX Ducati +18.565 7 John McGUINNESS Ducati +25.738 8 Michael TUSTIN Ducati +33.457 9 Carl STEVENS Ducati +34.121 10 Dijon COMPTON Ducati +36.391 11 Mark CHEETHAM Ducati +42.399 12 Levi DAY Ducati +45.801 13 Sam MIDDLEMAS Ducati +48.767 14 Richard SPENCER-FLEET Ducati +50.013 15 Matt STEVENS Ducati +1m00.689 16 Hiro ARAZEKI Ducati +1m00.995 17 Ewan POTTER Ducati +1m01.338 18 Craig KENNELLY Ducati +1m04.417 19 Ben FALLA Ducati +1m05.569 20 Andre COMPTON Ducati 01m06.599 21 Peter HASLER Ducati +1m14.337 22 Tom STEVENS Ducati +1 Lap 23 Mike LONG Ducati +1 Lap 24 Andrew HOWE Ducati +1 Lap 25 Jimmy BUCHANAN Ducati +1 Lap 26 Murray HAMBRO Ducati +1 Lap 27 Andy BOOTH Ducati +1 Lap 28 Martin THROWER Ducati +1 Lap 29 Matthew FLOWER Ducati +1 Lap Not Classified DNF Ian FLEETWOOD Ducati 4 Laps DNF Matthew JONES Ducati 13 Laps

Ducati Performance TriOptions Cup Championship Points

Pos Rider Points 1 Josh DAY 50 2 Elliott PINSON 36 3 Levi DAY 24 4 David SHOUBRIDGE 24 5 Craig NEVE 21 6 John McGUINNESS 20 7 Samuel COX 20 8 Michael TUSTIN 17 9 Edmund BEST 13 10 Mark CHEETHAM 13 11 Carl STEVENS 13 12 Dijon COMPTON 13 13 Richard SPENCER-FLEET 6 14 Sam MIDDLEMAS 3 15 Hiro ARAZEKI 3 16 Ewan POTTER 2 17 Matt STEVENS 1 18 Peter HASLER 1

British Junior Supersport

Owen Jenner made a dream start to the 2020 Hel Performance British Junior Supersport class, taking his third victory of the weekend. Brody Crockford grabbed the holeshot, but the two young riders would swap places throughout the race.

Coming down to the final lap, Jenner was able to take the lead on the final corner to take his third win whilst Seth Crump completed the podium in third. Owen Jones finished fourth overall, ahead Elliot Pinson and Adon Davie.

Owen Jenner had also won the preceding second Junior Supersport bout of the weekend in a red flag affected encounter. Young Australian Seth Crump had grabbed the lead from the opening lap, pulling a minor gap over second placed Crockford and Jenner who held third.

The group then quickly bunched together, with a four-way battle for the lead ensuing. The battle continued until the final lap, however a red flag brought a halt to proceedings leaving Jenner to take the victory with Crump second and Davie third.

Owen Jenner is the early championship lead with his perfect 50-point haul while Seth Crump is ranked second with 36-points.

British Junior Supersport Race One Results

Pos NAME Rider Time/Gap 1 Owen JENNER Kawasaki 18m55.652 2 Seth CRUMP Kawasaki +0.678 3 Adon DAVIE Kawasaki +0.939 4 Cameron DAWSON Kawasaki +1.888 5 Brody CROCKFORD Yamaha +1.927 6 Oscar PINSON Kawasaki + 1.999 7 Ash BARNES Kawasaki +2.107 8 Zak SHELTON Kawasaki +2.148 9 Osian JONES Kawasaki +2.344 10 Cameron HALL Kawasaki +2.790 11 Harris BEECH Yamaha +3.926 12 Chloe JONES Yamaha +4.021 13 Jake HOPPER Kawasaki +4.415 14 Kam DIXON Kawasaki +5.091 15 Lynden LEATHERLAND Kawasaki +5.405 16 Lewis JONES KTM +7.144 17 Lucca ALLEN Kawasaki +13.462 18 Kai DICKINSON Kawasaki +18.592 19 Kevin COYNE Kawasaki +19.377 20 Finley ARSCOTT Yamaha +19.549 21 Bradley WILSON Kawasaki +19.820 22 Jay ABLE Yamaha +20.088 23 Alessandro VALENTE KTM +20.303 24 Christopher JOHNSON Kawasaki +26.669 25 Mcauley LONGMORE Kawasaki +38.396 26 Ben TAYLOR Kawasaki +1 Lap 27 Reece COYNE Yamaha +1 Lap 28 Finn SMART Kawasaki +1 Lap Not Classified DNF Declan CONNELL Kawasaki 1.467 DNF Andrew SMYTH Kawasaki 3 Laps DNF Rossi BANHAM Yamaha 9 Laps DNF Kier ARMSTRONG KTM

9 Laps DNF Luke GILBY Kawasaki 11 Laps DNF James McMANUS Kawasaki /

British Junior Supersport Race Two Results

Pos Rider Bike Time/Gap 1 Owen JENNER Kawasaki 19m51.407 2 Brody CROCKFORD Yamaha +0.264 3 Seth CRUMP Kawasaki +0.666 4 Osian JONES Kawasaki +2.462 5 Oscar PINSON Kawasaki +6.646 6 Adon DAVIE Kawasaki +6.755 7 Cameron DAWSON Kawasaki +6.873 8 Zak SHELTON Kawasaki +7.925 9 Ash BARNES Kawasaki +8.692 10 Cameron HALL Kawasaki +14.037 11 Kam DIXON Kawasaki +14.232 12 Kier ARMSTRONG KTM +14.295 13 Lewis JONES KTM +16.206 14 Harris BEECH Yamaha +16.599 15 James McMANUS Kawasaki +23.973 16 Kai DICKINSON Kawasaki +24.329 17 Lucca ALLEN Kawasaki +29.219 18 Christopher JOHNSON Kawasaki +35.460 19 Andrew SMYTH Kawasaki +35.526 20 Alessandro VALENTE KTM +36.633 21 Bradley WILSON Kawasaki +36.721 22 Jay ABLE Yamaha +37.163 23 Kevin COYNE Kawasaki +38.182 24 Mcauley LONGMORE Kawasaki +57.062 25 Finn SMART Kawasaki +1m13.401 26 Luke GILBY Kawasaki +1m14.077 27 Ben TAYLOR Kawasaki +1m16.437 28 Finley ARSCOTT Yamaha 1 Lap Not Classified DNF Jake HOPPER Kawasaki 2 Laps DNF Lynden LEATHERLAND Kawasaki 4 Laps DNF Chloe JONES Yamaha- M.R.S Racing 13 Laps DNF Reece COYNE Yamaha /

British Junior Supersport Championship Points