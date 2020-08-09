2020 MotoGP Round Three – Brno

Monster Energy Grand Prix České Republiky

Johann Zarco has qualified on pole position for the fifth time in the premier class and taken his first pole position in the class since the French GP back in 2018. In addition, this is his second successive front row at Brno as he was third last year riding a KTM.

This is one less premier class position than Christian Sarron, who stands in second place on the list of French riders with most pole positions in the class, behind Fabio Quartararo with eight.

This is the first premier class pole position for a French rider at Brno since Jean-Michel Bayle was on pole for the first time in his career in the premier class back in 1996.

This is the first pole position for a Ducati rider from an Independent Team since Jack Miller in Argentina back in 2018, and the first in dry conditions in MotoGP since Ducati joined in 2003.

Fabio Quartararo has qualified in second place, which is his 16th front row since he stepped up to MotoGP last year. Over his 15 previous front row starts, he went on to finish the race on the podium on nine occasions (including two wins in the last two races).

If Fabio Quartararo wins the race in Brno (21 years and 111 days old), he will be the secondyoungest rider to take three successive premier class wins, behind Marc Marquez (20 years 182 days old, Germany/USA/Indianapolis/2013).

In Brno, Quartararo will be aiming to become the first Yamaha rider to win the opening three premier class races of a season since Kenny Roberts in 1980, who did it on his way to clinching the world title. In addition, Quartararo will be aiming to become the first Yamaha rider to win at Brno since Jorge Lorenzo in 2015.

With Fabio Quartararo and Johann Zarco, this is the first French 1-2 in premier class qualifying since 1974 when pole position begun to be officially recorded.

Franco Morbidelli has qualified in third place, which is his first front row start since he was also the third fastest-qualifier in Malaysia last year. He finished 13th in 2018 at Brno, which is his best result in the premier class at the track to date.

Aleix Espargaro has qualified in fourth place, which equals the best result for an Aprilia rider in the MotoGP era (Motegi 2017) and the best result for an Aprilia in dry conditions in the premier class since Jeremy McWilliams was on pole in Australia 2000.

With Zarco, Quartararo, Morbidelli and A. Espargaro, this is the first 1-2-3-4 for Independent Team riders in qualifying since the introduction of MotoGP in 2002.

Maverick Viñales has qualified in fifth place, which is his worst qualifying result since he was sixth on the grid at Silverstone last year.

Pol Espargaro has qualified in sixth (after his fastert laptime was cancelled for exceeding track limits) as the highest-placed KTM rider, which is his best qualifying result since he was second in Misano last year. However, he qualified seventh in Spain this year but started the race in sixth.

Brad Binder has qualified in seventh as the top rookie. This is Binder’s best qualifying result on what is his third MotoGP race.

Danilo Petrucci has qualified in eighth (like last year in Brno) as the second Ducati rider. This is Petrucci’s best qualifying result since he was also eighth in Malaysia last year.

First Suzuki rider, Joan Mir has qualified in ninth, which is his best qualifying result since he was seventh last year in Valencia. He crashed out on the opening lap last year at Brno.

Valentino Rossi has qualified in 10th, which is his worst qualifying result over his 21 visits to the track in the premier class. Rossi’s last podium finish at the track was in 2016 when he finished second behind Cal Crutchlow.

Cal Crutchlow has qualified in 12th place as the top Honda rider. This is the first time there has been no Honda rider within the top ten in qualifying since the introduction of MotoGP in 2002.

On the podium over the last two years at Brno, including a win in 2018, Andrea Dovizioso has qualified in 18th, which is his worst qualifying result since he stepped up to MotoGP in 2008.

MotoGP Qualifying Results

Pos Rider Motorcycle Q Time/Gap 1 Johann ZARCO DUCATI Q2 1m55.687 2 Fabio QUARTARARO YAMAHA Q2 +0.303 3 Franco MORBIDELLI YAMAHA Q2 +0.311 4 Aleix ESPARGARO APRILIA Q2 +0.387 5 Maverick VIÑALES YAMAHA Q2 +0.444 6 Pol ESPARGARO KTM Q2 +0.455 7 Brad BINDER KTM Q2 +0.612 8 Danilo PETRUCCI DUCATI Q2 +0.767 9 Joan MIR SUZUKI Q2 +0.825 10 Valentino ROSSI YAMAHA Q2 +0.828 11 Alex RINS SUZUKI Q2 +0.884 12 Cal CRUTCHLOW HONDA Q2 +1.110 13 Miguel OLIVEIRA KTM Q1 (*) 0.098 14 Jack MILLER DUCATI Q1 (*) 0.122 15 Tito RABAT DUCATI Q1 (*) 0.465 16 Iker LECUONA KTM Q1 (*) 0.534 17 Takaaki NAKAGAMI HONDA Q1 (*) 0.592 18 Andrea DOVIZIOSO DUCATI Q1 (*) 0.804 19 Bradley SMITH APRILIA Q1 (*) 1.208 20 Stefan BRADL HONDA Q1 (*) 1.343 21 Alex MARQUEZ HONDA Q1 (*) 1.376

Monster Energy Grand Prix České Republiky Schedule

SUNDAY SUNDAY Time Class Session 1640 Moto3 WUP 1710 Moto2 WUP 1740 MotoGP WUP 1900 Moto3 RACE 2020 Moto2 RACE 2200 MotoGP RACE